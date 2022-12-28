These 7 stretches and tips may ease your tinnitus
Exercises to bring clarity to your ears
There’s nothing more distracting than a ringing in your ear—or a whooshing—or a muffled drumming. Living with tinnitus can be exhausting, and at times, you may feel like there's no path to relief.
Fortunately, there are a few methods you can try that may help reduce distraction felt from in-ear discomfort. From simple exercises to helpful products, here are seven ways to potentially reduce tinnitus symptoms.
1. Open your jaw
Many avenues for tinnitus relief rest in your facial muscles. One easy tinnitus exercise worth trying involves opening your mouth as wide as possible to release your jaw. Place one hand on your chin and one on your forehead.
Using the hand on your chin, support the muscles in your cheeks, and allow them to expand. It may feel silly, but hold this open-mouthed position for two to three minutes for the best results.
2. Massage your jaw
Also in the facial realm, you may find relief by relaxing the muscles in your jawline. This can be done by hand, or with a massage tool, like a massage ball. You can buy a three-pack of Bilskirnir smooth massage balls for $18 on Amazon. The point of this exercise is to loosen your muscles, therefore decreasing pain in the facial and ear region.
3. Live in white noise
There’s one thing that often quiets the whooshing noise in my ear: other noise. Playing white noise in your day-to-day life may distract you from your internal sounds if nothing else can relieve them.
To do this, add a white noise machine to your daily routine. Dreamegg makes a portable white noise machine that can travel with you, whether that’s between rooms or across continents. The familiarity of the noise is a comfort in itself, not to mention, with so much sound, your own tinnitus may just melt away into it.
4. Drown the World Out
In a similar vein, sometimes noise control means taking outside sound away. To do this, I use a strong pair of noise-canceling headphones. Our favorite buds, like the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, allow me to turn off irritating and triggering noises. In doing this, I’m able to listen to my own music, podcast, or white noise without outside sound pollution.
While they’re not the cheapest option on the market, I’ll return to the Bose brand over and over because of how reliable they’ve become in my daily routine.
5. stretch your neck
It’s no secret the neck holds lots of tension, and it may contribute to the intensity of your tinnitus symptoms. Be very careful when you attempt to stretch this vulnerable part of your body, but know that you may find some relief from gentle and regular exercise.
Start by tilting your head side to side. If this feels good, you can nod your head yes and no. It’s likely you may find positions which accelerate, or negate, your tinnitus ringing. When you find these, hold the pose for a little while.
6. Record what works
This may sound like a no-brainer, but those of us with chronic illnesses know all too well how important it is to keep track of what actually works. You’ll get advice from dozens of healthcare providers, friends, Instagram accounts, and even strangers, all swearing by something that healed them. By now, you’ve probably learned that nothing is “one size fits all.”
Carry a journal with you (or use your phone’s notes app) to jot down where you are and what you’re doing when you find relief. Over time, you may notice a pattern based on your personal activity. It’s possible something completely unpredictable brings you comfort, like lying on one side or listening to a certain kind of music. Comfort routines are unique, so, while this list may help you, be open to learning new things about your body and how you can improve your peace of mind.
If you’re anything like me, you may be looking for a cute bit of stationary to start this tracking journey. These climate-friendly journals from Leuchttrum retail for $23 and come in a wide variety of colors. For extra fun, here are my favorite journaling pens ($8).
7. Try therapy
Talk therapy may not be your first line of defense when it comes to a physical symptom, but it can help. Speaking with a licensed counselor about your symptoms and the distress they cause may be a fitting first step to feeling better. Being sick in any way is not fun, and it can be very isolating. A professional can help you build personalized ways to get through difficult moments.
