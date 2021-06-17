I tried this celeb-designed lingerie, and I've never felt sexier

I wear lingerie about as often as I wake up without hitting snooze—basically never. It’s gorgeous, yes, but as a single woman who works from home, I hardly see the need to be prancing around my apartment in lacy little underthings on the daily.

However, I've always heard good things about Adore Me—a lingerie brand known for its affordable yet high quality pieces—from my sisters, girlfriends, and random influencers I follow on Instagram. So when I had the chance to try out the brand's new summer collection, I was quick to volunteer. After all, it's not just any collection—it's one designed in collaboration with pop singer Bebe Rexha.

As someone who can recite every word to “If It's Meant To Be” in her sleep, I was pumped to dress like Bebe (even if I can't sing like her). And, fortunately, my girl didn't let me down.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the Adore Me x Bebe Rexha collection?

The Adore Me x Bebe Rexha capsule is the brand’s first-ever celebrity collaboration and was created to celebrate body positivity through size-inclusive lingerie. "I'm proud to work with Adore Me on this campaign because they love me for who I am, curves and all," Bebe said in a press release. "As a woman who wasn't the cookie-cutter pop star, I hope to inspire women to love their bodies and feel beautiful at any size."

The limited-edition line consists of a variety of lingerie styles, including coordinating bra and underwear sets, teddies, and corsets, ranging in price from $39.95 (for a bra-and-panty set) to $59.95 (for a bodysuit). The bras come in sizes 30A to 46DDD and the underwear and one-pieces come in women's sizes XS to 4X. While the first of the three-part collection dropped on June 8, the next release dates have yet to be announced, so stay tuned.

What I like about the Adore Me lingerie

Credit: Adore Me Both the Jenni and Avara bras come in multiple colors and a range of sizes.

I'm not a big fan of underwire bras or underwear that's anything other than plain cotton—so I was very skeptical when I unpacked the frilly delicates from the box. However, I can now say my mind has been changed on both of the above.

In terms of the bras, my favorite was the Margaritte push-up bra. I ordered it in my usual size 34B and found it to provide ample support and, as the name suggests, plenty of lift. I like that it's a longer-line bra and the wide band didn't cut into my skin but rather laid flat and snug. The underwire on the cups didn't poke into me or irritate my skin—I could wear this all day with zero complaints.

Moving onto the underwear, the Margaritte bikini panties, which matched my favorite bra, and the Avara cheeky panties also delivered. Both fit true to size—I got them in a small—and neither the waistband nor thigh holes dug into my skin or slipped down or rode up, respectively. The underwear felt breathable and stayed in place during hours of wear—I rarely had to adjust it while I moved throughout my day. The lace and mesh were soft to the touch and didn't itch at all, either. Plus, the underwear looks so pretty, especially when paired with the matching bras and bustiers.

What I don’t like about the Adore Me lingerie

Both one-pieces I tried—the Onika Contour and the Ambrey—in size small were way too short for my long-torsoed 5-foot-5-inch frame. The result? Straps digging into my shoulder and a very uncomfortable, very unflattering wedgie.

ADVERTISEMENT

You also can't buy the bras and underwear as separate—they come as a set. While I enjoy wearing a coordinated bra and panty, I would like the option to mix and match. On the site, I also like the look of some of the bras but not the underwear they come with, and vice versa. Of the items I tested, I liked the Avara panties, but I wasn’t a fan of the bra: It was unlined and bustier-like, which is not my usual style.

Is Adore Me x Bebe Rexha lingerie worth it?

Credit: Adore Me There are plenty of styles choose from in the collection, including the Onika bodysuit and Margaritte bra.

I don't think you can put a price tag on confidence and self-esteem—but even if you could, the cost of Adore Me's lingerie is worth paying it. If you sign up for Adore Me's popular VIP membership for a monthly fee of $39.95 that gets you discounts on everything on the site, you can snag the pieces for as low as $24.95. But even if you don't join and opt to pay full price, the lingerie starts at $49.95, which is on par with other underwear retailers like Victoria's Secret or Bare Necessities.

The bras and underwear I tried are comfortable and sexy all at once—a rare feat. That said, if you have a long torso, I'd stay away from the one-pieces. But regardless of what you choose, I'd snag them fast as certain pieces are already selling out. In the words of Bebe herself: If it's meant to be, it will be.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.