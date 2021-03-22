10 trends from the 2000s that are back in style

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

They say what goes around comes back around—and in the world of fashion, that adage could not be more true. The latest throwback obsession of the 2020s goes back to the turn of the most recent century: the 2000s. Whether you got your style inspo from your favorite pop stars or pored over the glossy pages of CosmoGirl and J-14 magazines, the turn of the millennium was all about bright colors, edgy accessories, and breezy denim. If you're feeling nostalgic for the good old days, you're in luck—some of your favorite style items from the 2000s are coming back in full force right now.

From velour sweats to tube tops to dainty butterfly clips, here are 12 of the biggest fashion crazes from the "aughts" that are trendy again.

1. A Juicy Couture velour tracksuit for lounging around

Credit: Juicy Couture A Juicy Couture velour tracksuit is the foundation of any wardrobe that pays homage to the early aughts.

The year was 2003, and and everyone had found their new favorite loungewear-meets-high-fashion staple in a Juicy Couture tracksuit. Just perusing the style section of any tabloid magazines you couldn’t go a single issue without seeing the likes of Britney Spears or Paris Hilton rocking their own version of the monochromatic trend. And Ms. Hilton, with the help of her good friend Kim Kardashian West, is bringing head-to-toe velour back to the forefront of fashion.

The duo launched a line of velour joggers and hoodies with Kim's shapewear brand, Skims, last year. The sets come in women's sizes XXS to 4X and are beloved by reviewers for their cozy yet flattering fit. You can also find the OG Juicy tracksuits at Nordstrom. Available in both regular and plus sizes from XS to 3X, the buttery-soft suits come in a range of colors and styles from ruched to cropped and from straight-leg to cuffed joggers.

2. Butterfly clips for your middle part

Credit: Bantoye If we knew butterfly clips would have come back like this, we would have kept them all.

If Gen Z is saying middle parts are in, then they must be in. To help you get that perfect part (even if you're still team #sidepart), pull back each side of your hair with a dainty butterfly clip. This 100-pack of resin no-slip clips form Bantoye has over 8,000 reviews on Amazon and includes a rainbow of bright hues.

"These are super cute and add a pop of color to my hair," one fan says. "I love the variety of colors they come in. I haven’t had an issue with them breaking and I use them almost every day."

Get the Bantoye Assorted Butterfly Clips (100-Pack) from Amazon for $5.78

3. A pair of cat-eye sunglasses

Credit: Zhanmai Make a huge statement in these teeny, playful sunglasses.

One of the easiest ways to identify a trend from the 2000s is to take style notes from Barbie dolls of that era. Like Barbie's tiny cat-eye sunglasses (a throwback themselves to the 1960s), which celebs like Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez have recently been spotted in. This top-rated pack of seven sunglasses on Amazon has a pair for every day of the week: Rock the darker pairs on sunnier days, and the lightly tinted ones on more overcast days. Each pair is made from durable plastic, and will give your summer outfit a subtle retro vibe.

Customers found these glasses to be flattering, fun to wear, and well-made for the price. "The colors are so so pretty and they are really strong and sturdy," one person says.

Get the Zhanmai Retro Small Cat Eye Sunglasses from Amazon for $17.99

4. Chokers of all sizes

Credit: Bantoye/S.J Jewelry Instantly add a nostalgic vibe to any outfit.

Few things defined the late '90s and early 2000s like the stretchy tattoo choker. Fortunately for those who still have those black and brown tattoo chokers stashed in our drawers, we’re seeing them come back in style this year, along with thin chain chokers and letter chokers (think: the iconic "vote" necklace Michelle Obama wore).

If you're looking for a nostalgic tattoo choker, reviewers love the BodyJ4You set for its great value and quality. And if you're looking for a letter choker, you can customize your own on Etsy with a monogrammed version, which people rave looks dainty and classy.

5. A playful tube top

Credit: ASOS/Lagshian Sleeves are so yesterday.

Who remembers tube tops?! They were cool enough that we didn't even mind that we had to adjust them multiple times per day or that they required the dreaded strapless bra to pull off. If you're updating your 2021 summer wardrobe, don't be afraid to add in a few tube tops, because they're fashionably appropriate once again.

As an easy entryway into the trend, try Amazon’s best-selling stretchy, cropped tube top with over 5,400 reviews. "Love the thickness of the fabric, you can wear it without a bra," one shopper says. "I also love the color and that it fits like a glove, so it doesn’t fall down or ride up."

Get the Lagshian Strapless Tube Top from Amazon starting at $7.99

6. Ugg boots

Credit: Ugg Who knew an Australian surf brand would keep us so warm during the winter?

There’s no boot that shows up in more "what to wear" lists time and again as Uggs. What once went with everything from shorts to miniskirts a la Beyonce in the early aughts has now pivoted to a more practical application. You can wear them with everything from leggings to joggers in snow and sleet and on colder spring days.

While there are plenty of boot, slipper, and shoe styles to shop from Ugg, one of the most popular picks is the classic boot, which is lined with Ugg's famously soft sherpa, and comes in both mini, short, and tall heights. Available in women's sizes 5 to 12, the booties are praised for their plush interior and durable exterior.

7. Wide-leg jeans that graze the floor

Credit: Ugerlov For some serious boy band vibes, switch from skinny to wide-leg jeans.

One of the pitfalls of being a slave to 2000s fashion: when your flared Miss Sixty jeans dragged mud into the house because they went past your shoes to graze the ground. And you know what? It was totally worth it because the wider the leg, the more elongating the style. If you need a breather from skinny jeans, you’re going to love this take on 2000s denim from Amazon, which isn't cut quite so wide as to make an unexpected rainy day fill you with dread. The popular pair features a high waist, five pockets, and two cargo flaps for all your belongings.

Reviewers love the jeans for being comfortably slouchy yet still structured. "I'm in love with these!" one person says. "Finding jeans in this cut in my size is always such a pain, but these are wonderful. They're comfortable and made of a quality material, and the pockets are all real and decently sized."

Get the Ugerlov Women's High Waist Flap Pocket Side Baggy Jeans from Amazon for $32.99

8. A preppy polo shirt

Credit: ASOS/SweatyRocks Polo tops are part of the modern uniform.

Polo tops are no longer just for school uniforms or, well, the polo field—they’re coming back to grace our wardrobes in a range of styles, brands, and prints. For a classic feel, grab Amazon's 4.3-star-rated short-sleeve polo. It comes in women's sizes XS to XXL and has hundreds of reviews for its lightweight material and slim-cut fit.

If you're feeling a little more adventurous, snag this SweatyRocks cropped version with over 1,300 Amazon reviews. Available in 38 colors and patterns, from solids to stripes, it comes in women's sizes XS to XL. "Looks cute and fits great!" one reviewer gushes. "The pastel colors are exactly what I wanted, and the polo crop is comfy and easy to wear."

9. Square-toe sandals to show off that French manicure

Credit: J.Adams Wear them all around town, dressed either up or down.

Featuring a clean, minimalist aesthetic, these slip-on sandals are a sleek way to introduce this popular trend from the 2000s into your wardrobe. They come in 11 styles, from a patent black leather version to one that features rhinestones on the straps. Not accustomed to slip-on heels? No worries—this pair features a soft padded footbed, two supportive straps, and a three-inch block heel that reviewers say stays comfortable for several hours of wear.

"Wow, these are super cute!" one fan raves. "I almost don’t want to write this review in fear of people finding out my new favorite shoe and buying them all."

Get the J. Adams Stormi Block Heel from Amazon starting at $29.90

10. Capris for spring weather

Credit: Lee Capris couldn't be more convenient if they tried.

Not sure whether you should wear full-length pants or shorts when you get dressed in the morning? Compromise with a pair of 2000s-approved capris that hit at or just below the knee. Beloved denim brand Lee makes several options, from a relaxed-fit pair with over 3,700 reviews to a plus-sized pull-on pair that shoppers say is so comfortable you won’t even feel like you’re wearing jeans.

"These are the most comfortable capris I've ever owned," one reviewer says. "Just ordered my third pair! They have a stretchy knit waist and loose fit that's perfect for summer."

