5 cute and funny couple matching swimsuits everyone will love for summer 2022

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Hitting the beach with your significant other this summer? Nothing says romance like wearing your heart on your sleeve...or your swimwear. Whether you’re honeymooning in a tropical locale or lounging at the local pool, show off your love—and your sense of style—with coordinating couple's swimwear.

From two-pieces for two to one-pieces to wear with the one, we’ve rounded up five cute ways to twin with your better half or your best friend.

What are we wearing? Sign up for the Style Check newsletter for advice, reviews, Q&As with our stylish friends, and more.

These family-friendly suits from Walmart that match any summer budget

Credit: Reviewed / PatPat These stylish suits are summertime fun for the entire family.

They say love doesn't cost a thing—and matching swimsuits needn’t have a high pricetag, either. The PatPat Family Matching Swimsuits at Walmart include coordinating options in women’s and men’s sizes S to XL, in addition to boys’, girls’, and toddler sizing to get the whole family in on the fun. The suits have a 4.4-star rating out of 75 reviews, and one reviewer raves about the suits’ “soft material” and “ good quality.”



These MeUndies options with something for everyone

Credit: Reviewed / MeUndies MeUndies sells a sea of swimsuit styles to mix and match.

Make a splash with patterned pieces from MeUndies. The buzzy brand is known for its meant-to-match designs in loungewear from underwear to PJ sets. It also offers bathing suits in a variety of coordinating styles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop pieces in the same pattern or color, such as the brand’s popular pineapple pattern. It’s available in three bottom styles in men’s sizes S to 4XL—8-inch swim trunks, 6-inch swim trunks, and Speedo-like briefs—in addition to a wide range of styles in women’s sizes XS to 4XL, including a scoop bikini top and bottoms and a tankini.



These preppy seersucker suits from J.Crew

Credit: Reviewed / J.Crew Make waves with these trendy, twinning suits.

Your timeless romance calls for timeless styles—and you can’t get more classic than softly striped seersucker.

And what brand speaks preppy better than J.Crew? Consider the brand’s Plunge One-Piece in seersucker, which comes in women’s sizes 0 to 24. Pair it with a linen shirt or straw hat for a stylish seaside look. The same seersucker print is available in the 6-inch Swim Trunk, which comes in men’s sizes XS to XXL. It features a mesh lining, plenty of pockets, and a keychain loop on the waistband.



Printed, pairable patterns from Hanna Anderson

Credit: Reviewed / Hanna Anderson Dive into summer with in-sync style.

Perhaps best known for its pajamas for the whole family, Hanna Anderson also offers matching swimwear sets, including options for both babies and older kids, in a variety of prints and patterns.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a sun-safe style statement, consider the Recycled Women’s Swimsuit, which the brand claims blocks 97% of UVA/UVB rays. It comes in prints ranging from lemons to leaves in women’s sizes XS to XL. You can find the same look in men’s sizes with the Recycled Men’s Swim Trunks, in sizes XS to XL.



These tropical suits that are built to last

Credit: Reviewed / Land's End Go bold with tropical prints.

If your romance—and temperatures—are heating up, why not twin in tropical-print styles? The festive suits at Land’s End, like your love, are sure to stand the test of time.

Try the Chlorine Resistant Twist Front Retro High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms, available in palm tree print in women’s sizes 2 to 18, and the matching Twist Front Underwire Bra Top, available in women’s sizes 2 to 14 and sizes 4 to 14 in D, DD, and DDD. The company claims the lycra spandex “resists breakdown from chlorine, sunscreen, and sweat.” The fun and funky print also comes in men’s sizes S to XXL with the 6-inch Print Volley Swim Trunks, which have a 4.5-star rating and 125 reviews. One reviewer raves that the shorts “dry quickly,” while may highlight the “good quality” of the design.



The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.