The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple's Best Smartwatch, so far

Despite its premium price, problems that have plagued past iterations of the Apple Watch persist in the Ultra. Long-time Apple Watch owners may be able to overlook these issues—more on that below. Others, who are weighing whether or not to trade their Garmin or Suunto-branded wrist-candy for something designed in Cupertino, may consider the Ultra's comparatively short battery life and sometimes flummoxing user interface to be deal breakers.

The Apple Watch Ultra is a purpose-driven device, designed for resilience in the face of extreme conditions, potentially for days at a time.

About the Apple Watch Ultra

Display: LTPO OLED Retina display (410 x 502 pixels; 1185 sq mm display area)

LTPO OLED Retina display (410 x 502 pixels; 1185 sq mm display area) Processor: Apple S8 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor

Apple S8 SiP with 64-bit dual-core processor Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, LTE, UMTS, 802.11b/g/n, NFC for Apple Pay only

Bluetooth 5.3, LTE, UMTS, 802.11b/g/n, NFC for Apple Pay only Navigation: GPS (L1 and L5), BeiDou, Galileo, GLOSNASS, QZSS, compass

GPS (L1 and L5), BeiDou, Galileo, GLOSNASS, QZSS, compass Sensors: Accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient light sensor, Barometer, Blood oxygen, Gyroscope, Optical heart sensor, Temperature sensor, Water temperature sensor Depth gauge

Accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient light sensor, Barometer, Blood oxygen, Gyroscope, Optical heart sensor, Temperature sensor, Water temperature sensor Depth gauge Water/Dust Resistance: Up to 100 meters (WR100), IP6X dust resistance

Up to 100 meters (WR100), IP6X dust resistance Audio: Three microphones and dual speakers

Three microphones and dual speakers Battery: Up to 36 hours (60 hours in Low Power mode)

Up to 36 hours (60 hours in Low Power mode) Storage: 32 GB

32 GB Warranty: One-year limited warranty; AppleCare+ for $99 for two years or $4.99 per month in perpetuity + $79 accidental damage fee

What we like

It’s an Apple Watch

Credit: Reviewed / Séamus Bellamy The Apple Watch Ultra looks huge on all but the largest wrists.

It’s our opinion that the Apple Watch Series 8 is the best smartwatch, you can buy, right now. The Series 8 wins for a number of reasons, chiefly its design, pricing, and long list of features, including multi-sport fitness tracking (with Apple Fitness+ integration), heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, built-in electrocardiogram hardware, crash and fall detection, emergency SOS calling (cellular plan required), and smart home integration. This, along with all of the other cool stuff that makes Apple’s wearables the wearable to wear, is at the core of the Apple Watch Ultra’s DNA.

That Apple hardware and software engineers baked this same functionality into a ruggedized, package—along with a number of outdoor sport-specific extras—is part of what makes the device such a tempting purchase.

Built for Adventure

The Apple Watch Series 8 is no slouch when it comes to durability. It can stand up to the casual bumps and bangs of daily life, a dip in the pool, or, if the fates smile upon you, getting smacked against the ground if you slip on the ice on the way to work. The Ultra kicks this durability up a notch. For clumsy iOS users (like me) or those who sometimes do fun, inadvisable things in dangerous environments (yeah, that’s me too) where most smartwatches go to die, the Ultra should survive. It's case is crafted entirely from titanium and furnished with a raised lip designed to protect its flat, sapphire crystal front from edge strikes.

Despite its husky 1.93 x 1.73 x 0.57-inch size and 2.16-ounce weight, I was surprised by how light the Ultra felt when I first strapped it on. By comparison, the largest eighth-generation Apple Watch measures 1.77 x 1.50 x 0.42 inches and weighs 1.48 ounces. After a few hours of wearing the Ultra, I forgot that it was there until it alerted me to a new notification via its strong haptic motor and a loud audio prompt.

Those with slim wrists may find that the Ultra looks almost comically large when strapped to their arm. However, serious outdoor enthusiasts will tell you that fashion should always come second when you’re talking about tools that can help to keep you alive. The dimensions of the Ultra make it possible for it to host a large display, capable of providing its wearer with a wide variety of metrics, all at once. The device’s new Wayfinder watch face, for example, incorporates a compass, provides elevation and terrain incline information, latitude and longitude data, and eight customizable complication zones. Of course, If you don’t need all of that information, the rest of the watch faces Apple has introduced over the years are also available to install and use.

No matter what data you’re looking for the Ultra to provide you with, you’ll be able to see it, thanks to its 2,000 nit always-on Retina Display. This is twice as bright as the Apple Watch Series 8 can manage, ensuring that you’ll get access to the information you need, in even the brightest sunlight.

Action Button

Credit: Reviewed / Séamus Bellamy The Ultra's Action button is a game-changer for the Apple Watch that should be included in all of Apple's future wearables.

The Apple Watch Ultra was created with extreme athletes—endurance runners, mountain climbers, scuba divers, and the like—in mind. While their pursuits might be varied, what’s something all of these individuals have in common? Their sports leave them in a position where tapping, swiping, and scrolling their way around a traditional Apple Watch’s interface is either impossible or undesirable. Apple’s introduction of a second physical button—the Action Button—on the Ultra helps to make this a non-issue.

The Action Button, located on the left-hand side of the watch’s bezel, is a large, mappable button that users, via their iPhone’s Watch app, can set up to control many of watchOS’ various functions. During testing, I mapped the Action Button to start a walking workout—something I track multiple times, each day, as I walk my dog or trek to my favorite coffee shop. The button proved to be a great convenience and is large enough that one can push it, even while wearing a pair of winter gloves. I feel safe in saying that Apple will find other uses for the Action Button, via software updates, to make it even more useful. It’s a feature I’d love to see brought to all of the company’s wearables.

Waterproof and then some

Credit: Reviewed / Cat DeBlanc Nickell The Apple Watch Ultra is waterproof to a depth of 328 feet (100 meters), making it possible to take it on a scuba dive.

The last few generations of Apple Watch have been waterproof—but only down to a depth of 50 meters. This makes them fine companions for shallow water sports like swimming laps or snorkeling. Apple Watch Ultra owners, however, can take their wearable down to a depth of 100 meters: Scuba diving territory.

By downloading the Oceanic+ app, Apple’s PR claims that the Ultra can even be used as a dive computer—tracking your dive location, surface time, equipment used, and the depth and temperature of the water you’ve fallen off a boat or walked into the water to explore. However, a hands-on review by our own PADI-certified Master Scuba Diver Trainer, Rebecca Boniface, revealed that while Ultra does make for an interesting companion device, in its current state, it cannot replace a traditional dive computer or be counted as a competitor to other dive-centric smartwatches like Garmin’s Descent Mk 2i. We’re hoping that the Ultra’s utility as a dive computer will improve, via software updates and tank telemetry hardware.

If you own a pair of flippers or a drysuit, be sure to check back with this guide, soon. It'll include a link to Rebecca's full review of the Apple Watch Ultra and the Oceanic+ app, from a professional diver's perspective.

A Call for Help

As I mentioned earlier, Apple’s packed a number of features into the Ultra, to help keep you safe—or at the very least, able to call for help—when things go wrong. The Ultra is smart enough to know the difference between falling off your bike, face-planting after tripping over your feet, or, being in a car crash. Should any of these bad turns take place, the wearable’s operating system will dial 911 and provide the location of the incident…provided you’re within a cellular coverage area.

No cell signal? The Ultra has one more trick up its sleeve that can help emergency responders find you when you need them most: The watch can emit an 86-decimal siren—as loud as a subway blasting out of its tunnel and past your platform while you’re on your morning commute.

What we don’t like

Battery Strife

Wearing an Apple Watch has always been an act of devotion. It needs to be charged daily and, for some power users, keeping the watch going might mean looking for a USB port at some other point during the day. This is fine for a device used in areas where recharging options are plentiful, such as at the office or home. However, it’s a serious issue for a device designed to help its user thrive in a challenging outdoor environment, for days at a time. This fact hasn’t escaped the attention of Apple’s hardware engineers. They’ve done an admirable job of boosting the battery life of the Ultra.

During testing, I found that, with up to 60 minutes of GPS use, each day, I was able to go almost two whole days between charges. For those willing to sacrifice the frequency and therefore, the accuracy of how often the Ultra checks in on certain metrics, including heartbeats per minute and location tracking, even more runtime can be squeezed out of the watch by allowing it to run in low power mode. Unfortunately, these advances aren’t enough to place the Ultra in the same league as outdoor-centric wearables from companies like Sunnto or Garmin, with battery run times that are measured in weeks rather than days.

If you’re an Apple fan looking for a day-to-day wearable that can handle weekend adventures out in the rough, you may not care about this. Those who routinely embark on longer adventures or, who want to be prepared for a situation where having a well-charged GPS device can mean the difference between spending days lost in the woods or being able to find the nearest outpost of civilization in as little time as possible may want to consider other, longer-lasting devices to rely upon.

Aging Interface

Credit: Reviewed / Séamus Bellamy Apple's watchOS 9 gets the job done, but its busy user interface is in need of an overhaul.

Right out of the box, the Apple Watch Ultra comes with over 40 pre-installed apps. I prefer to keep the apps on my smartphones and wearables to a minimum. Despite this, there are currently 51 apps installed on my loaned Apple Watch Ultra. While your mileage may vary, I don’t feel that WatchOS’ user interface, which hasn’t changed much in the past few years, is designed to support such a large number of options.

While testing the Ultra, I found myself working the device’s Digital Crown for far longer than I would have liked. So too, flipping through my list of apps using the watch’s touchscreen. Grid View? Not an easy go with these Snickers bar-sized fingers. And, if you have issues remembering which icon belongs to which app (again, like me) finding what you’re after can be a frustrating experience. I wouldn’t want to be in a position where I had to be aware of my environment, my footing, and speed as I try to find Google Maps to be sure of which way to run at an upcoming fork in the road… which is exactly the sort of thing that this device is supposed to be designed for.

Your most frequently used apps can be accessed through the Ultra’s Side Button. But this feels like a Band-Aid, at best. It’s also possible to use the Watch app on your iPhone to hide the apps that you have no use for, which is nice. But this only reduces the number of apps that appear on your wrist.

The operating systems for the iPad and the iPhone have both seen recent updates that dramatically changed their operation, for the better. It could be time for WatchOS to receive the same consideration.

Should you buy the Apple Watch Ultra?

Maybe, but think about what you actually need in a smartwatch, first

If you’re in love with the Apple Watch Ultra’s husky good looks and can swallow its steep price, I won’t try to dissuade you from buying it: the heart wants what the heart wants. The Ultra is a well-made wearable that’ll look great and serve you well, for years to come.

However, for everyone else, the question of whether or not to buy the Ultra is more complex.

Ask yourself: do you need the additional durability, a middling amount of additional battery life, brighter display, and safety alarm that the Ultra affords, or would a less expensive Apple Watch, such as the Series 8, which offers almost all of the same features suffice?

More than this, would you be happier with a multisport outdoor watch from a different company that offers weeks of battery life and all of the features an amateur or professional athlete could ever want, for less money? It may be in a package that forgoes Apple’s signature clean lines in favor of burly durability, but that is often a trade-off worth making.

I don’t think that the owner of an Apple Watch Ultra could ever regret their purchase. But one might be just as pleased by investing in something else that better suits their budget and needs.

