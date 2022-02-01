TCL 3-Series vs TCL 4-Series: Which Roku TV is best?

We love penning a hyper-competitive versus between two top-end premium TVs, like an LG OLED vs a Samsung Neo QLED. But while it’s always fun to see titans duke it out, if you’re on a tight budget you’ll be a lot more interested in finding out where the rubber meets the road for value-packed sets like TCL’s entry-level models. That’s why we’re taking a deep look at the TCL 3-Series and TCL 4-Series, a pair of budget-friendly Roku TVs that are an easy first choice for a lot of buyers.

When it comes to a $200 to $300 budget, we tend to point folks toward these entry-level TCL models. But sometimes it’s hard to choose between one or the other. Do you need 4K resolution? Is a 32-inch screen big enough for the bedroom? We’re here to help you pick the best budget Roku TV for your needs.

Buy the TCL 3-Series at Amazon

Buy the TCL 4-Series at Amazon

Editor’s note: Both of these models are available with software other than Roku TV, including Android TV or Google TV. This comparison is between the Roku TV versions of the TCL 3-Series and TCL 4-Series, but we expect comparisons of design and performance to apply to any version of the TVs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Price

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk Price is usually an easy point of comparison, but it's not so simple with these two.

Both the 3-Series and 4-Series have traditionally been priced very affordably, and that remains true despite pandemic-related supply chain issues driving up the prices of TVs in general. The 3-Series is available in a smaller range of sizes, but it is generally the more affordable option.

The 3-Series is available in three screen sizes, with two 32-inch options in 720p or 1080p resolution:

32-inch 720p model (TCL 32S335), $199.99

32-inch 1080p model (TCL 32S327), $219.99

40-inch 1080p model (TCL 40S325), $289.99

43-inch 1080p model (TCL43S325), $349.99

The 4-Series is available in six screen sizes, nearly all of them larger than the 3-Series options and all of them packing modern picture enhancements that include 4K resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR). In fact, you could argue that the 4-Series picks up right where the 3-Series leaves off:

43-inch (TCL 43S435), $349.99

50-inch (TCL 50S435), $449.99

55-inch (TCL 55S435), $499.99

65-inch (TCL 65S435), $699.99

75-inch (TCL 75S435), $999.99

85-inch (TCL 85S435), $1,799.99

For obvious reasons, the 4-Series is the pricier of the two, though it’s interesting to note that at the same price, the 43-inch 4-Series is clearly a better value than the 43-inch 3-Series due to its higher resolution and HDR features.

The 43-inch 4-Series is clearly a better value than the 43-inch 3-Series due to 4K and HDR.

While the 3-Series is the less expensive option from a technical perspective, it’s very relevant that these two series only share one screen size, and that within that size the MSRP is identical. (It’s also true that, unless you’re going to be sitting right up against the screen, 4K resolution in a 43-inch TV or smaller is negligible—but more on that below.) Further, because of the aforementioned supply chain issues, prices for these TVs have fluctuated in a way that’s difficult to predict. We’ve got to call this one a draw.

Our pick: Draw

Design

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk The 3-Series and 4-Series are almost identical in appearance, though there are some small differences.

Design is another very close area for these two TVs. From the included screws to the V-shaped feet that screw into the panels, they’re almost identical—but not quite.

For one thing, the 3-Series is decorated with Roku-style triangles on the back of the panel, while no such decoration adorns the 4-Series. However, the 4-Series has a detachable power cable, which gives it a small edge in terms of durability and versatility.

Both TVs are VESA-compliant for wall mounting and include identical Roku TV remotes, which mimc the small, simplified remotes control included with standard Roku streaming devices like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk These two TVs offer up an identical selection of ports, save that the 4-Series nets you an ethernet (LAN) input.

Connectivity is also nearly identical: three HDMI 2.0 inputs (with one HDMI ARC port), composite audio/video (via splitter cable), an RF (coaxial) input, a headphone jack, an optical digital audio output, and a media-compliant USB 2.0 port.

The only difference is that with the 4-Series, you get an ethernet cable (LAN) input, which is a great addition since that one carries the potential for 4K/HDR streaming.

This is another area where these TVs are so similar it’s very difficult to pick a clear winner. The 4-Series does net you an ethernet input, but that would feel superfluous on the 3-Series, as you’re unlikely to need a hardline connection just to stream in 720p or 1080p video without HDR.

Our pick: Draw

Features and smart platform

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk We highly recommend the Roku TV version of the 3-Series and 4-Series. It's just so easy to use.

When it comes to software, the experience on the TCL 3-Series and 4-Series is, once again, almost identical. Both Roku TVs give you access to built-in Roku software, which can be used with or without the addition of the Roku mobile app.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Roku experience has long been one we’ve championed for a variety of reasons: The design is tailor-made to look good on TV screens; big app squares make it super easy to navigate; and Roku is streaming service agnostic, so there’s no prioritizing of content highlights like you get with Amazon and Apple. The Roku experience is also relatively stripped down compared to the more complex workings of platforms like LG’s webOS or Samsung’s Smart Hub, so it boots relatively quickly, even on these entry-level TVs.

The Roku experience has long been one we've championed.

All that to say, the experience is a solid one, especially for the tech averse. Beyond the Roku fixin’s, you’re getting a range of additional features from both the 3-Series and the 4-Series: Apple AirPlay compatibility, voice assistant integration (Alexa, Hey Google), Dolby Audio support (including Dolby Digital Plus for Dolby Atmos passthrough), and Apple HomeKit.

Our pick: Draw

Performance

Performance, or picture quality, is the main line of differentiation here, but even in that regard the 3-Series and 4-Series are only marginally different when compared to the larger ecosystem of TVs out there.

ADVERTISEMENT

I ran both TVs through our testing process for review. At a glance they share many of the same strengths and weaknesses. With both, you’re getting Direct LED backlighting without local dimming (meaning there are diodes arrayed behind the entire screen rather than just around the perimeter, but they don’t dim or boost to improve local contrast) and VA LCD panels with 60Hz refresh rates.

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk From a core performance standpoint, both the 3-Series and 4-Series punch above their price points.

In more practical terms, both TVs are well-tuned right out of the box, offering surprisingly good black levels for entry-level models, good color fidelity, and smooth enough motion for most movies, TV shows, and video games (up to 60fps). To that end, however, you’re getting a similar array of drawbacks: Neither TV is very bright, while both screens are more reflective than I’d like (meaning background light sources like windows and lamps were easy to see in the screen). As expected, both displays also have fairly limited, entry-level viewing angles, meaning light and colors dim and drift as you move from side to side or vertically from the center of the screen.

Credit: Reviewed / Lee Neikirk While the 4-Series isn't the best HDR TV we've tested, it is capable of crisp 4K images with impressive color balance.

But the 4-Series snags the blue ribbon here because it gets you 4K resolution and HDR performance. The cheapest 3-Series TV is a 32-inch model with 720p resolution, which I found a bit distracting during use (elements of the Roku menu were clearly pixelated). By comparison, the 4-Series playing 4K/HDR content looks much, much better. The 4-Series is not an amazing HDR TV because it lacks the brightness and color to really do that content justice, but it does support 10-bit chromatic resolution compared to the 3-Series’ 8-bit, and ends up boasting superior picture quality at the end of the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The one caveat in the 3-Series’ favor is that in its available sizes—32, 40, and 43 inches—you’d barely be able to appreciate the difference between 1080p and 4K resolution unless you were using it like a computer monitor.

Our pick: TCL 4-Series

And the winner is…

It’s understandably very close between these two, but the 4-Series is the better TV from an overall value standpoint thanks to its 4K resolution and HDR abilities. Then again, TCL is well aware that 4K resolution would be almost superfluous in the 3-Series’ small sizes, and if anything, its implementation would drive the MSRP up needlessly. It’s a pro-consumer move at the end of the day.

The truth is that unless you’re shopping for a 43-inch size specifically, you won’t really even have the chance to choose between these two: anything smaller and the 3-Series is your pick. But if you are shopping for a 43-inch TV (or above), the 4-Series is the clear choice, even for a little more money. At the same price, it’s a no-brainer. My expert advice, however, is to spend a little more if you’re looking for something like a 75-inch TV or larger. The 4-Series’ pricing in those sizes is attractive, but its dim panel and reflective glass make it more suitable for a restaurant wall than your living room. If you're shopping bigger, check out the step-up TCL 5-Series instead.

The good news is that, as smaller, entry-level TVs go, the fairly sturdy designs, intuitive Roku TV platforms, and staunch core picture quality of both the TCL 3-Series and 4-Series are pudding proof of why they’ve been such popular models for the last several years. Depending on your needs, you really can’t go wrong with either one.

Buy the TCL 3-Series at Amazon

Buy the TCL 4-Series at Amazon