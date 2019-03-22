Finally, a Dyon cordless that can actually replace the other vacuums in your home

The Dyson V11 Torque Drive (available at Dyson for $699.99) is the first Dyson cordless vacuum we've tested to that can truly stand toe-to-toe with its corded vacuum cousins. While past attempts have required too many attachments to deal with the challenges of whole-house cleaning, this time around Dyson trimmed down and delivered a versatile, easy-to-use solution.

The V11 is smarter and more efficient than its predecessors. The suction power automatically adjusts based on floor type—more power for carpets and less for smooth surfaces—and the remaining battery life is displayed on an LCD screen that faces the user. No more nasty surprises when the battery dies halfway through your living room.

Design and Usability

When you're paying top dollar, you expect attention to detail. The V11 Torque Drive does not disappoint in this regard. If you own the previous model, V10 Absolute, you'll find the two models to be about the same dimensions, but you will notice that the newer model is about a pound heavier–tipping the scales at 6.68 pounds.

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The V10 (in front) and V11 are near the same size, but the V11 is a pound heavier and has automatically adjusting suction.

The added weight comes with an improved interface. You're probably not used to the idea of a vacuum having an LCD screen, but it's totally a plus. The screen tells you down to the second how much cleaning time you have left. When the V11 is fully charged, it turns out to be a lot. On its lowest settings, it can run for about an hour, which is perfect for maintaining your home between deeper cleanings. For the big jobs like embedded dirt, the V11 can sustain the Boost mode for about 9 minutes and 30 seconds.

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The LCD screen on the V11 helps you select cleaning modes and tells you how much battery you have left.

Your mileage may vary because the Torque Drive has Dynamic Load Shift–basically automatically adjusting suction. The cleaning time updates if you switch from carpet to hardwood. It's a neat trick but the important part is that suction goes up and down based on the surface the vacuum is cleaning. You don't want too the brushes to spin too hard on wood floors, lest they scratch everything up.

Attachments

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The V11 comes with a brush head, a mini motorized tool, a crevice tool, a hard dusting brush, a combination tool, a soft dusting brush, and a clip-on tool carrier.

The main brush head is the titular Torque Drive with a beltless motor for greater durability. However, even with the Dynamic Load Shift, it's sometimes too wide for cleaning cars and upholstery. For that, you should use the mini motorized tool. Those two are the standouts but our favorite attachment actually doesn't clean. It's an attachment clip that fits onto the wand. The clip lets you carry up to two tools securely. In the past, Dyson has tried various methods to help you manage all your attachments, including a $30 tote bag. This clip is the one method that actually seems sane to us.

Performance

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The V11 picked up 95 percent of the dirt we laid out for it. The highest of any cordless vacuum we've tested thus far.

Normally, when we test a cordless vacuum, we do so in a very regulated method. We place 20 grams of dirt that has an average grain size between 300 and 425 microns on a medium-pile carpet. The V11 aced this test, picking up 95 percent of the dirt we laid out for it. The next test we do involves picking up uncooked rice and macaroni. The engineers at Dyson clearly had concerns about their vacuum turning into a snowplow while in operation. The main brush head has crenellation-like gaps so debris does not pile up in front of it but rather sucked in.

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The V11 brush head has deep gaps in the front to keep debris from piling up in front of it.

Aside from our standard procedure, we wanted to turn up the testing up a notch for a vacuum that costs as much as a mortgage payment.

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton We set off a (smoke) bomb in a room and used the Dyson V11 to clean it up.

Deep in the bowels of our basement, we have a room that had a literal bomb go off in it. Okay, it was a smoke grenade, but still, the room is covered in red powder.

In the end, the Dyson acquitted itself well. The automatically shifting suction was not as quick as we'd like but this is the most powerful cordless vacuum we've ever tested. However, the downside is that its power is not correlated to its price. This Dyson is about three times as expensive as the value pick from our Best Cordless Vacuum roundup but it's not three times as powerful or easy to use.

Should You Buy this?

If you're in the market for the best cordless vacuum, this is the one to check out. For the money, you're getting features and performance that no other manufacturer can provide. The LCD screen on the back makes sure you know exactly how much battery you have left. Also, the automatically adjusting suction ensures you're getting the proper clean on any surface. If you're the type of person that wants an immaculate home and car, this is the V11 is the best. Our biggest issue is the premium price. There are the older model Dysons, like the V8 with similar performance but at a fraction of the price.