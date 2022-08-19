This is one of the most powerful hardwood cleaners we’ve ever tested

Pros Quiet

Since homes these days are so diverse, the CX1 series comes in three different variants. The standard Boost CX1 uses a universal floor head designed for general messes. Then there’s the Parquet model, which costs about $100 more, with a brush head that specializes in delicate hardwood floors. At the top of the pile is the Cat & Dog model that has a power TurboBrush to deal with large amounts of pet hair. The Cat & Dog costs $200 more than the standard model.

About the Miele Boost CX1

Brush head : Unpowered Universal Floorhead

: Unpowered Universal Floorhead Included attachments : Upholstery nozzle, Crevice nozzle, Dusting brush with synthetic bristles

: Upholstery nozzle, Crevice nozzle, Dusting brush with synthetic bristles Filter : Washable AirClean

: Washable AirClean Weight : 16.4 pounds

: 16.4 pounds Dimensions: 11” x 15.75” x 11” (D x W x H)

What we like about the Miele Boost CX1

It is quiet and compact

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Miele CX1 Boost’s footprint is a little bit bigger than a dinner plate

The Miele CX1 is a powerful canister vacuum, but the power alone is not that impressive. It’s the fact that there’s so much cleaning power in such an unassuming package. The whole package tips the scale at around 16 pounds and has a footprint of 11 inches by 15.75 inches. A small footprint means the Miele CX1 is easily stored in any closet.

The Miele CX1 is also quiet during operation. When we tested, we measured a maximum sound reading of 65.4 dBA—most full-sized vacuums average around 72-80 dBA.

When you combine these two factors together, you get a non-intrusive floor cleaner. You might think it’s a small detail, but a vacuum that’s easy to store and won’t disturb your whole house is one you’re more likely to use. And any feature that will help you clean your floors and furniture more often is a plus in our book.

The Miele CX1 offers powerful suction

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Miele CX1 stands out when it's cleaning bare floors.

The advertisements for the Miele CX1 claim it can move air at over 60 miles per hour. We believe it. During testing, we had to dial down the power multiple times to unstick the universal brushed head from our test carpets. This is excellent news for anyone who spot cleans carpets, couches, and corners often.

On our short-pile carpets, the Miele CX1 cleaned up 37% of the testing dirt we laid out for it in a single pass. Given that the average person goes over their carpets three times, we approve of these test results.

Where this Miele really shines is when you put it on bare floors. Whether it’s tile or hardwood, the Miele CX1 proved to be an excellent cleaner. That powerful motor means large debris cannot escape. Even crumbs that fall in between the cushions will be no match for the included crevice tool.



It’s bagless

Miele, as a brand, is known for its bagged canisters and uprights. So it’s actually surprising that the CX1 is a bagless canister. The dirt cup is capable of holding up to a liter of dirt and debris.

Usually, bagged vacuums have an edge in odor control because the bag itself acts as another filter, but this vacuum did not suffer any penalty. This is a big deal because Miele products, including their bags, are kind of pricey.



This bagless design just makes the Miele CX1 more affordable in the long run.



What we didn’t like about the Miele Boost CX1

It doesn’t work great on thick carpet

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Miele Boost CX1 isn't an optimal vacuum for thick carpeting.

Our major issue with the Miele Boost CX1 is with its brush head—it has no spinning brushes. While the lack of moving parts helps increase longevity, it also creates situations where this canister vacuum is hard to use. We tested the Miele CX1 on a deep-pile carpet, and it was a pain.

The high suction caused the brush head to clamp down. Putting it on a lower setting and opening the suction release helped, but did not completely alleviate the problem.



If your house is covered in throw rugs and thick carpet, this is not a good vacuum to get.

Warranty

The Miele Boost CX1 comes with a three-year warranty. It’s the standard Miele warranty, covering manufacturer defects.



What users are saying about the Miele Boost CX1

We’ve tested the Miele CX1 pretty early in its lifecycle so there weren’t many user reviews out there yet. There are currently 46 reviews on Amazon, giving an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars. People like the quality of the filtration and maneuverability. However, detractors cite the high cost for their dissatisfaction.

Should you buy the Miele Boost CX1?

Yes, if you have hardwood floors

The Miele Boost CX1 is a high-class bagless canister vacuum. With its powerful suction and sleek controls, it really does feel like the sports car of the floor-care world. And, like a sports car, the CX1 does best on smooth surfaces like tile and hardwood floors.

It performs OK on short-pile carpet, but if you take it onto the rough terrain that is shag, you’re going to want your money back.

This bagless canister is worth checking out. It is a departure from previous models, but Miele makes high-quality appliances.



