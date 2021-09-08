Tory Burch sneakers exist, and they're even better than I expected

Say “Tory Burch” and a few things come to my mind: the wildly popular Miller flip-flops, luxe leather bags, and dainty stud earrings boasting the iconic logo. The last thing I think of? Sneakers.

And yet that’s the latest Tory Burch item I’ve added to my closet. While the brand already had an entire sneaker section on its website (who knew?), it recently released a new iteration: the Good Luck trainer. With an on-trend chunky silhouette and muted neutral hues, what makes the shoe unique—and what gives it its name—is “a wishbone for good luck, embedded in its sole.”

When given the chance to test out the $278 designer sneakers, I couldn’t say no. As someone who wears athletic shoes on the regular—I’m a gym rat, 10,000-steps-a-day walker, and all-around active person—I was curious how these would hold up. Given that I don’t associate Tory Burch with athletic shoes, I did not expect to love them as much as I did.



ADVERTISEMENT

What I like about the Tory Burch sneakers

Based on looks alone, I’m obsessed with these shoes. They’re exactly what I like in a casual sneaker. With a rubber-like EVA sole, they’re chunky without being clownish and they feature suede accents dotted around the nylon and leather upper, which give them a subtle retro vibe. I got them in the tan and pink color combo and the understated neutral hues look elegant—a word I wouldn’t think I’d use to describe sneakers. The recognizable Tory Burch logo is stamped on the outside of each shoe in navy blue, which makes me feel like a verified influencer when I’m out in public. (Why wear designer shoes if no one knows that they’re, well, designer?)

Moving on to the fit, they don’t disappoint in that arena, either. My usual 8.5 fits true to size and they’re ready to wear right out the box with zero break-in period required. My arches feel supported and my toes have just the right amount of room to wiggle around while still feeling snugly enclosed. During my first wear, I walked for 45 minutes on the treadmill and didn’t experience any aches or blisters—impressive.

I also like how cushioned the sole is. Because it’s so thick and platform-esque, it feels similarly buoyant to walking in a pair of Crocs in that it’s fluffy and springy with every step. Lastly, the sneakers have a mesh lining so my feet didn’t get too sweaty while I wore them around all day.

ADVERTISEMENT

What I don’t like about the Tory Burch sneakers

While I love the look of the suede accents on the shoes, I don’t love the impracticality of them. I understand that you can spray suede with a water repellent but I never trust that will actually work in inclement weather. Plus, with the blush pink exterior, I worried about muddy puddles resulting in permanent stains or watermarks. Hence, I can only wear these shoes on days when there is zero rain or snow in the forecast—knowing you have a pair of nearly $300 kicks makes you want to baby them. That’s not too inconvenient, but it is a drawback in my book.

Are the Tory Burch sneakers worth buying?

Credit: Reviewed/Amanda Tarlton These sneakers look as good as they feel—but they should, for almost $300 per pair.

I would wear these shoes all day, every day if I could—weather-permitting, of course. Available in women’s whole and half sizes 4 to 13, they come in three chic color combos. They’re comfortable, supportive, and above all, the most stylish sneakers I’ve ever put on my feet. But would I personally pay nearly $300 for a pair of sneakers that I’ll inevitably dirty up in a few weeks? To be honest, no.

I love these—there’s almost nothing negative I can say about them—but the price tag puts them well out of my shoe budget. However, if you’re comfortable shelling out that much cash, I say go for it. After all, I’ve never felt cooler at the gym than when I was walking around in Tory Burch-emblazoned sneaks.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.