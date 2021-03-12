10 men's polo shirts you can wear anywhere this spring

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The polo has experienced a more tumultuous life cycle than most shirts. Originally designed for the eponymous horseback sport in the 1800s, the polo rose in popularity throughout the 20th century and eventually became synonymous with tennis and golf attire. In recent decades, however, the shirt lost its luster. Oversized fits and boxy cuts made polos the not-so-cool uniform of retail employees instead of an acceptable shirt for the average guy heading out on a Friday night.

Fortunately, dozens of brands have returned the classic polo to its former glory, once again placing it firmly within the must-have category of the menswear canon. Today, you will find well-made polos at national chains, boutique shops, and everywhere in between, which means you’re not lacking for options—just a way to narrow down your choices. This will help. Below are 10 of the best men’s polo shirts you can buy right now.

1. The iconic Ralph Lauren polo shirt

Credit: Ralph Lauren If you're going to own one polo, let it be this polo.

This handsome number debuted in 1972 and led to the polo craze that pushed the shirt beyond sports and into the closets of millions of people. The Ralph Lauren shirt is available in a wide array of colors, from crisp white and classy black to heather blue, lavender, and multiple shades of pink. The signature embroidered pony logo on the chest is joined by a two-button placket, ribbed collar, and armbands to complete the look. It comes in sizes S to XXL.

The shirt has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, with more than 2,000 reviews. "Ralph Lauren's polo shirts are the best," one enthusiastic 5-star reviewer states. "They are well-made and last a very long time."

2. This preppy polo from Lacoste

Credit: Lacoste Lacoste is a classic choice for the tennis court or literally anything else.

French tennis star Jean René Lacoste revolutionized the sport’s attire in the 1920s when he took the court wearing a short-sleeve shirt made from breathable pique cotton. Lacoste shirts today are still modeled after the original—but with modern updates—and continue to feature the trademark crocodile branding. The cotton regular fit pique polo comes in a few dozen colors and has mother-of-pearl buttons for a classy accent. It comes in sizes XS to 4X.

Reviewers rave that you don’t need to play tennis to appreciate this shirt—it works equally well during casual outings when paired with jeans, chinos, or shorts. "Classic, elegant design that's second to none," one Nordstrom shopper says. "These polos are staples in everyone's closet."

3. This soft cotton polo from J.Crew

Credit: J. Crew J. Crew polos offer preppy style at an affordable price.

J.Crew’s collection of preppy-leaning basics, including T-shirts, button-downs, and polos, is a great option for bolstering your everyday uniform. The polo shirts are available in multiple fits—classic, slim, and tall—and the dyed fabric comes in slightly faded colors that change with the season and possess offbeat names like dusty barn and crushed beet. It comes in sizes XS to XXL.

"This piece seems like it should be a staple in any man’s wardrobe," one happy reviewer says. "The quality is great and they fit true to size." The already affordable polos are often discounted during seasonal sales. That’s why my closet currently contains three of these gems.

Get the Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton Polo Shirt from J.Crew for $39.50

4. This sleek Lululemon polo

Credit: Lululemon Lululemon's polos look good, wick sweat and keep you cool.

Lululemon can outfit your workouts from head to toe. But you don’t have to be face-down on a yoga mat or tapping it back on a spin bike to benefit from the brand’s technical gear. The Evolution polo functions like activewear but looks like a regular, well-fitted polo. So, sure, you could wear it to the gym. But gyms don’t require collars, so instead enlist this sweat-wicking shirt for the golf course or even just a sunny patio brunch. It comes in sizes XS to XXL.

Reviewers like that it has a polished structure and that the Lycra fabric is soft and breathable. "This material is insane," one Lululemon shopper raves. "Will never buy a polo from anywhere else."

Get the Evolution Short Sleeve Polo from Lululemon for $88

5. This sweat-wicking polo from Nike

Credit: Nike Nike has colorful options aplenty.

If your polo shirt usage involves tennis, golf, or actual polo—or even just a hot, humid day walking around town—aim for something that will keep you dry and cool as you move. Nike’s line of Dri-Fit shirts are made with polyester that the brand claims is derived from recycled plastic bottles. The fabric wicks away sweat so that it evaporates quickly, rather than weighing you down. Available in 18 colors, you have plenty to choose from, including bold orange and yellow to neutral white and gray. It comes in sizes XS to 4X.

According to reviewers, the polo is loose enough that you won't feel restricted whether you're manning the grill or swinging a golf club. "This shirt fits so well and looks so sharp that it draws many compliments," one person writes.

Get the Dri-Fit Victory Polo from Nike for $55

6. This laidback Billy Reid polo

Credit: Billy Reid Looking good is effortless when you're wearing Billy Reid's Pensacola polo.

The Alabama-based designer’s Pensacola polo is a favorite choice for those seeking a sleek, slim-fit option. The cotton fabric has a lived-in vibe, accented with subtle embellishments, like stitching on the chest pocket. The four-button placket provides a choose-your-own-adventure neckline. It comes in sizes S to XXL.

Reviewers laud the shirt’s soft feel, durability, and color, which they say stays vibrant after years of wear. Note that several people caution that the polo fits a little small, so you may want to order one size up.

7. This affordable polo from Nordstrom

Credit: Nordstrom Don't sleep on Nordstrom's in-house line.

Nordstrom’s own label makes a variety of high quality basics, including underwear, socks, and—more relevant to what we’re doing here—polos. The flagship regular fit polo is made of lightweight cotton and features a roomy cut through the chest and waist. For a sportier look and feel, try the Tech-Smart pique polo. It’s woven with 7% spandex for extra flexibility as you move. It comes in sizes S to XXL.

Shoppers compliment the "soft, thick material" and "great price." One person even says they loved their first polo so much that they bought nine more.

8. This eye-catching polo from Bonobos

Credit: Bonobos Embrace fun patterns with these Bonobos polos.

Sometimes you want to stand out from the crowd. When that’s the case, try wearing something with little sailboats on it. Or flowers. Bonobos has both, along with other fun polos in bright florals and geometric patterns. The cotton piqué polo checks all the boxes, from its breathable construction to its sturdy three-button placket and ribbed collar and cuffs. If these patterns have more personality than you’re looking for, opt for more monochromatic varieties that remain a few steps above boring, with contrasting colors. It comes in sizes XS to XXL.

The best part about this polo is its slim fit, according to reviewers, who say it's flattering yet comfortable. Close-second highlights are the compliment-grabbing prints and how well the shirt holds up in the wash.

Get the Classic Pique Polo from Bonobos for $69

9. This durable polo from Unbound Merino

Credit: Unbound Merino Do your worst. This shirt can take it.

Merino wool is a hardworking fabric. It’s breathable and temperature-regulating, and it doesn’t wrinkle or retain odor, even after multiple wears. That’s why Unbound Merino’s shirts are a go-to for travelers and commuters, letting you navigate long flights, city walks, and nature hikes, without needing to change your shirt before dinner. It comes in sizes S to XXL.

Reviewers say that the brand’s new line of logo-free polos are soft, stylish, and fast-drying, so you can wash them on the fly or recover quickly from an unexpected rain shower.

Get the Merino Polo from Unbound Merino for $110

10. This James Bond-approved polo from Sunspel

Credit: Sunspel James Bond wore this Sunspel polo. That's all you need to know.

Life motto: "If it’s good enough for James Bond, it’s good enough for me." That holds true across most facets of one’s life, but particularly when it comes to what you wear. This Sunspel Riviera polo was originally tailored for Daniel Craig in "Casino Royale" and is engineered to make you more dapper than usual. Cut from soft and breathable cotton mesh, it’s lightweight, fitted, and minimalist. Pair the shirt with some sharp pants and you will look better than you have to, whether you’re going to dinner or foiling an international conspiracy. It comes in sizes XS to 3X.

Get the Men's Cotton Riviera Polo Shirt from Sunspel for $135

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.