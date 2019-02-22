How to stream the Oscars even if you don't have cable

Joking aside, if you're hoping to check out the stars, sights, and snubs of the Oscars but you don't have cable, there are a handful of ways to stream the ceremonies. Without further ado, let's dive in— and never reach the ground.

And, of course, who isn't eager to watch successful visionaries at the top of their craft get pushed off stage by sweeping orchestral music the moment their acceptance speech exceeds fifteen seconds?

For instance: Is there really not going to be a host this year, or will Billy Crystal terrifyingly leap out of a box at the last minute? What about the Avengers—will they be there?

The 2019 Academy Awards are set to go down this Sunday, February 24, and frankly, I can't wait for my most burning questions to be answered.

What channel are the 2019 Oscars on?

The 2019 Academy Awards will be broadcast on network TV by ABC, the network that brought us Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Lost, and that time Gary Busey was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

What time do the 2019 Oscars start?

The ceremony officially gets underway this Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST. That said, if you're a fan of fashion, flaunts, and flubbed questions being hurled at the stars you've seen for lo these many years, you can get your fix of red carpet reporting starting at 6:30 p.m. EST, when ABC begins airing its pre-show broadcast.

If you'd rather watch the red carpet ruckus on your smartphone, tablet, or computer, consider catching Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live on Twitter, where the entire thing will be streaming live beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST. Twitter users will be able to tweet questions for the nominees and presenters, so if you've ever wanted to ask Bradley Cooper what shampoo he uses, Sunday might be the perfect time.

Where can I stream the 2019 Oscars online?

ABC will be streaming the entire broadcast on its official live Oscars 2019 stream and on the official ABC app, but there's a catch: You'll need to log-in with the credentials associated with a paid TV provider. For most people, this means a cable or satellite subscription.

But even if you pay for cable access, there's no guarantee that you'll be able to access ABC's online stream, since not every provider is partnered with ABC to deliver its content online. For a complete list of information, check out the official list of participating ABC providers.

Can I watch the 2019 Oscars on TV with an antenna?

Yes! If your TV is equipped with an over-the-air HD antenna, you're probably able to tune-in to ABC with no problem.

If you don't already own an HD antenna, you should definitely consider buying one—they typically cost less than $50, they're compatible with just about every TV on the market, and they provide free access to local network channels. If you're wondering where to start, check out our round-up of the best indoor HDTV antennas.

How do I watch the 2019 Oscars without cable or an antenna?

If you've cut the cord completely and cancelled your cable contract, catching the Oscars could be complicated, but it's not impossible.

DirecTV Now, Hulu, and YouTube TV are three web-based streaming services that include local ABC affiliates in their channel lineup. If you don't already have an account but you're desperate to watch the pomp and circumstance of Hollywood's biggest night, you can sign up for free one-week trial on any of these platforms and start watching right away. J(ust make sure that you cancel your free trial within a week or else you be charged for a month of service).

Can I watch the 2019 Oscars on Sling TV?

You might've noticed that Sling TV is noticeably absent from the above list of contract-free streaming services, and unfortunately, there's a simple reason for this: Sling TV won't be carrying this year's Oscars broadcast.

While we love the platform (feel free to check out our full review of Sling TV), there's no way around the fact that ABC isn't one of the channels currently offered to Sling TV subscribers, so if you usually rely on this service, you'll have to devise a new plan to catch the Oscars.