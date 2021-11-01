What is Prime Try Before You Buy—and how does it work?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’re someone who prefers to shop online—and especially if you hate the hastle of purchasing an item, returning it, and then having to wait for your money to be returned to your account—it’s time you learn about Amazon Prime’s Try Before You Buy program. Formerly known as Prime Wardrobe, this service is a convenient perk of being an Amazon Prime member. Here's everything you need to know about the service, including how to use it for yourself.

How does Prime Try Before You Buy work?

In short, Prime Try Before You Buy is a simple way to streamline your clothes shopping. Because Prime Wardrobe, as a term, was confusing to shoppers—it made many people think that it was similar to Rent the Runway or another subscription clothing services—Amazon has since re-branded the service. “We changed our program name from Prime Wardrobe to Prime Try Before You Buy to help everyone quickly understand what the program offers,” the retailer says.

The service is a means to offer Amazon shoppers the opportunity to try clothing items before actually buying them. It works like this:

Shoppers choose up to eight clothing items across departments, including women's, men's, kids', and baby clothing. (Shoes, jewelry, and accessories are on the table, too.) After your items arrive, you have up to seven days to choose whether you want to keep them or return them. Once you’ve made your decision, you select which items you want to return and which you want to buy. You won’t be charged for the items until you decide to keep them.

How do you return things with Prime Try Before You Buy?

Amazon Try Before You Buy returns are very easy. Your items are mailed in a re-sealable box, and come with a pre-paid label. Whatever you don't want you can package back up, slap the label on, and send back.

How much does Prime Try Before You Buy cost?

Intrigued by this service? Good news: It comes at no extra cost for Prime members, as it’s part of your Prime membership, which costs $12.99 per month.

What will cost you more, however, is Prime Personal Shopper, which takes the Prime Try Before You Buy process one step further. More on that, below.

What's the difference between Prime Try Before You Buy and Prime Personal Shopper?

The biggest difference between Prime Try Before You Buy and Prime Personal Shopper is that Prime Personal Shopper pairs you with an Amazon stylist who helps pick wardrobe pieces for you. The stylist suggests pieces to add to your Prime Try Before You Buy box each month, helping you stay up-to-date on all the most popular items within a given category of your preference.

With Prime Personal Shopper, you get to outline your style preferences so that your personal shopper knows what to keep an eye out for. Stylists then choose from thousands of brands to fit both your style and your budget. This service costs $4.99 per styling.

What items are eligible for Prime Try Before You Buy?

Hundreds of items across Amazon are eligible for Prime Try Before You Buy, including dresses, tops, pants, sweaters, and shoes from top-rated brands like UGG, Adidas, Levi's, Clarks, New Balance, Champion, and more.

You can shop wardrobe items for men, women, girls, boys, and baby.

