11 beauty products celebrities swear by

We all know that most celebrities have a team of makeup artists and access to top-notch, often-expensive products to keep their appearance looking camera-ready. Knowing this makes it all the more intriguing when a celeb gushes over a product that you could run into a Sephora to grab or order with the click of a button on Amazon. Below is a list of products some of your favorite high-profiles rave about—snag them for your own routine and see photo-worthy results.

1. Liv Tyler’s fast-acting acne solution

Credit: Getty Images / Amy Sussman / Mario Badescu Banish blemishes with Liv Tyler's acne drying lotion.

The Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is a favorite of the masses, including nearly 40,000 Sephora “loves,” for its ability to quickly dry up pimples. (I’m Reviewed’s beauty expert and I have a bottle sitting on my vanity as I write this.) Need more convincing? Liv Tyler told InStyle: “I’ve used this my whole life whenever I get a pimple. It’s amazing.”

The small glass bottle contains calamine to soothe the pimple, sulfur to cleanse the pores and absorb oil, and salicylic acid to exfoliate the dead skin cells away. All you have to do is tip a Q-tip into the solution without shaking it up and apply it to a blemish overnight for fast results.

Get the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion on Sephora for $17

2. Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle’s exfoliating cleanser

Credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson / Tatcha / Getty Images / Frazer Harrison Exfoliate and wash your skin with Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian's cleanser.

A great cleanser is the first step to a solid skincare routine, and both Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle turn to Tatcha’s The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder, according to Elle. Not to mention the 1,600 Sephora reviewers who swear by this unique formula for removing dirt, oil, and makeup from their skin.

To use, you wet your hands and face, pick up a half-teaspoon of the powder, and then rub your hands together to create a creamier consistency that you then massage into the face. The cleanser claims to exfoliate with rice and papaya enzymes; hydrate with amino acids, collagen, and minerals; and help the skin keep its “youthful radiance” with antioxidants green tea, rice, and algae.

Get the Tatcha The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder on Sephora for $65

3. Cassie Randolph’s moisturizing lip mask

Credit: ABC / Laneige Keep your lips moisturized with Cassie Randolph's favorite balm.

If you’re part of Bachelor Nation, you’ll recognize Cassie Randolph, the winner of Colton Underwood’s affections in season 23. The former contestant named the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask a must-have for her skincare routine on her Instagram stories, and she’s not alone in loving it—the product has over 4,000 Amazon reviews.

When used overnight as a treatment, the mask claims to lock in hydration with hyaluronic acid and minerals, and soothe and soften with vitamin C and antioxidants from berries.

Get the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask on Amazon for $16.99

4. Queen Elizabeth’s neutral nail polish

Credit: Getty Images / Stuart C. Wilson / Essie Give your nails a fresh paint job with Queen Elizabeth's favorite Essie polish.

A fresh manicure is an easy way to feel and look polished. At least, that’s what we assume Queen Elizabeth thinks. The matriarch of the royal family is apparently loyal to Essie nail polishes—particularly the baby pink-nude shade “Ballet Slippers.”

You’ll find Essie polishes in most salons but you can also snag them from Amazon for an at-home manicure. Lighter shades like Ballet Slippers glide on easily to create a sheer coat, but you can build them up for an opaque, shiny finish.



Get the Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers on Amazon for $8.68

5. Jonathan Van Ness’ clarifying face mask

Credit: Getty Images / Jemal Countess / Herbivore Exfoliate and hydrate your skin with Jonathan Van Ness' must-have face mask.

If the self-care advice comes from any of Queer Eye’s Fab Five, we listen up. And the group’s beauty expert, Jonathan Van Ness, told Vogue that the Herbivore Blue Tansy BHA and Enzyme Pore Refining Mask “makes [his] skin look more beautiful”—how’s that even possible?

The product claims that its alpha hydroxy acids from fruit enzymes and beta hydroxy acids from white willow bark extract exfoliate the skin, blue tansy oil calms redness and irritation, and aloe soothes and smooths the complexion. Apply a thin layer to clean skin for 20 minutes at the most to see its exfoliating, smoothing effects.

Get the Herbivore Blue Tansy BHA and Enzyme Pore Refining Mask on Sephora for $48

6. Heidi Klum’s premium hair brush

Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy / Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Brush through your strands with Heidi Klum's splurge-worthy hair brush.

A sturdy, but flexible hair brush serves an important purpose, especially if your hair snarls easily or if you have long locks. That’s why the mega-pricey Mason Pearson Pocket Bristle and Nylon Hair Brush is an essential for model and Project Runway host Heidi Klum. The star told InStyle, “It’s a bit expensive, but sometimes you have to go deeper in your wallet for things that work.”

We tested the Mason Pearson, and while it detangles well and can help distribute the hair’s oils using its boar bristles, the Creative Hair Brushes Signature Classic Air Cushion has an almost-identical feel and look at a fraction of the cost.

7. Jennifer Garner’s anti-wrinkle oil

Credit: Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff / Neutrogena Stave off fine lines and wrinkles with Jennifer Garner's anti-aging oil.

At age 48, Jennifer Garner still looks like she could be going on 30—maybe thanks to her drugstore beauty favorite. The actress told Glamour, “I love a lot of favorite drugstore things, but right now my favorite is Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil because it’s hydrating.”

As its name suggests, the oil uses retinol to minimize signs of aging, like dark spots and fine lines, and promises results in as little as one week of use. (Reviewed editor Amy Roberts was impressed by Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Cream, which has similar active ingredients, for the same reasons.)

Get the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil on Amazon for $22.92

8. Hillary Duff’s lash-extending mascara

Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez / Grande Cosmetics Fluff up your eyelashes with Hilary Duff's favorite mascara.

Whether you grew up watching Hilary Duff as Lizzie McGuire on the Disney Channel or follow her on “Younger” now, you’ve probably noticed how fresh-faced she always looks. The busy mom shared her beauty routine with Vogue and a tip for getting “awake-looking” eyes with mascara, which entails focusing application on the center instead of the outer corner of the lashes.

She also tells the camera that her lashes took a hit after removing her lash extensions, but she uses the GrandeDrama Conditioning Peptide Mascara, which combines the popular GrandeLash Lash Enhancing Serum with black mascara for longer, fuller hairs.

Get the Grande Cosmetics GrandeDrama Conditioning Peptide Mascara on Amazon for $25

9. Emma Watson’s ingrown hair preventative oil

Credit: Getty Images / Dia Dipasupil / Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Ward off ingrown hairs with Emma Watson's body hair oil.

Shaving the bikini area is not a fun task to begin with and it's only made worse by the uncomfortable after-effects of razor burn and ingrown hairs. Thankfully, Emma Watson shared her secret to avoiding irritation with Into The Gloss: the Shark Tank-famous Fur Oil.

The product claims to get rid of ingrown hairs, soften the skin and hair, and soothe redness with a formula that’s free of controversial ingredients like artificial fragrance or color, phthalates, parabens, and silicones. The product isn’t cheap (though you can try a smaller size for half the price of the normal one), so get the best bang for your buck by using it how Emma does: “I’ll use [Fur Oil] anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair. It’s an amazing all-purpose product.”

Get the Fur Oil on Amazon for $46

10. Selena Gomez’s hydrating face moisturizer

Credit: Getty Images / Tibrina Hobson / Tatcha Hydrate your skin with Selena Gomez's go-to moisturizer.

When Selena Gomez debuted her makeup line at Sephora, Rare Beauty, the singer-actress gave Vogue a behind-the-scenes of her makeup routine. At the base of her multi-step, day-to-night routine is Tatcha’s popular The Dewy Skin Cream, which she calls “thick and yummy” for her skin.

The moisturizer is suitable for normal or dry skin types and it claims to protect the skin against pollution and UV damage with the antioxidants in Japanese purple rice, replenish moisture with hyaluronic acid and algae from Okinawa Island, and leave behind a “dewy glow” with botanical extracts.

Get the Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping and Hydrating Moisturizer on Sephora for $68

11. Kendall Jenner’s protective sunscreen and serum

Credit: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne Protect your skin from the sun's rays with Kendall Jenner's sunscreen.

Every morning skincare routine should end with a sunscreen to protect your skin from the sun’s damaging UVA and UVB rays. In her Vogue beauty routine video, model Kendall Jenner shares her favorite skin-protecting combination: the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum and Elta MD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen.

The SkinCeuticals is a vitamin C serum that protects against pollution and tackles already-present signs of aging on the skin, like fine lines and dark spots, while the Elta MD product prevents future skin damage with broad-spectrum sunscreen boasting an SPF of 46. Paired together, as Kendall demonstrates, makes for a great anti-aging routine.

