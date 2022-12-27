This cordless vacuum offers the best cleaning in its price range

Pros Powerful

Good Battery Cons Heavy

About the Tineco Pure One S11

Battery life : 10 minutes on max mode, 40 minutes on min

: 10 minutes on max mode, 40 minutes on min Weight : 6.4 pounds

: 6.4 pounds Dimensions : 8.3" x 43.5" (W x H)

: 8.3" x 43.5" (W x H) Filters: Mesh filter, pre-filter, HEPA E11

Based on its price point, the Pure One S11 sits between the Pure One S15 Pet and the A10 Hero. The S15 Pet is about $50 more and provides a better fit and finish and more attachments, but scored around the same in our cleaning tests.

The A10 Hero is our best value cordless vacuum. Our lab tests show that it has about 30% less suction and battery power, but it costs around 50% less so you’re actually coming out ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enroll in Home Ec. Sign up for our newsletter for a full course in homeownership.

What we like

It offers the best cleaning in its price class

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The iLoop system lets you know how clean your floors are.

By and large, suction power is what sets the S11 apart from other cordless vacuums in its price range. During testing, we placed 20 grams of specially sifted sand that simulates the type of dirt you track in on your feet and tossed it onto medium-pile carpet.

Amazingly, the S11 picked up, on average, 80% of our testing dirt. That puts it in the same league as the latest Dyson vacuums.

The S11 also does well against pet hair as it comes with a mini brush head designed for cleaning upholstery and tight spaces, where hair always seems to gather. And for very tight spaces, you can convert this vacuum into a nifty handheld vacuum.

When you start to vacuum under furniture, the LED lights on the main brush head and soft roller head will help you capture every dust bunny. It should be noted the mini power brush does not have lights on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The S11 also has the iLoop dust sensor system, which gives you real-time feedback on an LED display on how dirty your carpets are. A blue ring around the top of the unit means your carpets are perfectly clean, while a red one means you should keep vacuuming. The end result is more intelligent cleaning.

The detachable battery is long-lasting

The battery is a common failure point for cordless vacuums. That’s why we have to give props to a cordless vacuum that is designed with a detachable battery. If the battery fails—whether permanent or just running out of juice—you can just pop in another one and keep cleaning.

We should note, extra batteries for the Tineco S11 are sold separately.

Each battery holds enough charge for about 10 minutes of cleaning on the max level or about 40 minutes on the lowest setting.

Plenty of attachments make cleaning easier

The Tineco Pure One S11 comes with plenty of attachments, including a soft-roller power brush head for hardwood and a bristle brush head for carpet, a dusting tool, a crevice tool, and a multi-tasker power brush head.

ADVERTISEMENT

What we don’t like

Advertised as being quiet, it’s actually just as loud as every other vacuum

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan It technically can be quiet, but the S11 is just as loud as other vacuums.

The main page for the S11 says, “The Pure One S11 Series reduces noise to as low as 72 dBA for whisper-quiet operation that won’t disturb you, family members, or pets.”

First off, 72 dBA is not quiet as a whisper, it’s as loud as a vacuum cleaner that’s been turned on. Secondly, in our labs, we got readings as high as 80 dBA from the S11, when held at arm’s length. While that’s not the loudest vacuum we’ve ever tested, it’s very average.

What owners are saying

On Amazon, the Tineco Pure One S11 scores 4.4 stars out of 5. Consumers rave about the vacuum’s power but complain about how some of the parts felt flimsy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should you buy the Tineco Pure One S11?

Yes, it provides luxury performance at a discount

The Tineco Pure One S11 has a lot of things going for it. The S11 comes with plenty of attachments for all your cleaning needs and the power to make them work well.

Overall, we found that this vacuum provides a pretty good value. It has the good looks of the Pure One series without costing as much as the S15, and has the iLoop system that the more affordable A10 series lacks.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Jonathan Chan Senior Manager of Lab Operations @Jonfromthelab1 Jonathan Chan currently serves as the Lab Manager at Reviewed. If you clean with it, it's likely that Jon oversees its testing. Since joining the Reviewed in 2012, Jon has helped launch the company's efforts in reviewing laptops, vacuums, and outdoor gear. He thinks he's a pretty big deal. In the pursuit of data, he's plunged his hands into freezing cold water, consented to be literally dragged through the mud, and watched paint dry. Jon demands you have a nice day. See all of Jonathan Chan's reviews