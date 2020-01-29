These are the best TVs for watching the Super Bowl

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When it comes to cheering on your favorite team, there are some things you don't want to skimp on with your TV, like picture quality, resolution, and refresh rates. To help you prep for the big game (whether it's the Super Bowl or the World Series championship), we've rounded up the best TVs for watching sports, from the best LG TV to the number one HDR TVs.

1. The best TV of the year: LG C9 Series (2019)

Credit: Reviewed/Michael Desjardin This OLED TV took the number one spot.

Surprise, surprise—the best TV of 2020 this LG OLED TV is also the best TV for watching sports. "OLED TVs use a new screen technology that makes for amazing contrast, vivid colors, and incredibly wide viewing angles," Lee explains. "Their hyper-thin screens utilize a build that puts very little processing between the incoming video signal and what you see, meaning they also handle fast-moving content like sports very well." It may be a little pricey, but it's well worth the cost, Lee says.

Get the LG C9 Series (2019) 65-inch from Amazon for $2,096.99

2. This TV for sports fans on a budget: Vizio P Series Quantum (2019)

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar Bright and colorful, just what we like.

A TV that costs less than $1,000 that's also high-performing? Yes, please. That's what you'll get with this Vizio TV. "For that price you’re getting 4K resolution, great HDR performance, quantum dot-boosted color, and—most importantly—a native 120 Hz refresh rate," Lee says. "The higher refresh rate gives the TV an advantage when handling fast motion, making it perfect for sports."

Get the Vizio P Series Quantum (2019) 65-inch from Best Buy for $899.99

3. This top-rated LED TV: Vizio P Series Quantum X (2019)

Credit: Reviewed/Michael Desjardin This might be Vizio's best TV yet.

"You’re getting stellar LED backlight performance thanks to a process called full-array local dimming, which will have your favorite sports looking better than ever before," Lee explains of this LED TV, which was Vizio's flagship TV in 2019. He adds that it's a little more costly (and it only comes in one size, 65-inch) but it offers 4K resolution, HDR, and the 120 Hz refresh rate that’s great for sports-watching.

Get the Vizio P Series Quantum X (2019) 65-inch from Best Buy for $1,299.99

4. This affordable OLED TV: Samsung Q60R Series (2019)

Credit: Amazon Quantum technology leads to a much better picture.

Samsung's most budget-friendly OLED TV is also a great pick for sports fans. "These TVs deliver excellent 4K/HDR performance, especially in brightness and color, and they’re designed to be sleek and attractive. The 55-inch and larger models also deliver 120 Hz refresh rates, making them excellent for motion-reliant content like sports."

Get the Samsung Q60R Series (2019) 65-inch from Amazon for $897.99

5. This splurge-worthy LED TV: TCL 8-Series (2019)

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar TCL really outdid itself with this one.

If you have a little extra money to spend on your TV, Lee recommends this one from TCL. "While the design won’t turn many heads, you’re getting a ton of performance power here: 4K resolution, quantum dot color, a huge array of local dimming zones, and 120 Hz refresh rates," he raves.

Get the TCL 8-Series (2019) 65-inch from Best Buy for $1,599.99

6. This oversized TV: Sony X850G Series (2019)

Credit: Sony The bigger, the better.

Good things come in small packages but in the world of TVs, they also come in big packages—like with this Sony TV, which is only available in massive 75- and 85-inch sizes. And it doesn't skimp on the details. Lee notes that you'll get plenty of features that are perfect for watching sports, like "4K resolution, smart features, solid performance, and—best of all—120 Hz refresh rates."

Get the Sony X850G Series (2019) 75-inch from Amazon for $1,328

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.