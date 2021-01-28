Everything you need to know about Discovery+

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you've ever asked yourself if there was somewhere you can go to watch Property Brothers, Meerkat Manor, and end your evening with a few episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, you're in luck. The latest streaming service to drop out of the ether and into your compatible device is Discovery+, which features over 55,000 episodes of shows from networks like the Discovery Channel, the Food Network, TLC, HGTV, and more.

Discovery+ is setting itself up to be the number one place to go for nonfiction series and content, with original series in the works as well as plenty of beloved shows available for viewing upon signing up. Here's what you need to know.

What is Discovery+?

Credit: discovery+ Giada and Bobby Flay take the trip of a lifetime around Italy.

Discovery+ is an on-demand streaming service from Discovery, Inc., that combines content from a huge array of lifestyle networks in one convenient location. The streaming service launched on January 4, 2021, and is currently available for viewing. Discovery+ features thousands of episodes of popular shows like Planet Earth, Dance Moms, Chopped, Guy's Grocery Games, House Hunters, Deadliest Catch, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the service is intended to compete with other popular streaming services like HBO Max and Disney+, unlike those services, Discovery+ puts an emphasis on reality TV shows and nonfiction stories.

How much does Discovery+ cost?

Discovery+ starts at $4.99 per month if you're comfortable watching with ads and can be upgraded to $6.99 per month if you prefer ad-free viewing. You can opt into a 7-day free trial upon signing up for the service.

If you're a Verizon Unlimited customer, you also have the option to sign up for Discovery+ through the service. Check out Verizon's guide for more details. Certain customers are eligible for a free 6–12 months of the service depending on the plan they have.

What networks are on Discovery+?

Discovery+ is home to a huge array of networks, including the Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, OWN, Magnolia Network, A&E, Lifetime, History Channel, Travel Channel, Science Channel, DIY Network, The Dodo, and more.

What can you watch on Discovery+?

Credit: discovery+ Joanna Gaines stars in this at-home cooking series.

Along with highy popular Shark Week content, Discovery+ is home to TLC favorites like 17 Kids and Counting and Toddlers and Tiaras, ID network shows like The Murder Tapes, Science Channel standards like Mythbusters, Animal Planet programs, Food Network series like Barefoot Contessa and Restaurant: Impossible, History Channel offerings like American Pickers and much more.

Discovery+ will also host and stream its own original series alongside new offerings from the networks associated with the service. Here are some of the TV series and highlights coming to the platform:

ADVERTISEMENT

90 Day Bares All: Host Shaun Robinson will check in with and interview some of the fan-favorite 90 Day Fiance couples. The series will be part of the 90 Day Fiance Universe on the platform that will include over 200 hours of new 90 Day content.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Uncensored: The Emmy nominated series, with filters removed.

Bobby and Giada in Italy: Chefs Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis take a tour of Italy's culinary scene.

Chopped Challenge: This Chopped style series features the Chopped judges (Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Amanda Freitag, and more) as they bring their skills to their home kitchens.

Frozen in Time: Maureen McCormick and Dan Vickery take on homes that are stuck in the past.

Home Town: Ben's Workshop: Ben Napier builds new and exciting projects with celebrity guests.

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines: Popular home-improvement personality Joanna Gaines demonstrates easy-to-make recipes.

American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda: Homicide detective Lt. Joe Kenda does a deep dive on unusual crimes.

Six Degrees with Mike Rowe: *_ BBC A Perfect Planet_: Sir David Attenborough narrates this five-part series about Earth and its wonders.

Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and In Health: A look at how brides are adapting their plans to COVID.

Which devices support Discovery+?

Discovery+ is available as a web app, similar to services like HBO Max or Disney+, but can also be viewed using the following streaming services and devices:

Apple iPads, iPhones, iPod touches

Apple TV

Android phones, tablets, and Android OS devices

Google Chromecast devices

AndroidTV

Roku devices

Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and Smart TVs

Samsung devices and Smart TVs from 2017 onward

Microsoft XBOX One and Series X/S devices

Discovery+ is, for the moment, only available to subscribers in the United States, including American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each subscription offers up to five different profiles.

Should you sign up for Discovery+?

With prices comparable to affordable services like Disney+ and Hulu, Discovery+ could be a valuable addition to your streaming library, especially if you're trying to make the leap away from cable. The service provides a good way to fill in programming gaps you might encounter with traditional services like Netflix, particularly for fans of any of the channels within the Discovery+ wheelhouse, and the network seems committed to creating new content as the service gets moving.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.