Pet pee is no match for this carpet cleaner

After using the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet to clean our carpets of everything from fox urine to general grime, we can say that this Bissell is powerful and easy to use. We also learned that it’s louder than a rock concert and pretty expensive to boot.

However, if you own multiple pets and want to get odor and stains under control, this Bissell carpet cleaner is worth checking out.

About the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro 1986

Weight : 17.5 pounds empty, about 26 pounds full

: 17.5 pounds empty, about 26 pounds full Attachments : 3-inch stain tool and 2-in-1 pet tool

: 3-inch stain tool and 2-in-1 pet tool Included cleaning solutions : Pet Pro Oxy Urine Eliminator and Antibacterial cleaning solution

: Pet Pro Oxy Urine Eliminator and Antibacterial cleaning solution Capacity : 1 gallon

: 1 gallon Cord length : 25 feet

: 25 feet Warranty: 5-year limited warranty

What we like about the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro 1986

It’s easy to use

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan All you need to do is to plug in the hose and you're ready to go

We found the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet simple to set up and use. Out of the box, you only need to install the clean water tank and screw in a handle on the back. Then you’re ready to go.

The clean water tank has clear markings on the side to show you the ideal ratio of solution to water. You release the water onto the carpet by pressing down a trigger. The vacuum then laps up the water and places it into the dirty water tank.

When you want to clean furniture, all you have to do is plug in an attachment hose.

It is specialized for pet owners

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan Unlike many other carpet cleaners, the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet has a filter to prevent pet hair from clogging the unit.

In our experience, pet hair is the number one enemy of carpet cleaners, as it can clog the system. The Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet circumvents this problem with its 2-in-1 pet tool.

Unlike the other attachments, this tool has a filter to prevent hair and other debris from clogging the line or the motor. It’s a rare tool that can get rid of a urine stain and deal with pet hair at the same time.

It offers powerful cleaning

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet can handle stains and debris.

To test how well the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet cleaned, we soaked a testing carpet in … red fox urine. In case you’re wondering, it smells like pungent skunk and was the perfect adversary to this carpet cleaner. We sprayed about half an ounce of urine onto an 18-by-18 inch carpet square. The smell of the fox urine made our noses wrinkle from across the room.

We saved ourselves from the stench by using the included Pet Pro Oxy Urine Eliminator cleaning solution. Within two minutes of cleaning the carpet, the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet eliminated the odor from the carpet.

Beyond lab tests, one of our colleagues took the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet home to see if it could tackle an area rug that two dogs like to use. They reported back the cleaning solution eliminated odors, and that copious amounts of dog hair never clogged the unit.

What we don’t like about the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro 1986

It’s too loud

For something that’s designed to be used in a household with pets, the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet is incredibly loud. Our sound meters showed us that this carpet cleaner produces about 86 dBA while active. That’s louder than most vacuum cleaners and power tools. It’s loud enough that it’ll disturb multiple floors of a house when in use.

Storing it is a challenge

The Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet comes with a lot of stuff, which translates into needing lots of room for storage. The unit comes with a bag to store the hose and attachment, and this is a nice thought. However, we know from experience that a move or a pile of coats will cause you to lose track of that bag and it will get lost in the back of the closet forever.

What are users saying about the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro 1986?

Between multiple online retail sites like Amazon and Target, the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet has over 18,000 reviews online, over 14,000 of which are 5-star. People like the stain removal prowess of this unit. They also cite its easy-to-use design.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detractors disliked the fact that the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro 1986 is a misnomer since it, in fact, does not have a heater. They also felt that this carpet cleaner skimps out on the number of included attachments.

Should you buy the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro 1986?

Yes



We think any owner of an aging pet or multiple dogs will appreciate the fact that there is a carpet cleaner that can win over hair embedded in the carpet and also lift out stains.



Overall, our testing showed that the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet is robust and easy to use. But, it is really, really loud, so if you have a sensitive dog, you may want to take them on a walk while you clean the floors.



