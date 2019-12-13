The Best Travel Cameras of 2019

Credit: Reviewed / Brendan Nystedt The Powershot G7X Mark is a nice step up from previous versions of the same recipe from Canon, offering up perky performance and great image quality.

Best Overall Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III If you want to up your travel photography game and wow your pals back at home, the Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III is an excellent choice. It’s a nice step up from previous versions of the same recipe from Canon, offering up perky performance and great image quality. The capable 4.2x optical zoom lens lets in plenty of light at its widest (f/1.8 aperture), giving a natural separation between subjects and the background. It’s compact enough to fit in a pocket or purse yet has enough advanced controls to sink your teeth into, including a nifty stacked mode/exposure compensation control (letting you flip between shooting video and stills or control the exposure of photos with a flick of your thumb) and a large dial around the lens. Touchscreen controls make the G7 X III approachable, too, and the menus are fully optimized to make tapping around easy. Its sensor and processor are an improvement from prior Powershot cameras, offering up the ability to shoot 4K/30p video and up to 20 FPS when shooting bursts of still images. This faster tech also gives autofocus a nice boost, and it feels confident and fast to focus on subjects when compared with other cameras we tested. $749.00 from Amazon $749.00 from Walmart $749.00 from Abt $749.00 from B&H

Not only does the Panasonic Lumix LX10 hold its own with great image quality, but it also includes a useful electronic viewfinder.

Best Value Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX10 If you're on a tight budget, the Panasonic Lumix LX10 is the way to go. It’s not as zippy as the Canon, but it turns out pleasing images. The marquee feature is the double zoom you get at 10x optical. This makes the LX10 is a bit bigger and heavier than the Canon, but it's still super easy to tote on a wrist strap or in a small bag. What also gives the LX10 a little edge is the inclusion of a tiny-but-still-useful electronic viewfinder. The EVF is a big help if you're on vacay somewhere with unrelenting sunshine that makes the rear display hard to see. Compared to more expensive cameras in its class, the Lumix LX10 holds its own with image quality but be aware that this camera's older guts mean it can seem a little poky when trying to focus on a subject. And although it has a handy touchscreen, it's fixed to the rear of the camera, making it less flexible to use in certain situations. Finally, the LX10 lost points when it comes to ergonomics, due to its slippery metal body and wimpy grip. But, for the money, the LX10 still impressed and would make a fine addition to your sling bag the next time you go on holiday. $469.99 from Walmart $497.99 from Adorama $497.99 from BuyDig.com

How We Tested

We scored each camera on image quality in both dim and bright lighting. We also examined video quality and how well each camera coped with capturing fast-moving subjects such as neighborhood cats and moving cars.

The Tester

I'm Brendan Nystedt, a writer and photography enthusiast. I spent years testing cameras, DSLRs, laptops, and other consumer electronics for Reviewed full-time, and have also written extensively about gadgets and culture for WIRED.

As someone who has a passion for great images, I'm often the person that friends and family turn to for recommendations when they're looking for new lenses or a great pocketable point-and-shoot. Increasingly, these people in my life are looking for a step-up from their iPhones or Android devices, and even though some are happy enough with their phones, there’s a lot to be gained from owning a standalone camera still.

The Tests

For this guide, I used my years of digital camera reviewing experience to make sure our picks mixed high image quality with a good amount of zoom and also extremely easy to carry. I also judged each in such categories as ergonomics and ease of use. When traveling, having a great camera by your side can make the difference between making memories and getting frustrated.

We scored each camera on image quality in both dim and bright lighting. We also examined video quality and how well each camera coped with capturing fast-moving subjects such as neighborhood cats and moving cars.

We scored each camera subjectively, with a specific focus on making sure each camera was well-built, intuitive, and was comfortable to tote—whether that's stowed in your luggage or on a strap. We also valued things like ergonomics and ease of use highly in our examination.

To come up with rankings, we weighted each factor that we evaluated to fit the needs of a photographer on the move who needs a blend of power and portability.

What Makes a Good Travel Camera

We think that a good travel camera should be small, but also include enough optical zoom and other features to make it versatile. Ease of use is also a factor since having confidence in your camera can be critical to getting the shot you want. Because it may be hard to anticipate what exactly you'll see on your vacation, it's best to have a camera that can cover a number of bases, from landscapes to portraits and even zoom in enough to capture local fauna.

Weight

Ideally, you want a camera that's as light and portable as possible, without sacrificing anything. That way it won't weigh you down during hikes, guided tours, or other physically strenuous activities you might do on your trip.

Durability

Many modern point-and-shoot cameras are made of metal, making them impressively strong. But don't be careless—these gadgets contain precision-engineered motors and glass lens elements that can be dislodged or damaged. Take care of your travel camera by keeping it on a strap and try to keep the bumps and scrapes to a minimum.

Does Sensor Size Matter?

Yes. The general rule of thumb is that a bigger sensor can capture more light, making it more capable in a wide array of shooting scenarios. Bigger sensors can also render images differently, making for blurry backgrounds of subjects. This look is known as "bokeh," and even though smartphones can fake it with software, the real deal can often look much more convincing.

Do You Need a Camera Bag?

It's a good idea. Camera bags often give you enough room to protect not only your camera but also your must-have accessories. It's a surefire way to keep track of your camera, charger, spare batteries, and memory cards.

Aperture Priority and Shutter Priority Modes

These modes let you set either the aperture (how much light is let into the camera's lens) or the shutter speed (how fast the shutter opens and closes) while the camera controls the rest of the aspects of taking a photo. These two modes will either let you control the depth of field with the aperture or how much blur is in a photo of a moving subject with the shutter while taking other considerations out of the equation.

Exposure Compensation

Exposure compensation is a control that lets you easily tell the camera that you want an image to be brighter or darker. The camera will then alter its own settings to accomplish the effect you want. Some cameras even have a dial that lets you set how much you want to change the look of the final picture.

Other Travel Cameras We Tested

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II This previous-generation Powershot is a fantastic camera that you can probably get at a great price. It shares many of its core assets with our top pick in this guide such as a similar 4.2x zoom lens, a similar overall design, and a similar sensor. Unfortunately, this camera fell behind in speed, image quality, and features, which is why it scored a little bit behind its more modern sibling. $599.99 from Walmart $649.00 from Adorama $599.00 from B&H

Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II This compact Powershot is one of our favorite cameras for beginners. Not only does the touch-friendly control style make it easy to use, but image quality is pretty darn good as well. It's awesome for what it is, but its less capable 3x optical zoom lens put it behind the G7 X Mark III. Because there's no flexible rear display, it's harder to get off-angle shots like dramatic low-angles of architecture or overhead images of crowds. We think you'll like this camera, but it's not the all-rounder that the G7 X III manages to be. $399.00 from Amazon $399.00 from Walmart $429.00 from Adorama $399.00 from Abt $399.00 from B&H

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 The older Sony RX100 is a fantastic camera, but it's starting to show its age. Compact though it may be, we found that for the money, there are better values to be had. Its 3.6x zoom lens doesn't have a whole lot of reach, and its older processor and sensor means more noise and a tougher time in low-light conditions. $398.00 from Amazon $448.00 from Walmart $398.00 from BuyDig.com

Canon PowerShot SX700 HS This traditional, so-called bridge zoom camera (a camera that’s physically like a DSLR but that operates like a simpler point-and-shoot camera) is a long-time favorite among travelers. Its compact body and nice grip make it a breeze to use. That's not even mentioning its prodigious zoom⁠—65x optical gives you a lot of reach to zoom in on distant objects. Unfortunately, this camera's small sensor means image quality is often far worse than a phone and things like haze and heat can make the lens less useful than you'd think when you start to zoom in close. The SX70 HS is fine for what it is, as the bigger body and viewfinder makes it easy to use, but the tech inside likely won't yield the top-notch images you're looking for. $318.99 from Amazon $279.00 from Walmart

