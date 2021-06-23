The 12 best places to buy maternity swimsuits online

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Swimsuit shopping is hard. No matter your build—curvy, petite, lean, or athletic—finding the right suit to match your shape and personality can be an arduous task. And shopping for maternity swimsuits that fit your precious baby bump and changing pregnancy physique is even more of a challenge.

While you could physically go to a store and try bathing suits on in person, shopping virtually for maternity swimsuits is much more convenient. Why drag your pregnant belly into a store and struggle with trying on a bathing suit when you can just order one from the comfort of your couch? This does have its pitfalls. Even with handy size guides that most brands include on their website, you never know if the suits run small or large—or if the material is sturdy enough.

To help pregnant people (like me!), I have searched far and wide for the best places to buy maternity swimwear online. Diversity in styles and sizes is important but so is the range in price, and you can find a cute maternity swimsuit without breaking the bank. Here are great options for stylish suits that work with a growing belly.

1. Latched Mama

Credit: Latched Mama Ideal for pre- and post-birth.

Our favorite: Mix and Match High Waisted Swim Bottoms—$33 and Peplum Nursing Swim Tank

Sizes: XS-3X

Prices: 👙👙

Return policy: 15 days as long as tags and hygienic liner are attached

Have multiple water excursions planned for the summer? Well, you’ll likely want options to switch it up, and Latched Mama has you covered. Its latest collection offers a unique selection of mix and match bottoms and nursing tops for a seamless switch-up. Try high-waisted bottoms with a maternity peplum top or match the bottoms with an asymmetrical postpartum nursing tank instead. Did we mention these true-to-size suits have easy, lift-up access for single or tandem nursing and pumping? That means you can keep those babies happy while enjoying your summer with limited fuss.

Shop maternity swimwear at Latched Mama

2. Target

Credit: Target Target has a decent selection of affordable maternity swimsuits.

Our favorite: Isabel Maternity by Ingrid and Isabel Striped Tie-Shoulder One Piece—$34.99

Sizes: S-XXL

Prices: 👙👙

Return policy: 90 days

Target is known for being a favorite one-stop-shop for shopping mamas, from baby supplies to maternity wear. You can also find a robust selection of affordable swimsuits from its maternity collection with Ingrid & Isabel. Reviewers have noted that the sizes are not great for those in need of extended cup sizes. But, if you are a D cup or lower, it should work for you.

Shop maternity swimwear at Target

3. ASOS

Credit: ASOS Find stylish yet affordable suits that work with a growing bump.

Our favorite: ASOS Design Maternity Rib Swimsuit—$32

Sizes: 00-24, XXS-XXL, and 30A-38I

Prices: 👙👙

Return policy: 28 days full refund; between 29 and 45 days for refund voucher

If you want fashionable, on-trend maternity suits, ASOS is a go-to. The swimsuits are relatively inexpensive, which is good for something you’ll only wear while carrying a child. Its branded swimsuits are true-to-size, but you need to be sure you’re selecting either U.S. or U.K. sizes, which vary. Reviewers appreciate the great customer service and long return policy. If you plan on shopping at ASOS frequently, the site offers a premier delivery service for U.S. customers, which for $19 a year guarantees unlimited two-day shipping on all purchases from the company. It’s an easy way to ensure your suits arrive on time for vacation.

Shop for maternity swimsuits at ASOS

4. A Pea in the Pod

Credit: A Pea in the Pod These high-quality maternity suits are worth the investment.

Our favorite: Ruffled Maternity One-Piece Swimsuit—$98

Sizes: XS-L

Prices: 👙👙👙

Return policy: 30 days

This designer maternity swim collection from A Pea in the Pod offers stylish one-piece suits, bikinis, tankinis, and cover-ups that are made with durable fabric and built-in UPF 50+ protection. Reviewers rave about the sturdy quality of the suit. This brand also makes exclusively maternity wear, so these pieces are made with growing bellies and nursing mamas in mind.

Shop maternity swimwear at A Pea in the Pod

5. Swimsuits for All

Credit: Swimsuits For All There really is a swimsuit for all pregnant people.

Our favorite: Gabi Fresh Cup-Sized Tie Front—$113**

Sizes: 4-34

Prices: 👙👙👙

Return policy: 60 days

This company literally has swimsuits for all. No matter your build, there are so many styles and sizes to choose from that will help you feel confident by any body of water. Swimsuits for All is best for those who are in their first or early second trimester. Since there is no maternity-specific page, you will have to do some digging for the perfect fit. You can filter through size, color, brand, shape, or coverage and we recommend going up a size to accommodate a growing belly. And, per the customer reviews, remember to place your order early, as many said delivery time tended to be on the slow side.

Shop maternity swimwear at Swimsuits for All

6. Summersalt

Credit: Summersalt Summersalt's popular suits are available in maternity sizes, too.

Our favorite: The Maternity Sidestroke—$95

Sizes: 2-16

Prices: 👙👙👙

Return policy: 30 days (must initiate shipping costs)

Summersalt has taken over Instagram with its colorful, one-shoulder swimsuits that we put to the test and absolutely adored for the quality and how flattering they are. The fit of each piece offers full coverage, even for those with longer torsos and more curvy shapes. The inclusive brand also makes maternity versions of its popular swimwear, including the ever-popular Sidestroke. There are also cinched one-pieces, tops, and bottoms that are ideal for growing bellies and boobs for full coverage.

Shop for maternity swimwear at Summersalt

7. Kindred Bravely

Credit: Kindred Bravely These stylish suits are made with pregnant people in mind.

Our favorite: Nursing and Maternity One-Piece Wrap Suit—$69.99

Sizes: S-XXL

Prices: 👙👙👙

Return policy: 30 days, plus shipping cost fee

If you’re looking for a transitional suit that offers room to grow while pregnant that is also convenient for nursing after birth, Kindred Bravely is a great choice. The swimsuits fit true to size, but the site recommends going up in size for extra coverage if your cup is a size E or larger. All of Kindred Bravely maternity swimwear is double-lined and has adjustable straps and removable cups. Bonus: This brand is also eco-friendly, with suits made from 85% recycled polyester. And if you need extra protection from the sun? Each suit also has UPF 50 built-in.

Shop maternity swimwear at Kindred Bravely

8. Everything But Water

Credit: Everything But Water These one-pieces can accommodate your growing belly.

Our favorite: Antigua Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit—$188

Sizes: 1-26, 32B-38H (Maternity XS-L)

Prices: 👙👙👙👙

Return policy: 21 days

For more than three decades, Everything But Water has offered a multitude of swim options for every size. In particular, the site carries extended sizes that fit larger cups, which is especially convenient for growing boobs during pregnancy. Maternity swimwear doesn’t have its own page, but you can find options with maternity sizes using the search bar. The maternity swimwear is only fitted for sizes extra-small through large, meaning it may not be the best option for plus-size maternity swimwear.

Shop maternity swimwear at Everything But Water

9. Ocean Road Swimwear

Credit: Oceanroad Swimwear These were made for the beach.

Our favorite: Ocean Road Maternity Short Sleeve Rash Guard—$37.06

Sizes: S-6XL

Prices: 👙👙

Return policy: 60 days

An Australian company that boasts of the balance of “cover, comfort, and style,” Ocean Road Swimwear offers extra coverage through swim leggings and tank tops in both regular and plus sizes. The brand offers worldwide shipping on all of their suits (but still expect COVID-related shipping delays). Ocean Road Swimwear is especially great for those who don’t want to bare all in the water with designs like the rash guard sleeve and maternity swim leggings that offer fuller body coverage. You’ll also find swimsuits with adjustable lengths (ideal for a growing belly) and built-in SPF 50 for plenty of protection against the sun.

Shop maternity swimwear at Ocean Road Swimwear

10. PinkBlush

Credit: PinkBlush You can find maternity cover-ups here, too.

Our favorite: Jade Floral Waist Tie Maternity One-Piece Swimsuit—$54

Sizes: S-XL; 1X-2X

Prices: 👙👙

Return policy: 30 days

PinkBlush conveniently has a separate maternity page, making searching for maternity swimwear so much easier. Its trendy suits have a diversity of fits, including classic one-pieces, bikinis, tankinis, bandeaus, and tied styles. PinkBlush even carries a few lightweight bump and post-bump cover-ups, too, for your full beach look. Note that there is a smaller selection for plus size maternity swimwear and there aren’t clear options for extended cup sizes. Nonetheless, there are plenty of fashionable suits to choose from for all moms-to-be.

Shop for maternity swimwear at PinkBlush

11. ModLi

Credit: Modli For some vintage flair.

Our favorite: Vintage Swim Dress—$49.95

Sizes: XXS-6X

Prices: 👙👙

Return policy: 45 days

Have a thing for vintage swimwear? Then ModLi is the perfect online retailer to dress your bump in swimwear inspired by some of the hottest fashion from back in the day. Its popular swim dresses do not have cups, so you’ll have to wear a swim top beneath the suit. But many reviewers also use these as activewear, so you’ll be happy you can fit a sports bra underneath. Aside from these vintage-looking aquatic dresses, you’ll find modest swim tops, shorts, and leggings. While there aren't specific maternity swimsuits, many reviewers say that the wide variety of sizes make ModLi ideal for shopping with a bump.

Shop maternity swim from ModLi

12. Old Navy

Credit: Old Navy While not explicitly maternity, these suits fit a variety of body types.

Our favorite: Twist-front Tankini—$36

Sizes: XS-XXL

Prices: 👙👙

Return policy: 90 days

Known for its quality and comfortable fits at affordable prices, Old Navy carries a variety of comfy maternity suits and separates. The brand's swimsuits have built-in UPF 40 sun protection, bras with removable cups, adjustable straps, and offer long torso coverage—all ideal for a growing belly. Old Navy’s maternity swimsuit inventory seems to go out of stock quickly, so grabbing that suit sooner rather than later is advised.

Shop maternity swimwear at Old Navy

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

