These 7 stretches and tips may ease your tinnitus

There’s nothing more distracting than a ringing in your ear—or a whooshing—or a muffled drumming. Living with tinnitus can be exhausting, and at times, you may feel like there's no path to relief.

Fortunately, there are a few methods you can try that may help reduce distraction felt from in-ear discomfort. From simple exercises to helpful products, here are seven ways to potentially reduce tinnitus symptoms.

1. Open your jaw

Credit: Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Liebscher & Bracht A simple open-close of your jaw may be all you need to quiet extraneous noise in your ears.

Many avenues for tinnitus relief rest in your facial muscles. One easy tinnitus exercise worth trying involves opening your mouth as wide as possible to release your jaw. Place one hand on your chin and one on your forehead.

Using the hand on your chin, support the muscles in your cheeks, and allow them to expand. It may feel silly, but hold this open-mouthed position for two to three minutes for the best results.

Learn more at Liebscher & Bracht

2. Massage your jaw

Credit: Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Bilskirnir These massage balls can help relieve tension in your jaw.

Also in the facial realm, you may find relief by relaxing the muscles in your jawline. This can be done by hand, or with a massage tool, like a massage ball. You can buy a three-pack of Bilskirnir smooth massage balls for $18 on Amazon. The point of this exercise is to loosen your muscles, therefore decreasing pain in the facial and ear region.

$18 at Amazon

3. Live in white noise

Credit: Reviewed / Christopher Groux / Dreamegg White noise is a subtle way to comfort listeners with familiar sounds that may quiet ringing and buzzing.

There’s one thing that often quiets the whooshing noise in my ear: other noise. Playing white noise in your day-to-day life may distract you from your internal sounds if nothing else can relieve them.

To do this, add a white noise machine to your daily routine. Dreamegg makes a portable white noise machine that can travel with you, whether that’s between rooms or across continents. The familiarity of the noise is a comfort in itself, not to mention, with so much sound, your own tinnitus may just melt away into it.



$36 at Amazon

4. Drown the World Out

Credit: Reviewed / Christopher Groux / Bose Sometimes the best way to quiet the ringing in your ears is to destract it with new noise.

In a similar vein, sometimes noise control means taking outside sound away. To do this, I use a strong pair of noise-canceling headphones. Our favorite buds, like the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, allow me to turn off irritating and triggering noises. In doing this, I’m able to listen to my own music, podcast, or white noise without outside sound pollution.

While they’re not the cheapest option on the market, I’ll return to the Bose brand over and over because of how reliable they’ve become in my daily routine.



$249 at Amazon

5. stretch your neck

Credit: Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Getty Images / FG Trade Tilting and moving one's head can be a great way to relieve tinnitus symptoms as long as the exercise feels comfortable.

It’s no secret the neck holds lots of tension, and it may contribute to the intensity of your tinnitus symptoms. Be very careful when you attempt to stretch this vulnerable part of your body, but know that you may find some relief from gentle and regular exercise.

Start by tilting your head side to side. If this feels good, you can nod your head yes and no. It’s likely you may find positions which accelerate, or negate, your tinnitus ringing. When you find these, hold the pose for a little while.

6. Record what works

Credit: Reviewed / Jesse Flores / LEUCHTTURM1917 While your phone's note app works just as well, using a physical journal makes your commitment to wellness feel more permanent and tactile.

This may sound like a no-brainer, but those of us with chronic illnesses know all too well how important it is to keep track of what actually works. You’ll get advice from dozens of healthcare providers, friends, Instagram accounts, and even strangers, all swearing by something that healed them. By now, you’ve probably learned that nothing is “one size fits all.”

Carry a journal with you (or use your phone’s notes app) to jot down where you are and what you’re doing when you find relief. Over time, you may notice a pattern based on your personal activity. It’s possible something completely unpredictable brings you comfort, like lying on one side or listening to a certain kind of music. Comfort routines are unique, so, while this list may help you, be open to learning new things about your body and how you can improve your peace of mind.

If you’re anything like me, you may be looking for a cute bit of stationary to start this tracking journey. These climate-friendly journals from Leuchttrum retail for $23 and come in a wide variety of colors. For extra fun, here are my favorite journaling pens ($8).

$23 at Amazon

$8 at Amazon

7. Try therapy

Credit: Reviewed / Jesse Flores / Getty Images / SDI Productions Speaking up about your symptoms can offer comfort and relief, and maybe even help you find some additional strategies.

Talk therapy may not be your first line of defense when it comes to a physical symptom, but it can help. Speaking with a licensed counselor about your symptoms and the distress they cause may be a fitting first step to feeling better. Being sick in any way is not fun, and it can be very isolating. A professional can help you build personalized ways to get through difficult moments.

