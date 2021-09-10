This fast-fashion brand makes surprisingly comfy activewear

I loved loungewear before loungewear was cool. Even pre-quarantine, I was a firm believer that leggings are, in fact, pants and that it’s plenty appropriate to wear gym clothes outside of the gym.

Given that 99% of my wardrobe is what many would call “athleisure,” it's no surprise that I’m always on the hunt for more leggings, more sports bras, more tanks, and more of anything that’s sporty-chic. So when I heard that Cupshe—the fast-fashion brand famous for its cheap swimsuits—was coming out with its first-ever line of activewear, I knew I had to add it to my arsenal.

The collection includes tank tops, pullovers, sweatpants, and leggings, all in a variety of colorful solids and prints and in women’s sizes XS to XL. The prices range from $22 to $40, just a fraction of what you’d pay at a higher end retailer like Lululemon. But is the quality equally good? I tested the Metropolis Side Cutout Sweatshirt and the Midtown Drawstring Waist Sweatpants to find out.



What I like about Cupshe athleisure

I ordered both pieces in my usual size small and was pleased to find both to fit true to size. Let’s start with the top. As a big fan of anything cropped, I like that this one is short but not too short—when worn with a pair of high-waisted leggings, it exposes about two inches of skin, which is just enough to show off some of the abs I’ve worked so hard for, but not so much that it feels too revealing.

The sleeves are also an ideal length, hitting right where my wrist meets the top of my hand, and I like the flirty cutouts hidden underneath the arms on each side. The ribbed rayon-and-spandex material is soft and stretchy and the shirt is snug against my skin without being constricting.

Moving onto the bottoms. The drawstring waistband is very comfy, and I can adjust how tight it is depending on the time of the month (or, ahem, more specifically where I am in my cycle). The elastic cuffs around the ankles are snug but not uncomfortably so, and they keep out any drafts while I move around or lie on the couch. Lastly, the cotton fabric is so soft that I could easily wear these as pajamas. They feel like sleepwear yet are acceptable to don outside the house. Praise be!

What I don’t like about Cupshe athleisure

My biggest complaint is that the pants seem to be made for someone either a) much taller than me or b) with much longer legs. I’m 5-foot-5, and if I wear the joggers where they’re supposed to sit on my waist—a comfy inch or so above my navel—andthe legs bunch up at my ankle. If I pull them up higher to lengthen the legs, the waistband hits an inch below my bra line, which is way too high even for a high-waisted fan like myself.

Another downside to Cupshe’s new line is that the pieces are only available in limited sizes, XS to XL, thus preventing those in plus-size or petite bodies from being able to wear the collection.

Is Cupshe athleisure worth buying?

For these prices. sure! Both the joggers and crop top that I tried fit well and were comfortable enough to wear for athletic activities as well as lounging at home. The quality is decent given the investment—about half of what you’d pay for a similar-looking pair of sweats at Lululemon, for instance—and the styles are trendy yet not so much so that they’ll look dated anytime soon. If you can find something in your size, I recommend snagging a piece or two—but I also hope Cupshe adds some more options and more sizes in the future for a bigger variety.

