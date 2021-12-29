This cordless vacuum can handle anything—but can you afford it?

Pros Powerful

About the LG CordZero All-in-one

Battery life : 56 minutes on low / 8 minutes on max

: 56 minutes on low / 8 minutes on max Number of batteries : 2

: 2 HEPA : Yes

: Yes Attachments : Power mini nozzle, crevice tool, combination tool, mop attachment

: Power mini nozzle, crevice tool, combination tool, mop attachment Warranty: 10-year limited warranty (motor only)

LG intended the A939KBGS to be an all-in-one cleaner that doesn’t take up a lot of space. The tower is a self-contained system that chargers multiple batteries, cleans out the handheld unit, and has a place for all the attachments. The tower stands at 40 inches tall and 8 inches deep so it has a conservative footprint. Its white and black design helps it blend in anywhere.

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The CordZero has toggle controls.

The handheld itself is very similar to earlier versions of the CordZero. It has a telescopic wand so it has a total reach of about 45 inches. It has a toggle on-and-off switch, as opposed to a trigger ignition like Dyson cordless vacuums. Finally, it has the Kompressor feature—a lever built into the side of the dust cup that compresses everything inside to both clean out the interior and to make more room.

What we like about the LG CordZero A939KBGS All-in-one

Top-tier cleaning performance

The whole point of a cordless vacuum is to pick up dirt and debris from your floors and furniture. In this regard, the CordZero does not disappoint. It cleaned up about 90% of the testing dirt we laid out for it on our lab’s carpets in a single pass. That puts it on par with the Dyson V15 Detect.

While Dyson has more powerful suction, this LG can clean for longer. It comes with two batteries that last about an hour each on low and about 8 minutes a pop on Turbo.

It empties itself

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan This cordless vacuum self-empties into a sealable bag.

The CordZero All-in-one is much tidier than other cordless vacuums, and it can do things few other cordless vacuums can do. First and foremost, it can empty itself.

When you’re done cleaning, you place the cordless vacuum into the charging tower and a secondary vacuum sucks all the dirt and hair into a bag so you never need to touch or smell anything unpleasant.

Just like with our stance with self-emptying robot vacuums, we’re all-in on this trend.

The mopping feature elevates it to all-in-one status

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Cordzero has a mop attachment

We also love the mopping feature, which elevates the CordZero to be an actual all-in-one.

The mop attachment is pretty simple to use. You wet the pads, fill the water tank and violà: you’ve got a mechanical scrubber. Our experiments show that it’s good for spot cleaning, but not for a total replacement of a dedicated mop.

The charging tower promotes organization

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan This CordZero can store its attachments

Finally, we really like that the charging tower has a spot for all its attachments.

One of our major complaints of many Dysons and Shark vacuums is that there’s just nowhere to store the myriad of nozzles, tools, and other accessories. Over time all get lost or just sit in a bag in the back of the closet.



The CordZero’s tower keeps all the attachments front and center, easily accessible and organized.

What we don’t like about the LG CordZero A939KBGS All-in-one

It feels unwieldy compared to the competition

Even though the LG CordZero is only about three ounces heavier than the Dyson V15, it feels more unwieldy and less nimble. This is partially because the LG’s telescopic wand is much denser than Dyson.

Its price tag doesn’t equate to its value

At the time of reviewing, the LG CordZero All-in-one retails for close to $1,000. There’s no way around it—this is a lot of money for a cordless vacuum, and it’s more than most people are willing to pay to keep their floors clean.

What users are saying about the LG CordZero A939KBGS All-in-one

We tested the LG CordZero A939KBGS All-in-one around the time of release, so there aren’t many user reviews floating around.

However, from what we have read, the reception is overwhelmingly positive, garnering a 4.9-star rating with a sample size of 19 reviews total. People talk about how much they like the suction power and how well-made the self-emptying charging tower is. One user does complain that this CordZero is heavier than previous cordless vacuums that they owned.

Should you buy the LG CordZero A939KBGS All-in-one?

Yes, if you are willing to pay for convenience and clean floors

If you can afford to spend a grand on a cordless vacuum, we don’t hesitate to say, “Do it.” The LG CordZero All-in-one is a well-built cordless vacuum. The self-emptying feature is a huge plus, especially if you have allergies. The mop attachment and standard vacuum brush head will help keep your floors looking dust-free and polished. This LG cordless combines power, convenience, and style. It is pretty expensive, but for those who are willing to pay, an extraordinary cleaning experience awaits.

If you don’t have the budget for the LG CordZero, we recommend the Tineco A10 Hero, for its cleaning power and more affordable price tag.

