These heatless hairstyles will help you avoid damage to your strands

Summer is the best time to incorporate heatless hairstyles into your routine. Not only will you help your strands avoid heat damage, you won’t have to sit under a hot hair dryer or straighten your locks into submission in scorching weather.

Remaining relatively low maintenance, heatless hairstyles typically require just one or two products for a polished look, though some you can do on the go and others need your attention in advance for optimal results. One thing is for certain: By removing hair dryers, straighteners, and curling wands from your rotation, you’ll forgo unwanted damage and (hopefully) see a shinier, healthier mane.

Whether you go with a claw clip updo or a slicked-back style, these options will keep you looking your best with minimal effort.

1. Create braided beach waves

Credit: Slip / Reviewed Keep breakage at bay with gentle hair ties from Slip.

You can attain beach waves that’ll look like you just emerged from salt water without reaching for a hair waver or curling iron. All you need to do is part your hair down the middle and divide it into two sections on either side of the head while it’s wet. From there, create two braids and secure them in place at the ends with some silk scrunchies from Slip that claim to prevent breakage—an essential, as your hair is most fragile while wet. You’ll then want to leave them overnight to dry and untie them in the morning—done!

2. Try a claw clip updo

Credit: Anthropologie / Reviewed These stylish claw clips from Anthropologie are Y2K inspired.

Taking a page out of the 1990s’ fashion and accessory trends, try a claw clip updo for a style that’s both effortless and sophisticated. To do it yourself, begin working your hair back into a low ponytail without securing it with a hair tie—unless you have fine hair that won’t stay gathered in the clip alone. You’ll then want to twist the pony up, rolling it around your thumb or index finger—depending on which feels more intuitive to you—and secure it in place with the claw clip of your choice.

If you have very long strands, you can let the excess hair at the top of the twist splay over the clip or fold it downward before securing the clip so it stays in place. If you’re on the hunt for clips, Anthropologie has an array of options to suit your style, including the Judith Claw Hair Clip Set that includes a 4-inch printed option and a 3-inch solid one.

3. Fall back on the classic ponytail

Credit: Kitsch / Goodie / Reviewed Whether sported high or tucked low, a ponytail is a go-to option for summer weather.

A ponytail will never go out of style. It can be dressed up with a fancy scrunchie, such as one made of tulle from Kitsch, or down with a simple hair tie, like Reviewed’s favorite Goody Ouchless elastics. Either way, it requires minimal effort to leave you looking majorly put together.

There’s a barrage of looks in one simple hairstyle: Play around with how low or high you place the ponytail and how tight or loose you want it to be. If you have straight hair, go for a sleek-looking ponytail by gelling it back into place, and if you have wavy or curly hair, let your texture take over on top and add volume to your ‘do. If you want extra pizazz, add hair gems or mini clips to the ponytail. For any style you go with, the only requirement is a scrunchie or hair band.

4. Get a slicked-back style

Credit: Got2Be / Reviewed Keep surprise stray hairs to a minimum with this ultra sleek gel from Got2Be.

If you’re in a time crunch, a slicked-back ‘do is the way to go. The look itself requires very little product, depending on your hair type, and can be completed in a matter of minutes—especially after you’ve had practice. On wet hair, apply a dime-sized amount of a strong-hold gel, like the Got2Be Glued Styling Spiking Hair Glue that reviewers say works great for keeping slicked-back styles in place. Then, use a wide-tooth comb to direct the hair backward—stopping when you’re in line with your ear or as far back as the crown of your head. Allow the hair to air-dry and voila—a gorgeous look worthy of the red carpet.

5. Achieve a sleek chignon

Credit: Ouai / Reviewed The Ouai Matte Pomade is your secret weapon when fighting summertime frizzies.

Chignons are not only great for dressing up or down, they can also be done in the comfort of your own home without any professional help or heat tools. Begin by choosing how you want your part, which can be in the middle, on the side, or nonexistent for a completely slicked-back look. Once happy with your part, apply a pea-sized amount (or more if your hair is thick or curly) of a light-hold gel, like the Ouai Matte Pomade, to the whole top of your head and use a brush to slick the hair back toward the nape of the neck or the center of the head, depending on how low or high you want it.

After all the hair is gathered, secure it in place with a tight hair tie and twist the ponytail around in a circle counterclockwise as loose or tight as you prefer until it’s in a bun shape. Wrap an elastic around the hair to hold it in place and, if you want, leave a piece of hair out to wrap around and conceal the visible elastic and pin it down with bobby pins. Although it sounds complex, you’ll become a master at it with practice.

6. Go with a half up, half down look

Credit: Kérastase / Reviewed A half up, half down is an easy, playful hairstyle that requires a strong-hold anti-frizz spray to match.

There’s something about a half up, half down hairstyle that solidifies its status as an oldie but goodie. Section off the top layer of your hair and hold it back with your favorite claw clip, barrette, or scrunchie. To avoid flyaways, apply an anti-frizz spray, like Kerastase’s Discipline Anti Frizz Smoothing Spray, or a pea-sized amount of gel to hold those front baby hairs in place. The style is simple to achieve and will leave you ready to walk into any summer business meeting in style.

Get the Kérastase Discipline Anti Frizz Smoothing Spray from Sephora for $57

