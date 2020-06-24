11 popular Black-owned fashion brands to shop on Amazon

If you're looking for ways to celebrate Black History Month, shopping Black-owned businesses is one of many. Spending your hard-earned dollars at these independent brands is not only an awesome way to support Black CEOs, it's as easy as checking out on Amazon. The online mega-retailer boasts several incredible, fashion-centric companies founded by passionate Black entrepreneurs, ranging from high-end lines approved by the likes of Beyoncé to casual graphic tees that anyone can rock.

Below, we're shining the spotlight on 11 popular Black-owned fashion brands that you can scoop up from the site right now. From chic diaper bags to hair wraps, these beloved products will be a great investment in more ways than one.

1. Plenty by Tracy Reese

Credit: Plenty by Tracy Reese These designer pieces are worth the investment.

Tracy Reese is a renowned Black fashion designer, so it’s no surprise that the pieces from her Plenty by Tracy Reese line are top-quality and beautiful. This high-end collection is available on Amazon and features a slew of gorgeous, top-quality designs. Reese’s designs are geared toward the modern-day woman and the designer is committed to bringing out beauty in females of all shapes, sizes, and colors.

Shop Plenty by Tracy Reese at Amazon

2. Grace Eleyae

Credit: Grace Eleyae This cap's satin interior is heavenly.

Natural and textured hair deserves all of same love, attention and care that other tress types regularly receive, making these GE SLAP Sleep Caps a must-have. Designed by Grace Eleyae, a Black woman who has experienced the negative effects of chemical straightening firsthand, these headcovers were created to enhance hair growth, hydration and style. Available on Amazon from $23.99 each, these satin-lined caps also protect hair from breakage and help retain its natural moisture.

Shop Grace Eleyae GE SLAP Sleep Caps at Amazon from $23.99

3. Shades of Color

Credit: Shades of Color Gorgeously designed.

These tote bags from Shades of Color, which retail on Amazon from $28, are seriously gorgeous. Founded in 1995 by Adrian Woods and Courtney Hines, the Black-owned gift shop strives to feature artists of color nationwide. This tote bag is perhaps the most well-known of its products: Each one comes with art that draws upon religion and African-American culture. Made from woven jacquard cotton, these purses contain three pockets, an interior zipped compartment and a zippered closure.

Shop Shades of Color Totes at Amazon

4. Savage x Fenty

Credit: Savage x Fenty We'd do anything to feel like Rihanna.

This list would be incomplete without mentioning the extremely size-inclusive lingerie brand that is Savage x Fenty. Created by megastar Rihanna to celebrate fearlessness and confidence for all, the pop star said that she built her business in order “to make people look good and feel good." You can shop some of the brand’s wares, which range from lacy bralettes to comfy sleepwear, on Amazon, with prices starting as low as $3.20. Sizes are available from XS to 3X, while bras go up to size 32DD. Note that while Savage x Fenty was created by Rihanna, it is also partially-owned by Techstyle Fashion Group.

Shop Savage x Fenty at Amazon

5. That Melanin Tho

Credit: That Melanin Tho Feed your soul with these tees.

That Melanin Tho, an Amazon-exclusive Black-owned brand, will be your new go-to for graphic tees that ooze Black pride. Available for men, women and kids, these tops and sweatshirts feature cheeky phrases and designs that emphasize culture and empowerment.

Shop That Melanin Tho at Amazon

6. lemlem

Credit: lemlem Expertly designed and oh-so-fashionable.

Created by Ethiopian-born model Liya Kebede, lemlem boasts relaxed styles that can be worn for day or night. The brand employs traditional weavers, which not only enhances the quality of the clothes, but serves to provide income to those in impoverished communities. The core collection, as described by Kebede, is made from handwoven, natural cotton and aims to help women thrive within lemlem's workshops—and beyond. You can snag these charming dresses, tops, bottoms, and accessories all on Amazon (the brand even just released its summer-ready line, with beautiful bathing suits and sun dresses all up for grabs!).

Shop lemlem at Amazon

7. Darlyng & Co.

Credit: Darlyng & Co. The perfect crossover between function and style.

Finding a chic diaper bag that helps parents do it all can be a tough feat, but Darlyng & Co., an independent brand launched by mom-and-dad duo Carl and Tara Darnley, takes all that stress away. Made for parents, by parents, the Darnleys started the company as a way to provide fellow mothers and fathers with products that would make caring for baby a seamless process, as they, too, had struggled to find high-quality, practical pieces. The resulting, super handy bag was created in collaboration with MinkeeBlue (another Black-owned business) and perfectly combines functionality with fashion. Made from a durable vegan leather, it's available in tan ($75) and features a wipeable exterior, 11 pockets, a changing pad, and stroller straps.

Shop Darlyng & Co. at Amazon

8. Babes and Felines

Credit: Babes and Felines The Kardashians are fans of this brand.

Babes and Felines was founded by Ciera Rogers. Since its establishment in 2012, this comfy-chic athleisure line has been worn by the likes of Kim and Khloé Kardashian and aims to help women embrace their curves. The brand sells items that range from tummy control shapewear to plus-size and maternity dresses and bodysuits. Rogers’ line is size-inclusive, and she often hires women of all different shapes and sizes to model her clothing. Although most of Babes and Felines’ stock is exclusive to its site, you can snag a pair of the brand’s tummy-control high-waist bike shorts in black on Amazon for $45.

Shop Babes and Felines Tummy-Control High-Waist Bike Shorts at Amazon for $45

9. Blended Designs

Credit: Blended Designs A must-have for kids.

We simply couldn’t go without mentioning Blended Designs, a Black-owned family business known for its range of kid-friendly backpacks bearing inspirational quotes. Husband-and-wife duo Casey and Harvey Kelley launched the brand back in 2014 with a collection of totes and handbags that depicted illustrations of Black women. It wasn't until their son began asking for a backpack that reflected his identity, however, that it was transformed into the brand it is now. Upon further research, Casey discovered that only 2% of all backpacks represented minorities. As a result, she launched the 1954 collection—a line of school bags, lunch boxes and athletic gear for young children of color—shortly thereafter. Today, you can snag some of these all-encompassing backpack designs on Amazon from $29.95.

Shop Blended Designs at Amazon

10. Hairbrella

Credit: Hairbrella Storm-swept hair? Never heard of her.

After years of enduring lengthy hair appointments, only for her new ‘do to get ruined by rain, Tracey Pickett created the Hairbrella in 2016. Specifically designed to protect your hair from precipitation, regardless of its length, texture, or style, this hat hybrid is 100% waterproof and provides complete coverage in humidity, drizzle, or downpours thanks to the PVC visor that works as a shield. It’s also lined with satin to prevent any breakage, while the durable, water-repellent exterior keeps your hair totally dry. Pickett even pitched the idea on Shark Tank, which she cited as a source for igniting her passion for entrepreneurship. Available for purchase on Amazon from $39.99, you can grab this top-rated product, which has garnered more than 1,600 ratings from Amazon shoppers who say it works impressively well.

Shop the Hairbrella at Amazon

11. Nubian Skin

Credit: Nubian Skin You'll never struggle to find nude intimates ever again.

Founded by Ade Hassan in 2014, lingerie and apparel company Nubian Skin was launched as a way to provide diverse bras and other intimate apparel to those whose skin tones were left out of the industry's one-shade-fits-all nude hosiery model. With inclusive pieces that fill the market's void of variation, Nubian Skin offers four hard-to-find shades: berry, cinnamon, caramel and café au lait. You can even check out this guide on the retailer’s site to help determine your perfect match. Offering bodysuits, underwear, bras, and more—all for less than $100—this line is also Beyoncé-approved, as the singer rocked the collection during her 2016 Formation Tour.

Shop Nubian Skin at Amazon