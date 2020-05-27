The best smart screens for watching Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Upgrading from a smart speaker (like the Echo Dot) to a smart display (like the Echo Show) can be a game-changer. With a display, you can have recipes at your fingertips in the kitchen, a multi-functional digital photo frame in your living room, and easily enjoy a hands-free video chat from anywhere in the house. You can also quickly see information like the outside temperature and control your smart light switches and door locks from the touch screen.

But smart displays are also great for watching your favorite shows while you work, whether you’re cooking in the kitchen or putting away laundry in the bedroom. There’s just one caveat: Different devices support different streaming platforms. And with revolving partnerships, those lists can sometimes be ever-changing. Currently, there is one glaring omission from this list, as none of the smart displays can stream Netflix. Hopefully this will be remedied in the near future, but there are still plenty of viewing options as other streaming services continue to expand.

These are the streaming platforms currently available on some of our favorite smart displays:

Google Nest Hub

Credit: Google Google Nest Hub displays are perfect for keeping you entertained while you cook.

If you’ve combined your Google Home setup with any one of the Google Nest Hub options, you already know how well these displays integrate with your favorite smart home devices. Having a visual display and touchscreen takes Google Assistant's abilities up a notch. But these displays can also accommodate any videos you want to watch on:

Amazon Echo Show

Credit: Amazon Your Amazon Echo Show can stream content from several popular services.

The Echo Show is currently on its 8th generation. These displays integrate seamlessly with your Alexa voice assistant, operating as part of your complete smart home setup. And whether you have an older version or the latest iteration, you can enjoy these streaming services from your display:

There’s also a long list of U.S. and international television stations you can enjoy via the Stream Player.

Facebook Portal

Credit: Facebook Facebook's Portal Plus is particularly suited to streaming shows with its 15.6" display.

It should surprise no one that Facebook has waded into the smart display market. After all, the company launched its own Facebook Watch channel in 2017. Thus, the Facebook Portal was released in 2018. But Facebook Watch isn’t the only thing you can stream on the Facebook Portal. You’ve also got access to:

Lenovo Smart Displays

Credit: Lenovo Lenovo Smart Displays come with Google Assistant built in, and the large screen size makes them perfect for streaming your favorite shows.

Then there are Lenovo's Smart Displays, which work with Google Assistant. There are currently three options available for these displays, including models in 7-inch, 8-inch, or 10-inch screens. There’s a lot of overlap between the Lenovo Displays and the Google Nest Hub Displays, but with the speakers on the side and more screen real estate, the Lenovo may be a better choice for those especially interested in the entertainment value of their display. Regardless of which size you choose, you can stream these services on your Lenovo Smart Display:

Hulu

CBS All Access

HBO Now

YouTube

YouTube TV

Google Play Movies

CNN

CNBC

Whether you want to create a recipe from scratch alongside a cooking channel tutorial or prefer to stream a show you’re already addicted to while snuggled up in bed, smart displays are the next step up in your smart home configuration. These devices allow you to not only keep your home running efficiently, but to also be entertained while you do it.

