9 fanny packs for anyone who hates carrying purses

The fanny packs of years past were chunky, not-so-cool accessories usually reserved for tourists and those who prioritized function over fashion. But in 2021, the hip-slung bags have become, well, hip—and retailers can't keep them in stock. The modern iteration of the ‘80s purse alternative is sleek and streamlined, coming in a rainbow of colors, from pretty neutrals to bright neons, and a range of styles, from the iconic banana shape to a smaller bag-meets-belt design. These nine picks will help you tote around all your essentials this summer while keeping your hands free for an extra piña colada.

1. This Lululemon belt bag

Credit: Lululemon Upgrade your activewear attire with this Lululemon fanny pack.

Designed for anyone with an on-the-go lifestyle, this fanny pack holds everything you could need for a day of running around everywhere. With both an interior and exterior zippered pocket, it's big enough to hold your iPhone, keys, and wallet. It’s available in 10 colors and patterns, including lime green and multicolor camo.

Nearly 2,000 Lululemon shoppers have given this “perfect little package” a 5-star rating. "Best belt bag by far," one person says. "The multiple sections and pockets inside keep everything organized. Absolutely love!"

Get the Everywhere Belt Bag from Lululemon for $38

2. This faux leather Target fanny pack

Credit: Target You can pop on this Target fanny pack in seconds.

Whether it’s slung across your hips or chicly draped across your chest, this pebbled faux leather bag adds a trendy touch to any outfit. The woven belt has a clip closure and metal slider that makes it easy to put on and take off. The fanny pack is available in cognac, black, and gunmetal.

Earning major kudos for its “leather-like” look, compact size, and ease of use, 95% of Target customers say they'd recommend this bag. "The color is perfect, and it looks much more expensive than it is," one person says. "Great for vacations this summer!"

Get the Universal Thread Fanny Pack from Target for $19.99

3. This laidback Herschel belt bag

Credit: Herschel Herschel is known for its high-quality, long-lasting bags.

Reviewed's style editor, Amanda Tarlton, is a big fan of Herschel bags. She isn't alone—this fanny pack from the popular brand has over 2,700 rave reviews on Amazon. Available in 20 colors and prints, it has a wide adjustable strap that clips easily and securely. The bag boasts plenty of tiny yet trendy accents, from the exposed zipper to the leather pull.

"Perfect for traveling or walking," one happy shopper writes. "I purchased this for our family vacation to Disney. The strap is a good thickness and sits well on my hips. The size is exactly what I needed—it fits my sunglasses case, wallet, Chapstick, and iPhone 10. It doesn’t slide around and stays put."

Get the Herschel Fourteen Waist Pack from Amazon for $27.99

4. This elegant Amazon belt bag

Credit: Amazon You can take the envelope off the belt to use as a clutch on its own.

This sleek waist pack, which comes in cognac and black, is ideal for a nicer outfit where you don't want the extra bulk. While it’s not meant to carry it all, this envelope-shaped accessory fits the basics, like a smartphone and lipstick. There's also a slot on the inside for your credit cards or ID. Because the clutch is removable, you can wear the piece three ways: as a belt bag, with just the clutch, or as a regular belt.

"This bag is very good quality for the price and I love the shape," one 5-star reviewer says. "It's slim and dressy, and sits close to the body, unlike many other belt bags that buckle out or are too thick."

Get the Jasgood Leather Fanny Pack from Amazon for $10.99

5. This influencer-favorite Fjallraven bag

Credit: Fjallraven You've likely seen this bag on at least one of the influencers you follow.

Fjällräven makes one of Reviewed's favorite backpacks—and it also makes fanny packs. This water-resistant hip bag from its Kånken collection is made from the same tough-as-nails Vinylon fabric, and has as an inside pocket, key clip, and two zippered outer pockets. It’s available in 12 colors with an adjustable belt strap with buckle closure.

Reviewers love the top carry handle for when you don't feel like wearing it around your waist, along with the easily adjustable strap.

Get the Kånken Water Resistant Belt Bag from FJÄLLRÄVEN for $50

6. This puffy Caraa bag

Credit: Caraa Take this baby out rain or shine thanks to its weather-resistant material.

Light as air and made from waterproof nylon, Caraa's sling bag boasts not one, not two, but eight zippered pockets. You can wear it around your hips as a belt bag or across your chest as a crossbody bag. The adjustable belt claims to be one-size-fits-all and it has two D-rings for hooking your keys or wallet to. The fanny pack comes in five muted colors.

One reviewer calls it the “bag of my dreams,” while another explains, "There is room for everything and more. It is soft to the touch (great fabric) and larger than you expect."

Get the Sling Bag from Caraa for $125

7. This versatile Anthropologie fanny pack

Credit: Anthropologie Choose from olive green or blush pink.

This bag is for anyone—but new parents will especially love it. While it looks like a stylish fanny pack (and it is), it features a detachable changing pad, slots for essentials, and a pacifier hook for baby-rearing on the go. It also has a built-in waterproof pocket that can hold 20-plus wet wipes and an adjustable waistband.

One reviewer touts it as a “game-changer for moms,” while another mentions she’ll use it long after her kids are grown. One happy shopper even confesses she can’t keep her husband from stealing it.

Get the Kibou Mom Belt Bag from Anthropologie for $90

8. This classy Vera Bradley fanny pack

Credit: Vera Bradley This fanny pack is made with Vera Bradley's signature quilting.

Known for cheerful floral patterns, Vera Bradley’s quilted belt bag is no laughing matter. The fabric is weather-friendly and tough, while the front zip pocket features three card slips with RFID protection—a feature that blocks would-be thieves from stealing your personal information. It’s available in three VB signature prints and two solid colors, and measures almost a foot across to carry tons of essentials.

Touted as “stylish, sturdy, and holding quite a bit,” more than 100 reviewers show quite a bit of love for this hands-free favorite. And who doesn’t want the added coverage of RFID protection. The quilting is also on-trend for 2021.

Get the Vera Bradley Performance Twill Convertible Crossbody Belt Bag from Amazon for $35

9. This beachy O'Neill fanny pack

Credit: O'Neill This island-style bag is a must for your beach vacations.

This adorable straw belt bag from surf brand O'Neill gives off major music-festival vibes, even if outdoor concerts aren’t in the cards for you this summer. The woven raffia adds a carefree feel, while the snap-flap closure keeps your belongings safe. Available in multi-colored or black and white, the fanny pack has an adjustable belt/crossbody strap that’s also removable for when you would rather sport it as a clutch.

Get the O'Neill Tourmaline Straw Belt Bag from Nordstrom for $44

