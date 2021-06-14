10 sophisticated and stylish weekender bags for men

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Now that many states are starting to reopen, a lot of us are itching to safely travel again. Whether you're taking a road trip to visit family, heading out on a quick business trip, or spending a long weekend at the beach, you may need a bag for your getaway. Enter luggage that’s suitable for Friday to Sunday use—a weekender bag, if you will.

A leather or canvas weekender has the power to cast a casual-yet-sophisticated look—something that conveys I might be on a business trip, but also I have time to kill. A stylish bag that matches your travel outfit could also signal: I have my life together!—regardless of how disorganized the contents of said bag might be. (That’s between you and maybe the TSA.)

Streamlined and just big enough to fit the essentials, these 10 options will help you travel in style.

1. This duffel with a large shoe compartment

Credit: Calpak This sturdy Calpak weekender has a separate shoe compartment.

Need to pack more than one pair of sneakers for an upcoming trip? Calpak's Stevyn duffel could be your savior. This bag features a spacious top-level compartment with interior pockets for storing extra goodies, and its bottom layer has a wide zippered section that easily fits two pairs of shoes. Available in six colors, it measures 19.5 inches by 14 inches by 10.5 inches.

The duffel has a 4.7-star rating based on more than 100 reviews on the brand's site. “This bag is even better than expected,” one user raves. “It's the perfect size, with the perfect amount of pockets. I love the shoe storage on the bottom, that was what sold me. The color and material is even better in person!”

Get the Stevyn duffel from Calpak for $78

2. This textured cotton canvas bag

Credit: Away Away uses a durable textured canvas to help protect your traveling goods.

This hardy canvas weekender from Away features leather accents, a padded laptop sleeve, an exterior shoe compartment, and a plethora of outside pockets. The handles' button closure makes for easy carrying, while the trolley sleeve allows you to strap it onto a suitcase. Measuring 21.7 inches by 8.7 inches by 12.6 inches with a 38.7-liter capacity, the bag is available in black, olive, and beige.

"This bag is better than I expected," one shopper gushes. "It is small and compact, yet fits more than you would think. It's durable, easy to clean, and lightweight."

Get the Weekender from Away for $215

3. This minimalist duffel bag available in a rainbow of colors

Credit: Herschel This Herschel bag features a side compartment for sneakers.

This Herschel duffel is large enough to hold your clothing and a pair of shoes, but sleek enough that it doesn't add unwanted bulk. Equipped with a removable shoulder strap and synthetic leather handles, this bag comes in more than 14 colors in its standard 42.5-liter size. You can also opt for a smaller 33-liter or larger 45-liter size.

The bag carries a 4.5-star rating with more than 300 reviews on Herschel's site. “This is an excellent bag!” one reviewer says. “I love that it is made from entirely recycled product—definitely worth the extra dollars. It's durable and strong, and perfect as an overnight bag.”

Get the Novel duffel from Herschel for $89.99

4. This popular weekender made out of recycled polyester

Credit: Everlane Everlane uses recycled polyester to make this water-resistant bag.

Everlane’s ReNew transit weekender is a more affordable—yet stylish—option when it comes to carry-on luggage. Made from recycled polyester and plastic bottles, this water-resistant bag has plenty of zippered pockets and both carry handles and a crossbody strap. Measuring 14.2 inches by 7.3 inches by 19.5 inches, it's available in charcoal, quartz, and black.

The bag currently has a 4.5-star rating based on more than 100 reviews. “This bag is so roomy without feeling too big,” one reviewer says. “It fits all my weekend needs and then some! Can't wait to use it for all my trips.”

Get the ReNew transit weekender from Everlane for $88

5. This duffel that doubles as a backpack

Credit: Timbuk2 Get two-in-one with this convertible travel bag.

If you’re not a fan of traditional weekenders, this bag from Timbuk2 boasts a more tech-friendly style. Not quite a duffel, yet not fully a backpack, it has all of the straps and compartments you need for a comfortable trip. The inside includes a belt that compresses your clothing for more packing room and a padded pocket for laptops up to 17 inches, plus there's a water-resistant bottom. The 45-liter bag comes in black or green.

Get the Impulse travel backpack from Timbuk2 for $189

6. This contemporary bag made of plastic bottles

Credit: Lo & Sons Give plastic a second life with this weekender bag.

Constructed of pre-washed canvas and water-resistant recycled plastic, the Catalina Deluxe features a bottom zippered pocket with a removable padded insert to stow shoes and dirty clothes. Meanwhile, the top compartment is roomy enough to carry clothes, books, and other personal items. The coolest part about the bag: You can customize the colors, choosing from different combinations of navy camouflage, beige, gray, black, and more. It's available in a small 24-inch or large 26-inch size.

The bag is one of Lo & Sons’ most popular products, with more than 2,500 reviews and a 4.8-star rating. “I used the bag for a weeklong trip and it was almost able to hold all I needed which was great considering it is a weekender," one person says. "The compartments are useful and the sleeve feature was very helpful for attaching to my other luggage.”

Get the Catalina Deluxe from Lo & Sons for $215

7. This sophisticated weekender with long leather straps

Credit: MAKR Makr's weekender is made with leather and duck canvas.

For a clean and modest travel piece, this Madewell bag fits the bill. Its toned-down design feels smart and practical, but with the luxury of English leather and a tough duck canvas. The duffel has two deep side pockets and a single divided interior pocket that folds at the top. Use it as a durable tote bag or a casual weekender that can elevate your style. It measures 17 inches by 20 inches by 8.5 inches and comes in black, brown, and white.

Get Makr’s canvas and leather weekender bag from Madewell for $230

8. This nylon duffel with a removable shoulder strap

Credit: Topo Designs Add some color to your luggage with this bag by Topo Designs.

This duffel from recreational outdoor company Topo Designs is crafted to stand up to the dirt and grime of the outdoors—but it doubles well as a solid weekender. This heavy-duty nylon bag is full of zippered compartments to protect your things and measures 20 inches long with a capacity of 25.7 liters. It comes in black, navy, and charcoal.

“I’ve owned this bag for seven years and taken it around the world,” one reviewer says. “It's still in great condition and I always get so many compliments. It’s also a great carry on, they never make me check at the gate.”

Get the Topo Designs classic 20-inch duffel bag from Backcountry for $119

9. This business-appropriate convertible bag

Credit: Samsonite Samsonite's convertible weekender is best fit for the traveling professional.

For a standard bag that’s simple yet sophisticated, Samsonite’s water-resistant Encompass convertible weekender is a solid choice. The bag is equipped with a removable garment sleeve to protect clothes, as well as a tech pocket fit for laptops up to 15 inches. You can carry it with the handles, slung over your shoulder, or as a crossbody bag. Available in gray and black, the bag measures 21 inches by 12 inches by 11 inches.

Get the Encompass convertible weekender from Samsonite for $159.99

10. This carry-on with all the pockets you could want

Credit: Bric's With as many pockets as this Bric's bag, you won't run out of storage room.

This water-resistant bag with leather trim makes organizing for a trip a breeze. It features a large interior with accompanying flap pockets, pen loops, and a key clip. On the outside, you'll find three zippered pockets, allowing easy access to chargers, smartphones, snacks, and plane tickets. This lightweight bag measures 18 inches by 11.5 inches by 9 inches, and comes in black, red, beige, olive, and blue.

Get the Bric's X-Bag 18-Inch boarding duffel bag from Nordstrom for $145

