Vizio's best 2018 TVs are on sale in time for March Madness

We're coming up on March Madness, and Vizio is slashing prices on some of its best 2018 TVs: namely, the P-Series and P-Series Quantum sets.
The P-Series Quantum will be on sale for $1,599 at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Vizio.com, and for $1,499 at Sam's Club and Costco. It's normally $2,100, so these are some pretty excellent discounts. Likewise, you can find a bunch of the 2018 P-Series models discounted for the next few days.
65-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum
The 65-inch P-Series Quantum blew our socks off when we tested it in 2018.
For its initial price of $2,200 last year, it was one of the most valuable 4K/HDR TVs I've ever tested. The Vizio PQ delivers tons of brightness and color thanks to its powerful LED backlight and quantum dot color.
It's sleekly designed, with easy to use software, and (chiefly amongst its positive qualities) delivers 4K/HDR picture quality that's about as good as TVs that costs $3,000 or more.
The regular 2018 P-Series (also a very highly rated TV, just without the extra brightness and color afforded by quantum dots) is also on sale right now.
You can find deals on the 55-, 65-, and 75-inch P-Series at various retailers from now until later this month!
Note: The 55-inch P-Series was only officially on sale for the first week of March, but you may still be able to find it for its sale price if you hunt around.
65-inch Vizio P-Series (2018)
The 65-inch P-Series is the middle size in the lineup. Normally $1,200, select retailers have it for $999 leading up to March Madness.
When I reviewed the P-Series last year, I found it to be an excellent value, offering great 4K/HDR performance and smartly designed features at very friendly prices. Securing the 65-inch version for a grand is an awesome deal.
75-inch Vizio P-Series (2018)
75-inch Vizio P-Series (2018)
If you want the biggest possible P-Series (though you're still not getting quantum dots here), the 75-inch 2018 Vizio P-Series is the one to go with.
It's normally $2,300, but this month you can find it at various retailers as low as $1,700, which is a pretty fantastic price for such a big TV. Not only is the P75-F1 a behemoth display, however, it's also an excellent performer—one of the best in this size.