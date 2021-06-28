This one-size-fits-all bathing suit is so good, I'd buy it again

So far this summer, I’ve already attended my share of kiddie-pool gatherings and poolside Saturday afternoons. Columbus, Ohio—where I live—isn’t close to any beaches and it has been hot. The only issue? None of the swimsuits I owned fit comfortably.

It’s been two years since I last bought a swimsuit. I don’t have a pool at my rental, and last year all the pools around me were closed due to COVID. My body has changed quite a bit over the past year—equally due to working from home, stress, and medical reasons. I knew I needed a new bathing suit but I also dreaded going shopping to find one that felt right on my body.

When I saw an ad for the YouSwim suit—which claims to be a one-size-fits-all swimsuit (for sizes 2 to 14)—I decided to try it out. I wanted to see if 1) it fit the way it claims and 2) it’ll last me longer than the suits stuffed in the back of my dresser. With a positive attitude and hopes of a pool-filled summer, I ordered the Eva High Waist Two Piece from YouSwim in Aster, a pretty lilac shade.

What is YouSwim?

YouSwim is a London-based swimwear brand with a growing fandom. According to the brand, it’s “on a mission to turn the tide on standard, inflexible sizing by creating swimwear that represents women realistically, accepting our bodies as they are—unique, ever-changing, and unedited.”

The big thing that sets YouSwim suits apart is the multi-way stretch fabric that allows it to make such a broad sizing claim. Each bathing suit is seven sizes in one, made to “comfortably fit U.S. sizes 2 to 14.” The nylon fabric stretches in all directions to provide coverage across all different body types. YouSwim adds that it works with local, fairly paid experts and that the high cost of each suit—around $140—is because the “suits are produced at a cost many times that of a typical swimsuit, and knitting, cutting, dying, sewing, and packaging them takes time and care.”

The bathing suits are made with EU-sourced "premium quality" nylon yarn, which isn't made of recycled materials like other higher-end swimsuit brands like Girlfriend Collective. YouSwim says it’s researching more sustainable alternatives and will update customers when they become available. YouSwim suits are only available for purchase directly from the company’s website, but the suits ship internationally and arrive in eco-friendly packaging that you can recycle and/or compost.

What I like about the YouSwim bathing suit

Credit: YouSwim Each bathing suit comes in 13 stunning colors.

When I opened the package, my first impression was oh my, this is so small. The suit was crinkled up—just like it's shown in the ads—but it looked like clothing that had shrunk in the wash. I checked the tag to make sure I had ordered the right size, before remembering that all YouSwim suits are the same expandable size.

Though I was skeptical, I put the suit on—and I loved it. Both fit my top and bottom, which isn't always the case with two-piece swimsuit sets. The top has a subtle scoop neck, and the bottoms are slightly high-waisted and provide adequate coverage in both the front and back. The suit made me feel confident and covered enough to get outside and enjoy the nice weather. The straps aren't adjustable but they seemed to be the right length for me to stay on my shoulders, and I liked the security of not having to worry about straps untying or unbuckling while being active.

I wore my suit to backyard hangouts, a water balloon fight, and the pool. I even wore it under my regular clothes while running errands. The suit remained comfortable and I like how soft the nylon/elastane fabric is. There isn't any underwire or too-tight straps to irritate my skin. Even after hours of wear, the edges of the suit didn’t dig into my skin, which is likely due to the seamless design.

Because the fabric is thin, the suit dried in less than 15 minutes in direct sunlight. I didn’t notice any fading after wearing the suit in the sun back to back to back, and the elastic hasn’t worn sagged or loosened at all.

In terms of care, the suit is fairly low maintenance. After hand-washing my suit in cold tap water, I let it air dry, but not in direct sun because the website warned it could cause fading. The suit is just as soft and flexible as it was right out of the box.

What I don’t like about the YouSwim bathing suit

For starters, the fabric seemed a teeny bit see-through after spending time in the water. It may have been the light shade paired with my skin tone and maybe even the bathroom lighting, but I worried that people could see through my top. I asked a friend and they said they didn’t notice, but if you’re at an indoor pool or want to feel more covered, I’d suggest a darker color. To be fair, YouSwim acknowledges that the Aster color is one of the shades that “prove[s] to be slightly sheer on a small proportion of wearers,” so I guess I fall into that category.

My only other complaint is that I noticed my deodorant left a white/yellow mark on the bathing suit under my armpits, and even machine washing didn’t get rid of the color. I’m going to try a natural stain remover next, but it may be something to consider when buying or selecting a color (as mentioned, I bought the light purple). On the bright side, I haven't seen any noticeable sunscreen stains.

Should you buy a YouSwim bathing suit?

Credit: YouSwim I would absolutely buy another YouSwim bathing suit—and probably will!

I genuinely love my YouSwim suit, and I’ll probably buy another to have in my poolside rotation before summer’s end. I found the Eva two-piece style flattering on my curvier body and I felt cute and comfortable. I like that it will fit me even as my body changes over the months and years, so I won’t have to shop for suits every season. This makes the $140 price much more attractive based on cost per wear. There are dozens of options of suit styles, coverage levels, and colors—so if you're interested in YouSwim, I say dive in!

Note: Many of the colors and styles are selling out, so act fast. You can also enter your email to be notified when the one you have your eye on comes back in stock.

