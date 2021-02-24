These Cariuma sneakers are the most comfortable shoes I own

Six months ago, I found what I thought was my perfect kicking-around sneaker. The wildly popular Cariuma Ibi, with its 5,000-person waitlist and rave reviews, seemed to be the answer to my blistered feet's prayers. The quest for the comfiest shoe was over—or so I thought.

Then I discovered the Cariuma Catiba Pro, which is the brand's skateboard shoe. (Think: its answer to Vans.) Like all Cariuma shoes, the Catiba Pro is reportedly made from eco-conscious materials, including natural rubber, organic cotton, and recycled plastics. Plus, for every sneaker sold, Cariuma says it will plant a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest. The shoes are famous not only for their sustainability but for their comfortable fit and stylish design.

Because I was already head-over-heels in love with the Ibi, I was curious to see how the Catiba Pro would stack up. The verdict? I didn't think it was possible, but I actually like them even more than my Ibis. I've worn them every day since they arrived on my doorstep three weeks ago. Here's why Cariuma is the only brand of casual sneakers I wear now, and why the Catiba Pro in particular is my favorite pair for everything from running errands to strength training.

What I love about the Cariuma Catiba Pro

The comfort of Cariuma shoes is unlike anything else I've ever put on my feet. Somehow, the Catiba Pro shoes seem even softer and more slipper-like than the Ibi (and that's saying a lot). The canvas upper is very flexible, with no potentially irritating creasing when my feet flex, and doesn't require any breaking in period—the shoes were ready to go straight out of the box. I ordered a size 8.5, which is what I usually wear, and found them to be true to size.

The thick rubber sole and memory foam insole provide just the right amount of cushioning, so I can wear them all day long without any pain or aching. The back hits my ankle at a spot that's high enough to keep the shoe snugly on my foot yet low enough that it doesn't rub or chafe against my skin. It also offers plenty of ankle stability, which is important to me because I wear these when I'm doing squats, deadlifts, and the like at the gym. I have yet to so much as tweak an ankle while wearing them or experience any blisters anywhere on my feet.

What I don't like about the Cariuma Catiba Pro

My only complaint about the Catiba Pro is that the sides of the white sole get scuffed up very easily. I've only been wearing mine for about two hours every day at the gym for the past three weeks and I'm hardly putting them through a lot of wear and tear. However, the rubber already has black scuff marks and looks a little dingy. This is surprising because the Ibis have the same sole—albeit much thinner as they aren't a platform sneaker—and I've been wearing them for months and they hardly look used.

Are the Cariuma skate shoes worth buying?

I cannot recommend Cariuma sneakers enough. They are by far the most comfortable shoes I have ever owned or worn. I can wear them for almost any occasion—from walking around the city all day to working out at the gym—and my feet don't ache or get sweaty. The Catiba Pro sneakers provide plenty of support and cushioning and they look sleek and trendy.

However, bear in mind that these are skate shoes—they are not running shoes. If you're looking for a sneaker that's appropriate for running or similar high-intensity activities, these are not it. But if you’re in the market for a flat-soled shoe similar to Vans and Converse—but even better—than the Catiba Pro is well worth your money. I know I'll be buying yet another pair (or two!) in the near future.

