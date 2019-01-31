The Best Soundbars Under $300 of 2022

Whether you've got one of the best TVs on the market or something more modest, the sound is almost assuredly terrible. That's why you need something to punch things up. While you'll get the best sound from a fully loaded home theater system, an affordable soundbar can be a great compromise that brings your TV sound to life.

If you're looking for a fantastic option for less than $300, you can't go wrong with the Klipsch Cinema 400 (available at Amazon for $279.99), which puts performance, musicality, and simplicity at the forefront. But all the soundbars on our list bring something great to the table, from powerful sound to Wi-Fi connection and smart home integration. Dig in below to start living your best soundbar life.

Here are the best soundbars under $300 we've tested, ranked in order:

Klipsch Cinema 400 Vizio V21-H8 Sonos Ray Polk Audio Signa S2 Yamaha YAS-109 Bose TV Speaker Yamaha SR-B20A

Credit: Reviewed The Klipsch Cinema 400 delivers incredible sound for its price.

Best Overall Klipsch Cinema 400 Klipsch’s Cinema 400 has accomplished the deceptively tough task of doing a lot with a little. Dressed in a unique design representing a generous nod to Klipsch’s popular home theater speakers, this 2.1-channel system delivers impressive sound for the admittedly limited number of drivers that it’s equipped with. It’s quality, not quantity with Klipsch’s construction and approach to this bar’s sound. A pair of 3-inch midrange woofers flanked by 1-inch horn tweeters work together to create wonderfully detailed sound that avoids the harsh higher frequencies some take issue with in entry-level lines of Klipsch speakers. The 8-inch ported subwoofer is the real star of the show, producing resonating bass unlike most other soundbar subwoofers in this class. With a modest price, concessions had to be made somewhere along the way. For the Cinema 400, it’s in the features department. The bar does not have Wi-Fi or voice assistant support, nor does it have support for sought-after audio formats like Dolby Atmos or an expansive equalizer to tune its sound to your personal taste (though that’s not surprising at this price). Additionally, as pleasant as the overall sound of the Cinema 400 is, the lack of a dedicated center channel driver is noticeable when watching action-packed, dialogue-heavy content. That being said, if a lack of features seems like a fair tradeoff for remarkable stereo audio quality, the Klipsch Cinema 400 makes for a compelling option. It really is a suitable bar for anyone who wants great sound, but doesn’t need the creature comforts of Wi-Fi and virtual assistants. Of course, if you would prefer those kinds of features and don't want to lose out on sound quality, you can spend a little more money on options from our best soundbars under $500 list. The Cinema 400 delivers an old-school rendition of a new-age product. In other words, it looks classic and sounds stellar. There’s really not that much else to this bar, and for many, there doesn’t need to be. That's what makes the Cinema 400 our favorite soundbar at its price point. While it occasionally dips above the $300 line (thanks supply chain), it's a fantastic value and worth a few extra bucks. Pros Refined sound signature

Impressive bass response

Stylish design Cons No Wi-Fi

Stereo sound only

$279.99 from Amazon

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Vizio V21-H8 delivers a stellar upgrade to your TV speakers at a very friendly price.

Best Value Vizio V21-H8 Vizio's 2.1-channel soundbar/subwoofer combo is an awesome choice if you want full-bodied sound and modern features without shelling out a ton of money. While a lot of entry-level soundbars don't offer up satisfying bass performance, we were impressed with how deep and robust the V21-H8's subwoofer is, delivering a balanced, blended soundscape that really upped the audio ante from music and movies to video games. The V21-H8 also offers an impressive feature set that includes both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi streaming, HDMI ARC connection, and multiple EQ modes. Like all modern combo bars, the wireless sub and soundbar are pre-paired out of the box, making it easy to just plug everything in and instantly upgrade your home theater situation. Adjusting volume and jumping between sound modes is easy, too; the system excels at simplicity. Premium, future-facing features like Dolby Atmos, eARC, or microphones for built-in voice assistant control are not a part of this package, but that's reflected in the very accessible price point. If you just need a quick and effective audio upgrade, this entry-level Vizio combo is one of the most value-packed options around. Pros Solid bass presence

Classic design

Cons Not very future proof

Other Top Soundbars We Tested

Sonos Ray The Sonos Ray is the final piece of the Sonos home theater puzzle, providing a new and highly affordable option for those who want to soup up their TV sound, Sonos style. Apart from the relatively low price, the Ray’s most notable trait is its excellent sound in a tiny package, which makes it easy for more discerning listeners to fit high-quality sound into most any setup. As the cheapest bar in the Sonos lineup, the Ray makes some real compromises to cut costs. It doesn’t offer HDMI ARC or eARC connection (or an HDMI input of any kind). Instead, it connects to your TV via optical input. This connection type makes it more complicated to control the device with your TV remote, and in fact, some TV remotes may not be compatible. That’s all the more notable since the bar also does not come with its own remote, but is controllable through the Sonos S2 app. Unlike a lot of soundbars at its price the Ray also doesn’t include a separate, wireless subwoofer. That said, if you’re using the Ray as it was intended—for TV sound enhancement in small spaces—a subwoofer-free design may actually be desirable. If your TV remote is compatible, the Sonos Ray rewards you with very impressive sound quality for its size, offering the best sound in a micro-sized bar we’ve encountered. The Ray also touts other valuable features, most of which are included through the company’s powerful software. With the Sonos app, you can connect the bar over Wi-Fi and stream music, or group it with other Sonos speakers, either as part of a multi-room audio system or a full 5.1 surround system (though you’ll have to buy more Sonos speakers to do so). Those kinds of features are rare for a bar in this class, and help make the Ray a unique value. While the Ray won’t be the best choice for every user, it is a potent little bar with impressive sound quality and premium features you’re unlikely to find elsewhere at its price. For the right scenario, that makes it a great buy that will be hard to match outside the Sonos family. Pros Excellent sound quality

Rich networking features

Small and stylish design Cons No HDMI or Bluetooth

No included remote

$279.99 from Best Buy

Polk Audio Signa S2 The Polk Audio Signa S2 presents a great value. You're getting a well-tuned soundbar and external subwoofer with handsome, glossy finishes and reliable-feeling construction. The Signa doesn't look super fancy, but it doesn't look cheap either. As for features and functionality, the Signa S2 checks off a lot of the right boxes. The soundbar and sub tote a solid collection of useful functions: Bluetooth, naturally; different modes for movie, music, or night audio (the latter masks high, sibilant frequencies and reduces bass); alternate volume rockers for the soundbar and subwoofer; and three different "Clear Voice" settings for use with TV/movie programming. Where audio quality is concerned, the Signa S2 does a knockout job, especially where bass presence is concerned. During one sampling period, we started streaming music from Spotify to the soundbar via Bluetooth and had to re-pair the subwoofer after checking if it was synced. Once the sub kicked back in, though, we immediately felt the familiar shaking warmth of bass presence filling the space, robust and distortion-free. Unlike some entry-level soundbars, cranking up the volume on the S2 doesn't introduce distortion or imbalanced frequencies. The S2's frequency crossover sounds very well balanced and even compressed streaming Bluetooth audio sounds very crisp. While this richness can cause movie soundtracks to overpower movie dialogue at times, the Clear Voice functions (which adjust the bar's frequency response to emphasize the midrange where male and female voices are most notable) work to stem any muddiness. While it's not a full surround-sound system, the Signa S2 has remained a good performer. You're not getting satellite speakers, but the combination of bar and subwoofer, satisfying bass presence, smart audio modes, and "Clear Voice" option (very helpful for streaming content or DVDs with diminished speech audio) makes the S2 an excellent generalist pick. Pros Great bass presence

Flexible sound modes

Cons Not a ton of extras

Yamaha YAS-109 The Yamaha YAS-109 stands as one of the most practical options in its price range, especially if you want to save space. This 2.1-channel soundbar does not offer a separate subwoofer, but its onboard speakers deliver good entry-level sound, an understated design, and a decent feature list, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Amazon Alexa compatibility built-in. It's very (very) similar to the Yamaha SR-B20A below, but you're getting quite a few more features. As sound quality goes, the YAS-109 is almost always a good decision, especially if you're not looking to spend too much. In its default "Movie" mode, the YAS-109 provides respectable, complementary audio for a wide range of sources during testing: movies, music, and video games all sound great. You might miss out on the rumbling power of a subwoofer if you're used to having one, but if you're just upgrading from TV speakers, this will make a world of difference. Because of its extra features, it often runs just a bit pricier than Yamaha's newer SR-B20A, but despite being a bit older the audio quality is no less salient. If you're looking to secure better movie night audio and you think you'd get a lot out of features like Wi-Fi connectivity or Alexa integration, this is one of the best around. Pros Understated design

Good entry-level sound

Feature friendly Cons Lacks truly impressive power

Cons Lacks truly impressive power

Undifferentiated sound modes

Bose TV Speaker Simplicity is center stage with the Bose TV Speaker. This soundbar offers clear and relatively detailed sound that far outdoes your TV's built-in speakers. But its greatest asset is its plug-and-play design, making it the perfect choice for users that don’t consider themselves particularly tech-savvy. It’s an easy upgrade to the speakers that come with most TVs and it's small enough to blend into most setups, especially with the optional wall mount. It’s clear that Bose wanted to design a soundbar anyone could get up and running, even those who have never used one before. Setup is as easy as connecting a single cable and plugging in the power (though you might want to turn off the built-in speakers in your TV’s menu). With HDMI ARC, the soundbar’s volume and power can even be controlled with your normal television remote, though it’s worth keeping the included clicker for its customization features. You won’t find deep menus of advanced settings here. Instead, the remote allows you to dial in the amount of bass you would prefer. It also allows you to enable Dialogue Mode which brings out voices in muffled programming as well as audiobooks and podcasts streaming from your phone over Bluetooth connection, also available from the remote. The downside is that this ease of use still comes at a relatively high expense. At the price, we would have liked more options for users comfortable diving in and adjusting EQ settings or even just a Music Mode. Other soundbars at this price point also tend to include a subwoofer, which the TV Speaker lacks. Still, as a simple out-of-the-box option, it’s a solid bet. This soundbar offers an immediate upgrade to your TV’s audio that you don’t need to be an audiophile to appreciate. For users who want tech that “just works” and works well, the TV Speaker is a great choice. Pros Easy to set up

Dialogue mode great for podcasts

Clear, sweet sound Cons Lack of features

No included subwoofer

$279.00 from Amazon

Yamaha SR-B20A Yamaha's SR-B20A all-in-one soundbar/subwoofer offers good sound and a compact design that seriously saves on space. The flat, handsomely dressed bar houses a two-channel speaker setup along with built-in "subwoofer" capable of filling your living room with balanced, dialogue-friendly sound. And there are enough sound modes and smart extra features to help justify the price tag. Starting around the same price as our current best-value pick, you're losing out on an external subwoofer, which could make it the wrong choice for those looking for bigger cinematic thrills, and it also surprisingly drops the Wi-Fi support you'll get in older Yamaha models. While we don't think the SR-B20A is overpriced for its performance, it's really only the ideal choice if you absolutely don't have space for an external subwoofer. Without modern features like Wi-Fi or voice assistance, the SR-B20A doesn't offer as much value as higher-ranked options on our list. Still, the SR-B20A sounds good, looks good, and connects simply, making it worthy of consideration. Pros Compact

Cons No external subwoofer

How We Tested Soundbars Under $300

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The ideal soundbar blends right in with your TV; it's the unsung hero of movie night.

The Testers

Reviewed staff have spent years evaluating soundbars—everything from simple 2.1-channel value models to the huskiest Dolby Atmos bars—in order to narrow down the picks and find the best soundbars for every buyer. Our soundbar testing is spearheaded by Reviewed's experienced team of home theater and tech experts, who have spent a sum total of decades reviewing audio products, and their work is backed up by science-based methods. That includes our rubric-based ranking system, which uses a variety of questions designed to suss out the performance and value of each model.

The Tests

For years now, Reviewed has listened to, loved, and argued over standalone soundbars, soundbar/sub combos, and a few home-theater-in-a-box products to find the best soundbars you can buy.

Testing mostly involves using them as any consumer would, using each bar as an audio substitute for a TV (via either HDMI ARC or optical connection), testing its Wi-Fi streaming and Bluetooth functions, and analyzing its sound modes, voice-boosting modes, and individual proprietary features. We also conduct back-to-back analyses of sources like Blu-ray movies and streaming services, surround sound and Dolby Atmos demo discs, Spotify over Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi, and occasionally, 3.5mm aux sources and USB audio.

While the soundbars we test all have different combinations of drivers, tweeters, woofers, and external subwoofers, generally, audio quality is respectable in most cases across genres and sources. Apart from performance and features like surround sound speakers and Dolby Atmos/DTS:X support, what often tends to set soundbars from major brands apart in like price ranges are usability pain points, design aesthetics, and overall responsiveness—where the day-to-day rubber meets the road, so to speak.

What You Should Know About Soundbars

In short, the point of a soundbar is to either replace a home theater speaker system with a less obtrusive device or, more simply, to replace your TV's built-in speakers with something that actually sounds good. Because speaker (or driver) clarity depends so much on the vibration of moving parts within a confined space, modern super-thin LED and OLED TVs generally don't have very good sound. You might think your TV sounds fine, but when you hear your favorite movies, TV shows, or music through a good soundbar or speaker setup, your opinion will change.

Soundbars aren't your only option for improving your living room/home theater audio, but they're by far the most affordable and convenient. If you live in an apartment or smaller space, or simply don't want to shell out the considerable funds it requires to install a surround system or mounted speakers in your home, a soundbar is an impermanent way to greatly improve your TV audio experience.

HDMI ARC And HDMI eARC Connection Explained

HDMI ARC or HDMI eARC are the preferred soundbar connection options, not only because these connections allow for newer TVs (around 2017 and later) to pass advanced audio formats like Dolby Atmos, but also because they usually allow you to control the soundbar's power and volume with your TV remote—without the need to program said remote. (To do this, you may need to turn on HDMI CEC in your TV's settings.)

The optical audio connection that also comes standard on virtually all soundbars can carry 2.1-and 5.1-channel surround sound, but that's where it tops out. If you have a more advanced soundbar with Dolby Atmos (which usually includes upfiring speakers), you'll have to use HDMI ARC or eARC to make it work properly.

Speaking of eARC, some soundbars (often pricier ones) may have an HDMI eARC connection rather than the older HDMI ARC port. This stands for "enhanced Audio Return Channel" and is designed to provide high-quality, uncompressed audio from your TV (including full-resolution Dolby Atmos) as well as address any sync issues between on-screen video and the soundbar's audio. While eARC is becoming more common, there are really only two things you need to know when it comes to soundbar connection. First, eARC's "enhanced" features only work if both your sound system and TV support eARC. Second, in most respects, HDMI eARC should work just like HDMI ARC.

What To Look For In A Soundbar

The major things to look for when shopping for a soundbar are price, audio output, and connectivity, the latter two usually being directly related to the first. If you're on a tight budget, you likely aren't going to get extras like Dolby Atmos, satellite surround speakers, or a huge range of decoding/pass-thru options for advanced or lossless audio modes. However, you can expect to get multiple speaker drivers comprising at least a stereo (left/right) setup, and usually an external subwoofer.

Tweeters refer to smaller speakers (drivers) assigned to the high-mid and high (treble) frequencies of the audio spectrum. Woofers and subwoofers refer to speakers (drivers) assigned to the midrange and bass/sub-bass frequencies of the audio spectrum respectively.

What About a Subwoofer?

Many soundbars offer what is known as a 2.1-channel configuration or higher, with the ".1" usually indicating the addition of a separate subwoofer to handle lower frequencies. A soundbar without a separate subwoofer works fine for most content, and a soundbar without a subwoofer or one that has built-in woofers, rather than a separate cabinet, may even be preferred in smaller apartments.

That said, if you're looking for cinematic rumble—whether for movies, TV, or video games—you'll want to seriously consider a soundbar that includes a separate subwoofer. This will greatly enhance action scenes and other dramatic moments, while also helping thinner bars fill in some of the gaps their smaller drivers create in the frequency spectrum. There are some cases where low-frequency sound is well-handled without a subwoofer, such as in Sonos' Arc soundbar, and we're seeing more options like it dominate the market. But a separate subwoofer will almost always provide better low-end rumble.

Surround Sound and Dolby Atmos/DTS:X

Some soundbars also offer separate surround sound speakers that can be set behind you in a multi-channel configuration. When fed content mixed in surround sound, these soundbars better immerse you in your favorite shows and movies, especially when the different channels are balanced properly. In some cases, satellite surround speakers can even be added on later, for an additional fee.

Dolby Atmos- and DTS:X-enabled soundbars take things even further, usually adding upfiring speakers (either 2 or 4), which can bounce sound off the ceiling so that it appears to be coming from above, immersing you in a hemispheric globe of sound. While only effective with content that supports Dolby Atmos and/or DTS:X, these soundbars offer the most immersive experience available, bringing you even closer to what you'll experience in a high-quality theater.

In addition, some soundbars don't add extra speakers, but are instead only Dolby Atmos or DTS:X compatible, with the sound being virtualized via digital signal processing or even wave-guide technology to varying degrees of efficacy.

Either way, you will pay a premium for this technology, and you may also have more speakers to spread around your TV room, so these concessions must be considered before making your choice.

