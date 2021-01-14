Air purifiers a trend at CES 2021 amid germ concerns

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Follow all of Reviewed's CES coverage as it happens. To get a sneak peek at the latest product trends delivered straight to your phone, sign up for text message alerts

As we near the end of the CES trade show for 2021, a few trends have emerged above the rest, including robots, accessibility enabled tech, and anti-germ devices.

Air purifiers sit squarely within this last trend, and we have seen no less than a half-dozen companies from across the globe unveil their own innovative products to rid our breathing spaces of dust, mold, bacteria, viruses, and, in many cases, COVID-19.

We haven't tested any of these air purifiers in our Reviewed lab yet, but we can't wait to. Here are a few on the ones we liked best:

CleanAirZone

CleanAirZone's bio-based air purifier caught our notice this year at CES, so much so that we honored it with a CES Editor's Choice award. Rather uniquely, the device uses water, microbiotics, and enzymes to clean the surrounding air, capturing and destroying contaminants, including COVID-19, TB, and the flu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luftqi Luft Duo

Luftqi has debuted the Luft Duo, which the Taiwanese company claims can mitigate the lifespan of COVID-19 through patented photocatalytic technology and UVA LED to decompose pollutant particles. It also features a washable filter, rather than a disposable one.

Samsung Cube

This all-new air purifier is a gorgeous thing, fittingly part of Samsung's customized Bespoke collection. And, while its design is enviable, its performance has yet to be tested by us. The Cube uses lasers to detect particles in the air, and adapts to changing conditions of the room in which it's placed. HEPA and activated carbon keep dust down and VOCs neutralized.

3M Filtrete

This trusted American brand launches two smart air purifiers this year: a tower and a console. Both use true HEPA filters to capture particles from dust to mold spores to viruses, and, like Samsung's Cube, it uses lasers to monitor its environment for changes in air quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

LG PuriCare

Tucked between major announcements for a new sous-vide oven and a top-load agitator washer, LG quietly announced a mostly new line of Puricare purifiers. These devices—Puricare Mini, the PuriCare 360, and the PuriCare 360 Tower—use a combination of HEPA filtration and charcoal to neutralize VOCs. LG also announced an air-purifying face mask, but it is still being developed and not market ready.

Dadam Micro Puripot

While not a new product in Korea, Dadam Micro's Puripot will be in U.S. markets in 2021. The award winner cleans air through photocatalytic reaction, and it doesn't need to use a filter. Its P Series looks like what you'd expect from such a device, its airFrame offers a unique curved slab, and the airLamp is what it sounds like: an air purifier and a source of light.

Clair K

To capture the smallest of fine particles, including dust and bacteria, the brand new Clair K air purifier uses the Korean company's proprietary e2f electret film filter, which utilizes electric and magnetic technology. The contemporary, aesthetically pleasing air purifier also features a gas sensor and an air quality indicator, as well as a little birdie on top.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dynair

Five-year-old Korean company Dynair unveils its own air purifier, which boasts True HEPA and activated carbon filters, fine dust and harmful gas sensors, WiFi connectivity, and an easy-to-use interface. The circular device is small enough to be mounted on the wall mount or placed in a stand, and comes in colors like champagne, silver or pinkish gold.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.



Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.