I've been searching for the comfiest bralette—and I found it for $20 at Old Navy

If you are on the bustier side like me—i.e., you wear a D-cup or above—you likely know how frustrating bra shopping can be. Finding a bra that is comfortable, cute, supportive, and affordable feels as elusive as hunting down a unicorn. Rarely do I encounter one that ticks all of these boxes.

While I’ve been wearing bras for over a decade, it wasn’t until a few years that I began to wear bralettes. I always thought they weren’t for women with larger busts, as bralettes lack the structure and support of an underwire bra and can—in my experience—make my breasts look like unshapely blobs.

However, in recent years, brands have begun to incorporate characteristics from seamless bras in the design of bralettes to create ones that look smooth underneath clothes and provide support and coverage. The Old Navy Seamless Lounge Bralette is a perfect example of this. Having owned it for more years than I'd like to admit, it's my current favorite bralette. Here's why I wear it almost every day—and whether or not you should add it to your own lingerie drawer.

What I love about the Old Navy seamless bralette

Credit: Old Navy The Seamless Lounge Bralette comes in four shades: blue, green, cream, and black.

In my opinion, the best bras are those you forget you have on—and the Old Navy bralette fills that bill. The size medium fits my 34D chest better than any other bralette I've worn. The deep V-neck design gives me shape—no dreaded "uni-boob" effect here—and provides just the right amount of cleavage to be appropriate for everyday wear.

I love anything made of ribbed fabric, and this bralette is no exception. Composed of 71% modal (a form of rayon), 24% nylon, and 5% spandex, the material offers a nice stretch while keeping everything comfortably tucked away. It feels soft to the touch and lays flat against my skin. Plus, having worn it for years, it has held up impressively well through many washes.

Equally important, the bralette keeps my girls tucked in nice and secure. There's no spillover and I don't have to readjust my breasts every time I bend down to pick something up. The bottom band, which sits right at my ribcage, has ample support that adds a slight lift and it doesn't ride up during wear.

After wearing the seamless bralette during several eight-hour workdays, I was happy to find that the adjustable straps don't chafe or dig into my shoulders. I honestly could have slept in it if it weren’t for the fact that I had to take a shower—it's just that comfortable.

One note: If you’re between sizes, I recommend sizing down. According to the Old Navy website, someone who wears a 34D (which is my size) could wear either a medium or large. If I had bought the large, it likely would have fit fine, but it wouldn’t have given me the shape, support, or cleavage I desire. I went with the medium and am very happy with the purchase.

What I don't like about the Old Navy seamless bralette

The bralette is fine if you're doing low-intensity activities, like cleaning your house or walking your dog. But if you’re looking for a bra to support you on your run or during your cycling class, this isn’t it. After all, this is a bralette, not a sports bra. It isn't versatile or supportive enough to wear from home to the gym.

Old Navy offers the seamless bralette in women's sizes XS to XXL. The brand does offer women’s plus size clothing, but unfortunately, this particular style isn't included. While the bralette is super stretchy and can accommodate a range of sizes, I can foresee it being too tight for anyone who wears a band larger than 42 or a cup size above DD. The bralette is also only available in four colors—I would like to see it offered in a range of neutral shades for all different skin tones, rather than just cream and black.

Is the Old Navy seamless bralette worth buying?

Credit: Old Navy I would never take this bralette off if I had the choice.

Would I recommend the Old Navy Seamless Lounge Bralette to my busty friends? Absolutely—in fact, I have two more currently in my cart. The bralette has a flattering fit and is made with soft, stretchy fabric that's comfortable and supportive for all-day wear. Costing about $20, it feels like anything I’d pay double or triple the price for at Macy’s or Victoria’s Secret. No wonder I want to stock up!

