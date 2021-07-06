This is the only strapless bra I've ever liked

I'm a strong advocate for going braless. It’s just more comfortable, and these days I’m prioritizing comfort over all else (sue me). Of course, as much as I love to free the nipple—albeit, still clothed—some outfits call for a bit more support. So while I prefer to go without a bra 99% of the time, on the rare occasions I do wear one, it's only the best of the best. Think: a buttery soft Harper Wilde bralette, a jaw-dropping Victoria’s Secret unlined lace underwire demi bra, and the most beautiful Fleur du Mal balconette bra. For as many bras as I own, however, the one thing my lingerie drawer is missing is a supportive, non-slip strapless bra. No matter how many I’ve tried, I’ve always been underwhelmed.

But recently I had the opportunity to test celeb-favorite bra brand, Wacoal. As someone highly driven by appearance when it comes to lingerie, my first response was that the often-full-coverage silhouettes weren't my aesthetic. Not only are they more modest, but most of the styles are hollow, meaning they lack any push-up whatsoever. I wear a size 36C or 34D and often struggle with gaping at the top of the cup because I have bottom-heavy, side-set breasts.

Though skeptical, I perused the brand’s site and found a strapless bra that I wasn't entirely opposed to. The way I saw it, most strapless dresses aren’t low cut, so a bit more coverage is A-OK. Plus, when I read the description of the bra, it said that it was lightly padded with molded underwire cups, so I assumed that meant a bit of lift.

You can imagine my surprise when my bra arrived and resembled two hollow cups worthy of eating cereal out of—with no padding in sight. Immediately, I emailed my editor and told her that I didn’t think this review was going to work out. After all, if you don’t have anything nice to say, why say anything at all, right? While she told me that it was totally okay to write a negative review, the weirdest thing happened: I ended up loving the bra.

What is the Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra?

The style I tried was Wacoal’s Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra, which touts an impressive 1,500 reviews on Nordstrom’s website and more than 3,500 rave review on Amazon. The $68 bra is sold in black and nude—I opted for black—and comes in sizes 34B to 42H. The bra itself is made with underwire and lightly padded structured cups. (To be clear, the foam cups are maybe a quarter of an inch thick all over—so not what you’d expect from “padded” in a description.)

The top and bottom of the bra is lined with non-slip sticky tape to keep it from sliding down throughout wear, and it comes with removable adjustable straps.

What I like about the Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra

The reason I’m such a big fan of this bra is because somehow, some way—despite almost zero padding at the bottom of the cup—I filled out the size 36C that I tested perfectly. What’s more, it feels secure. While standing, walking, and even jumping, it never once budged. The sides of the bra are mesh, so they’re very breathable, which I think adds to the bra's ability to stay in place. After all, without sweat, there’s no slip.

The wider size of the band helps, too. Where many bras have just two rows of hook-and-eye closures, the Wacoal bra features three. With the extra width, the strap doesn't dig into my skin and rests comfortably in place throughout the day—no tugging or adjusting required. In essence, it checks just about every box of what I’d hope for in a strapless bra.

I like how versatile it is, too, because it's more than just a strapless bra. It comes with detachable straps that are easy to remove so you can wear it as a regular bra, a strapless one, a racerback, or any other configuration you desire. So. Many. Options.

What I don't like about the Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra

There isn't much I can say negative about this bra. The only potential drawback is that I can't wear it with low-cut clothes—the cups will peek out. But that's hardly a deal-breaker to me.

Is the Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra worth buying?

Credit: Wacoal You can wear it multiple ways, from racerback to strapless.

If you’re in the market for a strapless bra that won’t slip and slide as you move through your day or night, the Wacoal bra might be just what you’re looking for. Given the hollow cups, I feel that it’s better for fuller busts, but I also think it’s totally worth a try-on if the brand makes your size—after all, I thought I’d hate it and now it's earned a designated spot in my drawer.

That said, if you’re someone who prefers a bit more oomph—hello, cleavage—from your bras, this strapless number won't deliver. It’s more full coverage and, as a result, best for fuller coverage clothes. While I enjoy showing off the girls—hey, don’t @ me—this bra still has a place in my wardrobe. It’s the ideal silhouette to pair with my soon-to-arrive Hill House Nap Dress, along with a number of other ruched strapless rompers I plan to add to my summer wardrobe. Who knows, you might just feel the same.

