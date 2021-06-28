8 gender-inclusive underwear brands to shop

Underwear is something that a lot of people don’t put much thought into. But for many in the LGBTQ+ community, it’s an essential part of gender identity because even if they don’t feel as if they can safely express their gender on the outside, at least they can underneath their clothes.

Non-binary and/or gender nonconforming folk may want to consider these underwear options, especially if they feel uncomfortable in big name brands like Victoria's Secret. You (yes, you) can shop these picks below even if you're not non-binary and/or gender nonconforming (case in point, yours truly). Transgender and genderqueer individuals may find a lot to love from these brands, as well!

No matter how you identify, you deserve to have some comfy, cute undies that make you feel great in your own body. With that in mind, here are eight gender-inclusive underwear brands you can shop at now.

1. Boy Smells

Credit: Boy Smells Their underwear is labeled "Front Pouch" or "Flat Front" to help you determine which is best for you, without applying unnecessarily gendered terms.

Boy Smells, primarily known for selling candles, launched Unmentionables, the brand’s first collection of undergarments, in 2018. Made for all bodies, genders, and sizes, Boy Smells underwear are ethically produced made of a light jersey fabric and come in a variety of colors that are skin-tone adjacent.

With sizes ranging from XS to XXL, the bottoms are labeled either “Front Pouch” or “Flat Front” to accommodate different bodies so you can choose which style works best with what you’ve got down there. Aside from that slight distinction in the make of the underwear, there’s no difference in any of the clothes that could be “gendered” in any way.

Shop Boy Smells

2. Lucky Skivvies

Credit: Lucky Skivvies These unisex boxer briefs have the cutest designs on them.

If gender-neutral boxer briefs with adorable patterns are your thing, Lucky Skivvies is the place for you. With sizes from S to 3XL, each pair of boxer briefs is made for doing anything from lounging to going out—and most importantly, reviewers rave how comfy they are!

Unlike many typical boxers, Lucky Skivvies boxer briefs have a non-binding leg opening, which leaves plenty of room for those of us with thick thighs out here. The brand’s underwear also offers “excellent crotch support,”, meaning it won’t ride up and is built with a comfortable yet durable microfiber waistband, as well as an exterior convenience pocket.

Shop Lucky Skivvies

3. Origami Customs

Credit: Origami Customs Sexy underwear for everyone!

In the market for some wink, wink, nudge nudge kind of underwear? You know the type that you wear to bed, but not to sleep? Well, Origami Customs has everything you need in terms of sexy undergarments.

Similar to Boy Smells, Origami Customs has a variety of flat front, or gaff undergarments. Gaff underwear uses compression to smooth the appearance of the pelvic area for people with penises. They are typically made from mesh as it’s the most breathable fabric and offers the most compression in the front. The flat front variety on the other hand aren’t compression undies and, at Origami Customs at least, are typically made from bamboo. And if neither of those styles work for you, all these pieces can be custom made in a roomy fit but that doesn’t include compression.

If wanted, Origami Customs will take any flat front underwear and cut it in such a way that it provides more room in the crotch for those who might not fit into the flat front undies but don’t want a compression undergarment. With sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL and custom sizing also offered with basically every item, Origami Customs is really accommodating to literally every body.

Shop Origami Customs

4. TomboyX

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Our Senior Staff Writer, Shayna Murphy, shows off a set of TomboyX undergarments.

This inclusive brand specializes in undergarments for people of all sizes, shapes, and genders. Senior staff writer Shayna Murphy recently tested TomboyX underwear and loved it. The brand offers bras, underwear, binders, swimwear, leak-proof undies for periods and/or leakage, and plenty more. With sizes ranging from 3XS to 6XL, there are plenty of options for everyone.

In a recent back and forth with TomboyX, the brand noted, “We do occasionally see feedback that the bikini and thong don't provide enough room in the front for some customers.” But if you purchase a pair of undergarments from TomboyX and there’s not enough room for you, don’t worry! The brand’s Love at First Wear guarantee means you can return the first pair of underwear you buy from them for a refund or store credit easily. Although they've been in some hot water recently, not many retailers let you try underwear and refund them if it doesn’t work out, so this is greatly appreciated.

Shop TomboyX

5. Play Out Apparel

Credit: Play Out Apparel Jockstraps, bikinis, and boxers—oh my!

From jockstraps and boxer briefs to bikinis and thongs, Play Out Apparel has the widest variety in gender-neutral underwear I’ve seen thus far. The brand doesn’t differentiate between Men’s or Women’s sections on its website. As Play Out Apparel says right on the front page, “No Genders, Just Style.”

No matter the variety, every single pair of underwear has an option for “flat front” or “pouch front” so no one is missing out. With sizes ranging from S to 5XL, there’s gender inclusive options for just about everyone.

Shop Play Out Apparel

6. Urbody

Credit: Urbody These everyday essentials that are for everyone. What more could you want?

With a small selection but loud brand presence, Urbody offers undergarments designed to help folks feel like their true selves and really at home in their own bodies. Through encouraging body positivity, self-love, and gender expression, this company truly thinks about what its customers need most from their underwear. For example, with its bralette, the description clarifies that it is not suitable for any person with a breast circumference of more than 5”—which is great to know for us big breasted folk who might’ve bought it and been disappointed.

The packing boxer brief has a comfortable internal pocket to secure your packer in place, and is designed so you can create a natural looking bulge to fit your aesthetic. The retailer’s products are pricey, but confidence starts underneath your clothes—so might as well have some good looking, good quality, and feel good undies.

Shop Urbody

7. Cantiq

Credit: Cantiq Cantiq offers all of their underwear with an option for "More Room" in case you've got a little extra junk in the front, if you know what I mean.

Cantiq is a brand that’s trying to reinvent the sizing norms in the fashion industry through its underwear selection. Besides Hughes’ belief that clothing needs to be more than just straight sizes and plus sizes, Cantiq gets even more inclusive than that. In its underwear selection, there’s an extra “more room” size range for those who need, well, more room down there.

With this in mind, the sizing breaks down into three basic categories with adorable names. “Rolling Hills” are for straight sized individuals (typically anyone under a size 14), “Majestic Mountains” are for plus-sized people (size 16+), and “Stalagmite” is for people who need extra room most. For example, a regular large size is 30-inches to 31-inches, but if you get the “More Room” size, it bumps the large size up to 33-inches to 34-inches. Just because you might need more room in the crotch doesn’t mean you need a larger waistband, so this is super innovative. People with more stuff down there shouldn’t have to compensate comfort for style, and with Cantiq, they don’t have to!

Shop Cantiq

8. Carmen Liu

Credit: Carmen Liu Founded by a trans woman for other trans women, Carmen Liu Lingerie is revolutionary—and gorgeous.

So far a lot of these companies have been focused around underwear made for people without external genitals, then adding extra space or slightly altering the original design to make extra room for those with penises. Not with Carmen Liu’s lingerie. Designed, founded, and run by a trans woman, Carmen Liu makes undergarments for people who tuck, first and foremost. Thongs range in size from XS to 3XL. The brand empowers trans and nonbinary people everywhere and really helps to let people feel like their true selves.

It also sells bras for people of various boobage—ranging from “Girl’s First Lace Bralette” to the “Full Lace Bralette.” Carmen Liu is for people of all stages of transition, no matter your gender identity (although they do say that their underwear is completely different to those made for “cisgender women”). But if you don’t have external organs down there, the bras are still really great, and come in bust sizes 32-44 and cup sizes AA-DD. Just make sure to measure yourself ahead of time so you buy the proper fit!

Shop Carmen Liu

