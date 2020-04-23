You can now get Apple Music on your Samsung smart TV

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Following up on Monday's news—that a suite of health and wellness apps were coming to Samsung smart TVs—Samsung announced this morning that it has also partnered with Apple to bring the company's popular Apple Music streaming service to Samsung smart TVs.

Just like with Monday's announcement, the new Apple Music functionality will be available on 2018, 2019, and 2020 model Samsung smart TVs—bummer news for anyone with a Samsung smart TV from 2017 or older, but them's the brakes.

New Apple Music subscribers on Samsung smart TVs will get 3 months of the service for free.

The addition of Apple Music is, of course, precipitated by the current quarantine/lockdown situation that most of us find ourselves in. To sweeten the pot, Samsung's announcement also said that new Apple Music subscribers would get 3 months of the service for free. Surely we'll be able to go outside again by then, right?

How do I know if I have access to Apple Music?

Credit: Reviewed A 2019 Samsung smart TV (pictured) will already give you access to the new apps.

It's true, TV model names can be confusing, but they usually are coded to be discernible at a glance. In Samsung's case, a "QN" means it's a QLED model, while a "UN" means it's a standard LED TV.

If you've got a 2018 Samsung smart TV, it'll have an "N" in the model name somewhere, like:

Samsung QN65Q9FN (This is a 65-inch QLED "Series 9" TV from 2018—the "F" means it's flat, not curved)

Samsung UN43NU6900 (This is a 43-inch LED "Series 6" TV from 2018)

If you've got a 2019 Samsung smart TV, it'll have an "R" in the model name, such as:

Samsung UN55RU7100 (This is a 55-inch LED "Series 7" TV from 2019)

Samsung QN65Q60RA (This is a 65-inch QLED "Series 6" TV from 2019—the "A" at the end means Alexa)

The new 2020 models have a "T" in the name, for example: