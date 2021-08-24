8 comfy women's walking shoes for wide feet

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Those with wide feet know the struggle of finding shoes that fit. Granted, everyone looks for something different while shoe shopping, but when it comes to walking shoes, comfort is top priority. People with wide feet often experience pain and pressure from shoes not made to cater to their foot shape.

Whether its a sneaker that comes in an extra-wide width or one with a roomy interior, these eight shoes from brands like Nike and New Balance are great for wide feet.



1. These cushioned sneakers from Skechers

Credit: Skechers These colorful shoes are a fashion statement all on their own.

Keep your feet supported with these padded Skechers, which feature a foam insole layer that provides cushioning and claims to respond to changes in foot pressure. It also offers "Natural Rocker Technology," which Skechers says makes walking more effortless as it helps your foot rock from heel to toe as you move. Available in a stunning teal hue, they come in women's whole and half sizes 6 to 11.

“I love these shoes," one person writes. "I went shopping and had no foot pain the whole day. My feet haven't felt this good in years. The cushioning is wonderful."

Get the Skechers Max Cushioning Elite from DSW for $84.99

2. These motion-control runners from New Balance

Credit: New Balance New Balance is one of the few brands that offers extra-wide widths.

For extra stability, these running shoes have a medial post, which is a firm piece in the midsole that helps prevent your foot from collapsing in while you walk or jog, or what's know as overpronating. The sole is cushioned to support and provide a slight rebound to make each step feel more fluid. The upper mesh layer of the sneaker also stretches to expand for wider feet. Available in black and gray color ways, they come in women's whole and half sizes 6 to 13 in narrow, standard, wide, and extra-wide widths.

“They provide ultimate support, retain their shape and attractive appearance, and have a lightweight feel,” one customer shares. “I am able to walk and run without foot pain, which is what prompted me to buy the shoes.”

Get the Women's 940v4 from New Balance for $130

3. These slim-looking kicks from Saucony

Credit: Saucony These Sauconys are a great everyday walking shoe.

While they may look sleek and form-fitting, the Saucony Hurricanes offer more than enough room for those with wider feet. The stretchy mesh upper allows you to easily slide your foot in and wear the shoes all day without any pinching, while the design encourages stable footfalls whether walking or running. One the shoes, you'll also find fun accents including a suede tongue, bright pink lining, and reflective stitching. Available in black, they come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 12 in standard and wide widths.

One of Reviewed's writers is a big fan: “For the longest time, I couldn’t find sneakers that I felt supported in. However, these shoes provide enough room for my wide feet and toes and adequate support to make it through long active days.”

Get these Hurricane 23 Wide from Saucony for $160

4. These lightweight cross trainers from Ryka

Credit: Ryka The padded heel collar keeps your foot securely in place.

Designed with a woman's foot shape, muscle movement, and build in mind, these cross-training shoes are made for any activity. They boast extra arch and heel support for trekking long distances, along with a lightweight, shock-absorbing midsole that protects your feet from impact. Available in four colors, the sneakers come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 12 and medium and wide widths.

Reviewers find these shoes to be ideal for exercise such as going on walks or runs. “They are very comfortable and the color is awesome. I use them for walking and exercising at the gym,” one five-star reviewer says. “So comfortable with great support. My go to walking shoe. can walk over 5 miles and no pain at all,” another says.

Get the Fempower Dauntless from Ryka for $90

5. These streamlined running shoes from Nike

Credit: Nike You can choose from a rainbow of colors, from basic black to neon green.

The flexible knit upper of these Nikes provides room for your toes to splay while also allowing your feet to breathe. The foam interior is plush, while the reinforced heel offers good support. The mostly black color keeps their style subdued, with a pop of pink others will notice only after you've passed by. Available in 11 sizes, they come in women's whole and half sizes from 5 to 12 and wide width.

"Good looking and easy to walk in,” one reviewer writes. "My arches feel supported, I can wear them all day as I work from home in loungewear and my feet feel comfortable and no toes are squished."

Get the Revolution 5 from Nike for $65

6. These gel-cushioned joggers from Asics

Credit: Asics Asics has long been a brand known for its quality walking shoes.

The mesh upper of these extra-wide Asics moves with your foot for a hassle-free fit that’s comfortable and supportive. The sole also features Asics' well-regarded gel cushioning so you can spend hours on your feet pain-free. Available in four colors, the sneakers come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 12 in standard and wide widths.

“True to size and extremely comfortable and good quality,” one shopper writes. “I love the arch support—just a great pair of walking sneakers."

Get the Gel-Content 7 from Asics for $65

7. These vibrant all-terrain shoes from Merrell

Credit: Merrell These rainbow shoes are a bestseller at Merrell.

Whether you're hiking a trail or roaming around the mall, these cheerful Merrell sneakers will keep your feet and your spirits happy. The mostly mesh upper provides wiggle room for wide feet while ensuring breathability to prevent moisture and unwanted odors. You'll also benefit from the padded rubber sole and extra heel cushioning. Available in a rainbow color, the shoes come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 12 in standard and wide widths.

“I have had issues for a long time and these are the only shoes that I don't need supports in," one 5-star reviewer writes. "No crazy, fluffy padding—just good solid support without the heavy hot foam."

Get the Antora 2 Rainbow from Merrell for $110

8. These monochromatic sneakers from Vionic

Credit: Vionic Customers rave about how comfortable these Vionics are.

Vionic is a shoe brand known for its superior arch support and comfort—and those attributes are on full display in these women’s sneakers. Designed with a breathable upper half, these shoes feel almost weightless when walking. They also include a removable orthotic for when you need—or don't need—a little extra support. Available in four colors, they come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 12 in standard and wide widths.

“These sneakers are so comfortable and cushion your feet," one reviewer writes. "The arch support is excellent. I feel like I’m walking on clouds. No more knee or lower back pain!”

Get the ​​Mile Active Sneaker from Vionic for $110

