Can the LG C1 OLED claim our #1 TV spot in 2021?

LG makes its annual lineup of OLED TVs one of the main attractions of CES and it's easy to see why: For several consecutive years, an LG OLED TV has earned itself the top spot on our ever-evolving list of the best TVs you can buy. Simply put, LG has a track record for engineering incredible OLED displays, and the proof is in our test results. At LG's CES showcase this year, 4K OLED TVs were yet again the star of the show, but one in particular caught our attention: the LG C1.

The C1 seems to be the spiritual successor to the LG CX, our favorite TV of 2020.

Available in 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch models, the C1 seems to be the spiritual successor to the LG CX, our favorite TV of 2020. While it doesn't feature LG's tantalizing (albeit vague) "OLED evo" panel, which reportedly offers higher luminance than LG's standard OLED panels, it's nevertheless poised to improve upon its predecessor, the LG CX.

For one thing, the C1 is built around LG's A9 Gen 4 processor, which offers improved auto-calibration and 5.1.2 audio upmixing for Dolby Atmos. The upcoming A1 OLED—one step down from the C1—runs on LG's older, less-optimized A7 chip. Given LG's engineering and manufacturing prowess, it's unlikely that the C1 will perform at a lower level than last-year's CX, and that was the all-around best TV we saw in 2020.

Credit: LG The C1 OLED will not feature LG's all-new OLED evo panel, but we're still expecting great things from it.

We can also assume that the LG C1 will be furnished with HDMI 2.1 ports and will support next-generation gaming features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), which will surely please Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 owners.

If you're fully invested in LG's very-hyped OLED evo panels, the LG G1 flagship will be worth looking into when it finally hits shelves later this year. Think of it as the top-tier LG OLED in 2021, with the C1 occupying the mid-tier and the A1 representing the "entry level" slot. We won't know the value of OLED evo panels until we get our hands on one for a review, but even if the C1 is only marginally better than the LG CX, it has a real shot of being the all-around best TV of 2021.

