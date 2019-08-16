The Best Pizza Cutters of 2019

You’ve gone through all the effort of making pizza at home and the next step is to actually divide that puppy up. But how do you do it without turning your perfect creation into a slaughtered mess of sauce and cheese? The answer, of course, is a pizza cutter, which allows you to smoothly slice into a long expanse of crust.

The classic handled wheel design has been performing this function for a long time now, which is why we're especially partial to Progressive International’s PL8 (available at Amazon). In addition to making short work of pizza, it’s actually surprisingly versatile, as it slides seamlessly though different kinds of dough.

So, is it really necessary to reinvent the wheel? From scissors to rocker blades, we explore this question further with our exhaustive guide to pizza cutters.

These are the best pizza cutters we tested ranked, in order: