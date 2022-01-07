Coloring your hair at home is about to get way easier

Hitting up your local hair salon for a fresh color means getting the results you want, but it can be costly and time-consuming, especially if you’re going for root touch-ups every few weeks. And because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many learned how to—and even prefer to—be their own stylist at home. Still, at-home hair coloring can be confusing, as it requires choosing the right color, mixing the dye with the developer, and applying the solution in an even coat. In comes the L’Oréal Colorsonic, a device that aims to replace every one of those steps.

What is the L’Oréal Colorsonic?

Credit: L'Oréal The L'Oréal Colorsonic claims to make hair color application mess-free.

Colorsonic, which L’Oréal unveiled at CES 2022 and plans to launch to the public in 2023, is a handheld device similar in size to a curling iron or straightener that mixes hair color and developer and applies it in an even coat throughout the hair using “oscillating nozzles” at the end of the wand.

The first step is to choose your color of the 40 ammonia-free L’Oréal Paris shades on the Colorsonic website and purchase the cartridge, which includes the developer, too. Once you load the cartridge into the tool and turn it on to begin application, the color and developer mix together—L’Oréal states that the two components are not pre-mixed in an effort to preserve the color’s freshness. For an all-over color, you comb the device through your hair from root to tip to disperse the color with the oscillating nozzles, which L’Oréal says move 300 times per minute for complete coverage. After allowing the color to sit for 30 minutes, you rinse the dye and style as normal. Once done, you can also store the cartridge with the remaining dye for root touch-ups.

L’Oréal asserts that Colorsonic works for all hair types and textures, and the device includes an attachment for anyone with hair that’s shoulder-length or longer to ensure an even coating.

When will the L’Oréal Colorsonic be available?

Credit: L'Oréal The L'Oréal Colorsonic is slated to be available in 2023.

The only downside to all of this, aside from it not coming to market until next year? We don’t yet know what it will cost, for the device or the cartridges. The company aims to sell the Colorsonic and its cartridges in major retailers such as Target, according to Guive Balooch, the global vice president of the L’Oréal Technology Incubator. He told Reviewed that the goal is to have it “feel accessible” to consumers who shop where the Colorsonic is sold.

And, of course, we at Reviewed hope to get our hands on it for a review at launch.

