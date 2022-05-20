The Best Shower Caddies of 2022

After weeks of testing, we’re confident that the Simplehuman Adjustable Shower Caddy ( available at Amazon for $89.99 ) is the best you can buy. It’s adjustable, sturdy, and full of thoughtful storage options. For something cheaper, the iDesign York Lyra Hanging Shower Caddy (available at Amazon) is a compact yet versatile shower organizer for small spaces. But there are plenty of great shower caddies on our list to choose from.

You organize your bathroom, but what about your shower? A shower caddy is the key to a stress-free bathing experience. With all of your favorite soaps neatly on display, you’ll never fumble over bottles again. Designs made for a corner or hanging on a shower head are popular options to organize and amplify shower storage.

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Simplehuman Adjustable Shower Caddy is the best shower caddy for any bathroom.

Best Overall Simplehuman Adjustable Shower Caddy The Simplehuman Adjustable Shower Caddy is the best shower caddy. Made from durable materials like stainless steel and anodized aluminum, this shower caddy feels like it's built to last. Sometimes shower caddies become victims of rust over time, but this Simplehuman model claims to be rust-proof. The study shower caddy holds more than 10 bottles without swaying, tipping, or falling. It also has extra hooks that can hold items like loofahs and razors. The biggest benefit of this shower caddy are the adjustability features. There are two shelves, which can slide up, down, and side-to-side depending on the side of your shampoo bottles or design or your shower. The shower caddy is also simple and fast to install, but a screwdriver is needed to open and close the hook around the shower head. There’s also a bar with several suction cups toward the bottom that offers extra security on the wall. As far as cleaning goes, we didn’t notice many water spots. It’s easy to wipe down, including nooks and crannies like the removable soap dish cover. For a completely organized shower space, you need the best shower caddy, the Simplehuman Adjustable. With space for everything, Simplehuman’s shower caddy is key to a stress-free shower experience with room for all of your bathtime essentials neatly on display. Pros Adjustable

Great storage options

Great storage options

Well-made Cons Extra tool require for setup

$89.99 from Walmart

Buy now at Home Depot

$89.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The iDesign York Lyra Hanging Shower Caddy is full of features and value.

Best Value iDesign York Lyra Hanging Shower Organizer The iDesign York Lyra Hanging Shower Organizer has room for several bottles, enough for one or two people, and includes several hooks to hang shower tools like razors and loofahs. The caddy is made of rust-resistant steel that feels strong and durable. The shower caddy doesn’t require any tools to set up like our No. 1 pick—place it over your shower head and it will hang in place. It has two suction cups, one on either side of the base, that can be pressed against the shower wall for extra support. The iDesign shower caddy stayed in place (rather than swinging or leaning to one side). While many shower caddies only come in a handful of colors, iDesign's comes in seven options so you can match the shower caddy to your existing shower hardware. The darker design was a nice alternative to the typical silver caddies. Overall, iDesign’s shower caddy offers plenty of features at a price point that’s more affordable than our No. 1 pick, making it a value-packed pick to help you get organized before your next rinse. Pros Comes in many colors

Storage hooks

Storage hooks

Sturdy Cons Can hold limited bottle sizes

$26.63 from Walmart

Buy now at Home Depot

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The OXO Good Grips StrongHold Suction Corner Basket is the best corner shower caddy to organize your soap bottles.

Best Corner Shower Caddy OXO Good Grips StrongHold Suction Corner Basket The OXO Good Grips StrongHold Suction Corner Basket is the best corner shower caddy. A corner shower caddy can be great for small showers or as a way to create extra storage space. OXO’s corner shower caddy for weeks without fail, holding heavy bottles full of bubble bath and salt scrubs. The suction cups easily attach to the wall, forming a strong grip. Since the cups are built into the caddy itself, the grip feels stronger than others in our guide with removable suction cups. We didn’t have to fiddle with the suction once during our several weeks of testing. It’s also fairly easy to wipe clean and there are drainage holes on the bottom to prevent water from building up. The triangle shape is great for corners, but it limits the number of bottles you can store in it. This isn’t a fault of this particular shower caddy, but corner shower caddies in general. It also lacks hooks for hanging extras like razors and washcloths. Despite these few minor gripes, the OXO Stronghold Corner Suction Basket is the best corner shower caddy basket you can buy, offering the perfect blend of sturdiness and functionality. Pros Space-saving design

Strong suction

Strong suction

Well-made Cons Limited bottle storage

$39.89 from Walmart

$22.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

How We Tested Shower Caddies

The Tester

Hi, I’m Liv Birdsall, a lifestyle writer and contributor for Reviewed. I test and review style, beauty, and home products. I’m passionate about shower organization and sharing my knowledge to help you find the best shower caddy.

The Tests

Credit: Reviewed / Liv Birdsall We tested different shower organizer styles styles like a hanging shower caddy and standing shower caddy.

We test shower caddies in actual showers inside of houses and apartments just like yours. We installed them in the shower, following the installation instructions for each one (including cleaning the surface prior to hanging). We tested for overall support, the strength of the suction cups, how well the caddy hangs over a shower head, and how many full bottles of soap, shampoo, face wash, and other bath products it can securely hold.

We took note of extra features like razor and loofah hooks and a soap dish. We filled the caddies up to max capacity to see how they stood up when fully loaded and went about using them as normal for several weeks at a time.

What You Should Know About Shower Caddies

Do You Need a Hanging or Corner Shower Caddy?

Shower caddies come in different shapes and sizes, so it’s important to buy one that fits the design of your shower space. Step into your shower and take a look around to see what you’re working with. Are the walls curved? Are they made of porcelain, tiles, or panels? What does your shower head look like? Is it strong enough to hold a shower caddy full of bottles? Would it even fit?

Shower caddies typically drape over your shower head, but some, like a suction-cup or stand-up caddy, are designed to fit a corner space. A corner shower caddy may be a good option for anyone who lacks built-in shower shelves. It can also complement a hanging shower caddy by adding even more storage space to your bathroom.

How Much Shower Caddy Space Do You Really Need?

Credit: Reviewed / Liv Birdsall The OXO Good Grips StrongHold Suction Corner Basket is a great option for adding additional storage to your shower.

Consider the number of bath products you have. If you have a variety of shampoos, conditioners, face washes, body scrubs, and more, then a larger shower caddy is likely going to be best for you. Some shower caddies have adjustable shelves that can accommodate bottles of different shapes and sizes. Other caddies are not adjustable and have set shelving heights. Check for other features, like extra hooks to hang razors and loofahs.

You’ll also want a caddy that will fit in your space without making it hard to shower. So, some people may want a hanging caddy and some may want a standing or suction-cup caddy that sits in the corner.

Who is Using the Shower Caddy?

A final thing to consider is who will be using the caddy. If you live alone, it’s easy to select one that fits your needs and your style. But if you live with a partner, roommates, or kids, you may need a caddy, or several, that has more space and separation to keep things organized. This is also another benefit of an adjustable shower caddy, or adding a second corner shower caddy to your bathroom.

Is My Shower Caddy Going to Rust?

Most shower caddies are made from rust-resistant materials like stainless steel, but some are made from metal, which can be more prone to rust than steel. These types of materials are heavier and can add to the overall weight of the caddy hanging on your shower head. For something lighter, a plastic shower caddy is a fine option. Though keep in mind it will be more prone to mold build-up and therefore require more frequent cleaning than stainless steel. For a lightweight shower caddy that resists mold, rust, and water, try one made from stylish teak.

Other Shower Caddies We Tested

Simplehuman Corner Shower Caddy The Simplehuman Corner Shower Caddy works best if you have a shower with a flat floor or a corner shelf to set it on. The tripod needs a stable base it can rest on (not the side of your tub), otherwise it teeters from side-to-side, which isn’t ideal for shower storage. If you have the right set up, then this is another great choice for a corner shower caddy. It's made from stainless steel and anodized aluminum that claims to be resistant to rust and corrosion. We like that the height of the shelves is adjustable, making the caddy an accessible choice for children and those who prefer to sit in the shower. The adjustability is great for anyone with a variety of bottle showers taking over their shower, as this one can fit at least 10 regular-sized bottles. If you have the right shower space, this corner caddy will get the job done for the long term. Pros Adjustable

Durable

Durable

Ample storage Cons Must be installed on flat surface

$99.99 from Walmart

$99.99 from Target

Buy now at Home Depot

Zenna Home Aluminum Shower Caddy The Zenna Home Aluminum Shower Caddy is lightweight and made from aluminum that is “guaranteed” to be rust-free. It has a pole-caddy tension rod design that locks into place. This shower caddy fits ceilings up to 9-feet tall, so if you have sweeping ceilings, this caddy might not be the right size for your bathrooms but it should fit most standard showers. You don’t need any tools to install this one—slide it into place and you’re good to go. Shower after shower, it remains locked into place. There are three plastic storage baskets that can hold most of your soap bottles, though we had a few instances where we had to swap out sizes to make bottles fit correctly. We also like that there is a designated spot for a bar of soap, a feature you’ll find on our No. 1 pick. However, the soap holder slots are too big, causing a bar of soap to slip through once dwindles down from its full size. This caddy also had two hooks, which extended backward, making storage of items like loofas or shower gloves easy as pie. Pros Sturdy design

Extra storage features

Easy installation Cons Requires a separate tool to install

$44.98 from Walmart

Buy now at Home Depot

$39.99 from Lowe's

OXO Good Grips Shower Caddy The OXO Good Grips Shower Caddy is larger than most shower caddies, with multiple shelves alternating on the left and right of a tension pole, making it an ideal option for anyone with a large spread of shower products or a family that shares a bathroom. The setup for this one required more than others because it doesn’t suction to the wall or hang over the shower head, so you have to make sure to get the pole in the right position. Otherwise, everything is going to fall out of place. But once you get it secured, it’s one of the most expensive storage options for a shower caddy you’ll find. It’s got levels at different heights and has a large capacity for bottle storage. Since it’s got room for all that storage, it’s going to take up a sizable amount of space in your bathroom and therefore is better suited for larger bathrooms with ample tub and shower space. Pros Ample storage

Durable

Adjustable Cons Inconvenient setup

Safety hazard if not installed securely Buy now at Amazon

$74.99 from Walmart

$255.14 from Newegg

Gecko-Loc Suction Cup Shower Caddy The Gecko-Loc Suction Cup Shower Caddy is an attractive bathroom storage option that is thinner than many other caddies. The thin design takes up less space, making it an ideal choice for small showers. It also makes a great addition to larger showers that need more storage space beyond a basic shower caddy. But the thin metal frame isn’t as strong as others we tested, like our No. 1 pick. The bars on the caddy bent under the weight of my shampoo bottles and tumbled off the wall onto my tub floor. This shower caddy is best for smaller bottles like samples or used as a kid’s shower caddy, since they likely only have one or two bottles to store. While this is an affordable shower caddy, the quality isn’t the best. If you’re truly tight on space or just want something minimal to store your endless supply of Sephora samples, this lightweight design is a good choice. But for everyday use, you’re better off going with our No. 1 pick. Buy now at Amazon

Espana Suction Shower Caddy The Espana Suction Shower Caddy was disappointing all around. Unlike most shower caddies, this one does not hook over your shower head. Instead, it relies fully on the support of four suction cups. The upside is you can place it wherever you want it. But this doesn’t matter much as the shower caddy has a hard time staying in place. During our tests, the Espana Suction Shower Caddy only stayed in place for a couple of hours at a time when hung on a paneled shower wall. This sent all of our bottles repeatedly flying, which may cause damage to your bottles if they strike the tiles at the right angle. The design itself is minimalist and barebones, with enough space to store one person’s bottles of soap. Just be aware that the suction on this shower caddy is not as powerful as our best shower corner caddy, which excels at using suction to stick in place long-term. Pros Good for small spaces

Hooks for hanging storage Cons Weak suction Buy now at Wayfair

iDesign Everett Suction Shower Caddy The iDesign Everett Suction Shower Caddy is made from metal and comes in multiple colors. It has a basket-style design that sticks to your shower walls via two suction cups. The suction is lackluster, however, and caused the basket to fall from our shower wall on several occasions. On the upside, it has hooks for razors and loofahs, but they aren't as robust as the hooks you'll find on our No. 1 pick. The basket design is fairly small—measuring just over nine inches wide—so you won't be able to load this bad boy up with your usual shampoo and conditioner bottles. Pros Minimalist design Cons Weak suction Buy now at Wayfair

$26.51 from Amazon

