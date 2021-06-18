9 loafers that will upgrade your style for under $200

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to summer style, you likely want comfort that leans on cool—both literally and figuratively. Whether it's shorts, sandals, sunglasses, or a camp collar shirt, your warmer weather attire should show off how chill you are, despite the burning hot temps.

The penny loafer is one of the more versatile pieces you can rotate into your wardrobe this season. The coolness of a casual, laceless loafer can spiff up any outfit—it pairs as well with shorts and a tee as it does with cuffed chinos and a classic guayabera. Take part in the trend with one of these nine laidback loafers you can get for under $200

1. This penny loafer that popularized it all

Credit: G.H. Bass Weejuns are a popular choice of penny loafer.

Nothing screams penny loafer much like the prototypical Weejun. Manufactured by G.H. Bass since the 1930s, the Weejun penny loafer has been a go-to for Ivy League students and menswear pundits alike for decades. Today, this classic shoe comes in many colors, styles, and silhouettes, but the Larson Colorblock Weejun is a personal favorite of mine, as Reviewed's style writer. It’s available in men’s whole and half sizes 7 to 13.

I highly recommend Weejuns as an entry-level loafer for those considering the trend. They’re comfortable and stylish, and can smarten up any outfit.

Get the Larson Colorblock Weejuns from G.H. Bass for $110

2. This slipper with a smooth leather texture

Credit: Johnston & Murphy The Cresswell Venetian Slip-On is a lax alternative to the penny loafer.

If you’re not a fan of traditional penny loafers or drivers, slippers offer an easier take on the laceless shoe. This particular pair has a smooth texture on its upper, for a subtler and less flashy look. They’re available in black and cognac, wide and medium widths, and in men’s whole and half sizes 7 to 12.

Many reviewers are happy with the shoe’s leather quality and rubber outsoles. “The upper leather is super soft and comfortable,” one reviewer says. “My husband has wide feet and he struggles with sizing but these worked out perfect for him in a 9.5 wide. The style is clean and classic—perfect for work or a night out—and most importantly the shoe is comfortable.”

Get the Creswell Venetian Slip-On by Johnston & Murphy from Nordstrom for $159

3. This hand-sewn bison leather loafer

Credit: L.L. Bean L.L. Bean offers a rugged twist on the penny loafer.

American outdoor brand L.L. Bean has built a reputation on products that last for years. According to more than 800 reviews, the Allagash penny loafer is no exception. These shoes have an upper made from fine-grain American bison, with leather trims and lining made from full-grain cow leather. Unlike traditional loafers that feature flat outsoles, these are large and lugged for better traction and durability. Available in a reddish brown color, these raisin-textured loafers come in wide and medium widths, and in men’s whole and half sizes 7 to 14.

The pair currently has a 4.5-star average rating at L.L. Bean. “I wear them at least five days a week for work and going out,” one reviewer raves. “Superior comfort, traction, and weather-resistant. I don't think I have ever had a pair of loafers that were this all around good (comfort, wear, and protection).”

Get the Allagash Bison Handsewn Penny Loafers from L.L. Bean for $129

4. This best-selling classic Americana loafer

Credit: J.Crew These brown penny loafers by J.Crew show off a classic Americana style.

Leave it to J.Crew to supply a timeless look that won’t break the bank. This silhouette stays true to the shoe’s original 1930s debut, with a premium leather upper and smooth leather lining. The more you wear them, the more they’ll soften up. You can grab this shoe in black or merlot, and in men’s whole and half sizes 7 to 13.

Get the Camden Loafers from J.Crew for $148

5. This pair of loafers with a metal accent

Credit: Vince Camuto Vince Camuto's loafers come equipped with a metal bit for some added flair.

Want a bit of flair on those preppy loafers? Look no further than Vince Camuto’s Axyl. This versatile shoe features a shiny metal bit on the upper and pairs with jeans, slacks, chinos, or even shorts. They’re available in a cognac color in men’s whole and half sizes 8 to 13.

Reviewers say this shoe has a solid fit and great look to it. “It’s comfortable and fits well,” one happy shopper says. “The quality is good and it feels classy.”

Get the Vince Camuto Axyl Loafer from DSW for $79.99

6. This hefty pair of polished tassel loafers

Credit: Dr. Martens These tassel leather loafers by Dr. Martens give off a smooth polished black look.

If you’re seeking a loafer with some brawn, this chunky shoe from Dr. Martens may be it. It has a large outsole to provide extra traction and is equipped with double tassels to add texture to the smooth, polished black finish. These durable unisex stompers come in full sizes 6 to 14.

“I love these shoes so much!” one fan says. “They go with everything and I love styling them. They were also fairly easy to break in, it didn’t take too long.”

Get the Adrian Smooth Leather Tassel Loafers from Dr. Martens for $130

7. This driving loafer made from plastic water bottles

Credit: Rothy's Instead of leather, Rothy's opts for fiber made from plastic water bottles.

An eco-friendly shoe that’s easy to wear? For this driving loafer, Rothy's opts for threads made from plastic bottles, giving a second life to single-use plastics. Best of all, they're machine-washable—an easy choice to pack for travel. The shoe is available in navy, black, forest camo, and desert camo, and comes in men’s whole and half sizes 7 to 16.

When I tried out Rothy’s loafer, I was impressed with its out-of-the-box comfort, soft ribbed texture, and cozy and snug fit.

Get the Driving Loafer from Rothy’s for $185

8. These suede loafers in funky colors

Credit: Cole Haan Cole Haan's suede loafer is a smooth alternative to traditional leather.

For a fun and funky version of the traditional driving loafer, Saks Fifth Avenue offers a velvety smooth suede option in a variety of colors. These shoes are far from the typical grainy texture of leather, and dive into the cottony feel of a sneaker, or even slipper. This is the ultimate shoe to dress down. They’re available in light blue, mustard, and red, and come in men’s whole and half sizes 7 to 14.

Get the Suede Penny Loafer from Saks Off Fifth for $89.99

9. These loafers with colorful outsoles

Credit: Sebago Sebago's Dan Polaris RGB series gives outfits a pop of color.

Sometimes you want to stand out with your fanciness, but in a playful way. If your stance on loafers is that they’re too formal, Sebago might change your mind. The company has three black leather loafers with colorful outsoles that beg for attention, along with an all-white version, if black isn’t your thing. These quirky-bottomed shoes are available with blue, white, or yellow outsoles and come in men’s whole and half sizes 8 to 13.

Get the Sebago Dan Polaris RGB Penny Loafer from Zappos for $145.60

