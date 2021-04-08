ThirdLove now sells loungewear, so of course I had to try it

I liked loungewear before loungewear was cool. When I was eight years old, I lived in a head-to-toe, fire-engine red number, which consisted of a crew-neck T-shirt and elastic-waist joggers. When I was 18, I upgraded to the iconic Juicy Couture velour tracksuits a la Paris Hilton in the '90s. And now, as most people have, I've adopted the WFH uniform that is a matching sweat set.

Over the past year, thanks to spending 99% of my time at home, my collection of loungewear has grown exponentially. I've fallen in love with the breezy lounge dress from Brooklinen, the color-coordinated separates from Instagram-famous Richer Poorer, and the super soft jumpsuit from Summersalt, to name a few.

The latest piece I've added to my arsenal? A shorts set from ThirdLove, the brand behind what's been dubbed the "perfect fit" bra. ThirdLove recently released its first-ever line of loungewear, which includes sweatshirts, shorts, joggers, and pajamas. Given my obsession with all things comfy and cozy, I decided to give it a try. I ordered the French Terry Short and matching French Terry Sweatshirt in a deep olive shade. Here's my review of the set, and whether or not I would buy more from ThirdLove.

What is ThirdLove?

ThirdLove's claim to social media fame is its bras, namely the 24/7 T-Shirt Bra, which has nearly 50,000 reviews. (The similar 24/7 Perfect Coverage Bra even had over one million people on its waitlist at one point.) The brand prides itself on its inclusive sizing—the bras range from 30A to 40I—and its dedication to helping customers find the perfect fit. One of the most raved-about features of shopping at ThirdLove is its virtual Fit Finder, which claims to determine your ideal fit in less than 60 seconds.

What I like about ThirdLove loungewear

Credit: ThirdLove I opted for the French terry shorts and matching sweatshirt.

To start, it fits well: I ordered both the shorts and sweatshirt in my regular size (small) and found them true to size. Both pieces are made of the same French terry cotton fabric. It's smooth and soft against my skin and somehow manages to be lightweight enough that I don't feel sweaty or hot, yet cozy enough that I feel appropriately snuggled up. The crew-neck collar of the sweatshirt isn't too tight or too wide—i.e., I don't find myself pulling at it away from my neck or back up on my shoulders. I also like that the top is relaxed and loose through the torso while the sleeves are more fitted, so they don't sag over my hands or bunch when I bend my elbows.

As for the shorts, they hit me mid-thigh—I'm 5-foot-5—and have a drawstring waistband that doesn't feel too tight or too loose. As someone with more athletic thighs, I like that the shorts are looser around the legs and don't cling or bind the way bike shorts or slimmer-cut shorts would. There are also two roomy side pockets that are big enough to carry my iPhone, chapstick, and glasses.

What I don't like about ThirdLove loungewear

My only complaint about the shorts is that I wish they were higher waisted. I'm a big fan of high-waist everything, and these hit me right below the navel, somewhere between my hips and belly button. I'd dub them mid-rise, which for some, may be a positive—but for me, it was a negative. I will add that I have a very long torso, so the shorts may be high-waist for those with shorter midsections.

Is the new ThirdLove loungewear worth buying?

Credit: ThirdLove The ThirdLove shorts set comes in olive, cream, and black.

Both of the pieces I tried from ThirdLove are soft to the touch and well cut, making me feel a lot more put-together when I'm just kicking back on the couch or sitting at my desk. I also like that the 100% cotton material is lightweight so I don't get overheated and so I can wear them year-round, even in warmer weather.

However, like its bras—many of which cost $65 to $75 apiece—ThirdLove's loungewear isn't cheap. The shorts cost $60 and the sweatshirt cost $65, so the set totaled $125. That's a lot for something I probably won't ever leave the house in. That being said, over the last few months, I've learned that spending a little more on lounge pieces that will last and that actually feel good and look good can be worth it. I would recommend ThirdLove to anyone looking for a quality loungewear set, but I probably wouldn't buy another one. This is something I'd invest in once—not something I'd stock up on, like I might with cheaper basics from T.J.Maxx.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.