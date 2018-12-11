The Best Cordless Vacuums of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Dyson V15 Detect is an all-around great cordless vacuum.

Best Overall Dyson V15 Detect The Dyson V15 Detect is the latest in a storied lineup of cordless vacuums. This time around, we found two huge upgrades: a dust-illuminating laser and a more powerful battery. Many companies often add gadgets and attachments to their vacuums to compensate for a lack of performance. However, after testing the V15 in our labs, we think that these new bits of technology enhance the cleaning experience. Before we get ahead of ourselves, we should talk about cleaning performance. During our dirt pickup test, the V15 suctioned up about an average of 92% of the detritus we left out on our testing carpet. Those cleaning performance numbers place the V15 in second place, behind the previous generation’s Dyson V11. However, the V15 has a significantly longer battery life—15 minutes on its max setting compared to the V11’s nine minutes. So, while our testing shows that the V11 is slightly more powerful per minute, the V15 cleans better per charge. Based on battery life and cleaning prowess, we are comfortable crowning the V15 as a top contender. What gives it an edge are its unique laser and sensor. During testing, we found that the laser, which can be turned on and off, illuminates dirt under furniture and on floors way better than standard LED headlights. The V15 also has a sensor in it that gives you a readout of the particle sizes that the vacuum is picking up. People who have used a Dyson cordless before will find the same smooth glide, sensitive trigger, and light-weight design. If you’re considering getting a Dyson, know that the V15 is the best of what the company has to offer, but getting the best comes at a steep price. However, the Dyson V15’s test results mean we can’t deny it the top spot. Pros Dirt detection

Excellent handling

Long battery life Cons Small brush head

Buy now at Amazon

$699.99 from Home Depot

Best Value Tineco A10 Hero The Tineco A10 Hero comes from the same people that brought us the Ecovacs robot vacuum series. It has a lot to live up to—iLifes are known for being affordable workhorses. The A10 does its robot vacuum cousins proud. And if you're worried about delving into a new brand, the A10 is covered by a two-year warranty. We liked the fact that this vacuum picked up 47 percent of the dirt we laid out for it; for the going rate, the performance is more than impressive. Plus, the A10 has the endurance to match our top pick, around 7 minutes on the max settings and 14 minutes on the regular. Unlike the Dyson, you can buy additional batteries and swap them in for even more cleaning time. The A10 comes with the standard assortment of attachments including a crevice tool, a mini-powered brush, and an upholstery brush. While none of these wowed us, we like the fact that the default brush head has bright LED lights to help us spot dirt and debris under furniture. When you combine these aspects, we consider this cordless a great value pick. Pros Good suction for the price

Removable battery

Powerful LED lights help find dirt Cons Joints on attachments can be stiff

$169.99 from Walmart

$180.99 from Best Buy

How We Tested Cordless Vacuums

The Tester

Hi, I’m Jon Chan, the senior lab technician at Reviewed. If you clean with it, it’s likely I oversee it’s testing in our labs. That includes everything from detergents to full-sized vacuums. When it comes to cordless vacuums, I like models that provide excellent battery life and value.

The Tests

When we test battery-powered vacuums, we’re looking for longevity, ease of use, and powerful suction. To test battery life, we charge each model for 24 hours. Once charged, each vacuum is run at its highest settings and timed until it stops working. If the vacuum doesn't meet its manufacturer's advertised claim about its total runtime, we take note and adjust our expectations to see if, under laboratory conditions, the vacuum can still adequately do its job.

Cleaning shouldn't be complicated, so we take note of how intuitive the design of the vacuum is: Can we figure out how to use it without opening its manual? We also consider the little things: how easy it is to use; and how quickly we can change a vacuum's attachments, plug in the charger, store it, or empty its dirt bin.

To test cleaning power, we placed 20 grams of sand on a testing platform covered in medium-pile carpet. Before use, this sand is sifted through a specialized mesh to ensure a consistent size of grains between 420 and 595 microns. After evenly spreading the sand across our test platform, we run each vacuum over the carpeted platform once, on max settings. We also check to see if each vacuum could pick up large debris like uncooked rice and macaroni. This test is conducted twice: once with the vacuum's motorized head and once with its crevice tool.

What You Should Know About Cordless Vacuums

Can Cordless Vacuums Replace Regular Ones?

For the most part, cordless vacuums should be viewed as supplementary cleaning tools to be used in between uses of heavier cleaning equipment or in situations where a full-sized vacuum is too cumbersome. That said, if you’re willing to pay a higher price for the privilege, a cordless vacuum can stand toe-to-toe with a full-sized vacuum. Our top pick has a suction force similar to that of a regular vacuum. But, this amount of suction comes at a price: You'll only be able to use the Dyson V11 Torque Drive for this level of cleaning for about 9 minutes before it runs out of power and needs to be recharged.

What’s the Difference Between Cordless Vacuums and Hand Vacuums?

In many cases, the only difference between a cordless vacuum and hand vacuum is the cordless vacuum's long extension, which allows the brush head to reach the floor. Although rare, some two-in-one–models come with a handheld vacuum that can be removed and used to clean, without the floor extension—a real bonus when you're cleaning furniture or a flight of stairs.

Other Cordless Vacuums We Tested

LG CordZero A927KGMS The LG CordZero A927KGMS Kompressor is a cordless vacuum with few equals. During our cleaning tests, it picked up 90% of the sand, pet hair, and crumbs we laid out for it. We found that we could clean carpets for over 80 minutes or big messes for 16 minutes between the two included batteries. While Dyson cordless vacuums give the LG CordZero A9 Kompressor a run for its money, the A9 Kompressor has two distinct advantages: its charging stand, which lets you store it and its accessories anywhere you want without having to drill holes in the wall, and the Kompressor, which helps increase the dirt capacity and ensure the bin empties fully. Pros Powerful

Long battery life

Easy to use Cons Weaker than Dyson

$549.99 from Best Buy

$549.99 from Abt

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute When we first heard about the Dyson V10 Absolute, the details made us skeptical. Dyson announced that it would stop developing new corded vacuums because of how confident the R&D team was in the V10. However, after spending time with the V10, we found the Absolute moniker to be apt, since the V10 comes with absolutely everything: a powered brush head that's designed for hardwood floors, a motorized mini brush for cleaning upholstery, a soft brush for hardwood, a combination upholstery/bare floor tool, a crevice tool, a drive cleaner head, and a soft dusting brush for computers and delicate items. They all attach to a 5.6-pound wall-mountable package, making it one of the lightest cordless vacuums on the market. The V10 puts all these tools to good use. In our testing lab, it picked up 89 percent of the dirt we left out for it. Even more surprising, the V10 also dominated the battery tests. On the low setting, it can run for 60 minutes, perfect for day-to-day maintenance. For intense cleaning jobs, you can run the Absolute for 9 minutes on the highest setting. The one major downside of the Absolute is that it's absurdly expensive. In fact, you could buy six of our best value pick for what you'd spend on this Dyson. Still, if you want no compromise in power or battery life, this is the cordless vacuum to buy. Pros Powerful suction

High dirty capacity Cons Awkward to hold

$729.99 from Walmart

LG Cordzero A9 Ultimate LG Cordzero A9 Ultimate epitomizes an easy-to-use cordless vacuum. Its dock can be set up to be free-standing, allowing you to charge anywhere without having to drill holes in the wall. This standing dock also has space for the alternate cleaning head and several attachments. When in use, the A9 comes with two removable batteries, giving you 16 minutes of cleaning time on the highest setting. We cleaned carpets and bare floors with the A9. This cordless impressed us with its powerful suction, picking up 72.5% of the testing dirt we laid out for it and all of the food debris. Also during cleaning, we enjoyed using the telescopic wand, adjusting the reach up to 45 inches from handle to tip. Overall, we think the A9 is a strong competitor to Dyson's top performers. The A9 is easier to store and has more battery life, but lacks the raw power of the V11 or V10. Pros Able to stand and charge without drilling

Brush heads for both hardwood and carpet

Rechargeable and removable batteries Cons Weaker than Dyson

Cumbersome to change attachments

$578.99 from Walmart

$499.99 from Best Buy

$498.00 from Home Depot

Dyson V8 The Dyson V8 Absolute is near the pinnacle of cordless vacuum technology. It's one heck of a vacuum. The V8 almost overwhelms with the number of attachments: a powered brush head that's designed for hardwood floors, a motorized upholstery brush, a soft brush for hardwood, a combination upholstery/bare floor tool, a crevice tool, and a soft dusting brush. As a hallmark of Dyson design, the handheld unit only weighs 5.6 pounds. The brush head is made from carbon fiber and nylon. It's softer than a puppy—and infinitely more gentle on floors and better at picking up dirt. In our labs, the V8 picked up 88 percent of the dirt we put down for our tests. On the low setting, the battery lasted an amazing 40 minutes. (The max suction setting will drain the battery in 7 minutes, though.) When you're done, its dustbin empties out dirt with the pull of a single lever on top of the machine. If you want the V10's sleek design for less, the V8 is a viable option. However, the V8 still costs twice as much as most of the vacuums on our list. For everyone else, our Best Value pick works almost as well, but costs a quarter as much. Pros Powerful suction

Large number of available attachments Cons Only seven minutes of battery life on high

$445.00 from Walmart

$299.99 from Dyson

Tineco Pure One S12 The Tineco Pure One S12 is one of the most unique cordless vacuums we've ever tested. It has a user interface that lets you know how much battery life you have left, the amount of suction, and how clean your floor is. While testing, we found that the S12 was pretty good at estimating how much dirt was on our carpet. It declared a clean surface when 80% of the testing dirt was suctioned up. Overall, the cleaning performance lagged behind other cordless vacuums in the Pure One's price range, but not so much so that it's a deal breaker. If you want the coolest tech in your home, the Tineco Pure One S12 is a solid choice. Pros Sleek interface

20 minutes of suction between both batteries Cons Weak suction

Buy now at Amazon

Above average battery life Cons Relatively weak suction

$354.00 from Walmart

Kenmore Elite 10441 When it comes to vacuums, Kenmore makes some of our favorite models. This time around, the storied company wowed us with its new cordless duo: the Kenmore Elite 10441 Complete and the 10440 Quick Clean. The Complete comes with an additional brush head that specializes in carpets, while the Quick Clean should only be used on bare floors. We also found that the Complete has a telescopic arm to give you that extra reach, should you need it. We liked its 13-minute battery life and the fact that it picked up around 45 percent of the dirt we laid out for it. The Quick Clean was in strong contention for best value model, but it has a relatively high price and it’s heavier than most of the models in this roundup. However, if you like the vibe of Kenmore's canister vacuums, you'll love these two Elite vacuums. Pros Swappable batteries

Excellent powered attachments Cons Relatively weak suction

$421.21 from Walmart

