The Best Pizza Stones of 2019

Have you ever wondered how much of your yearly budget you dedicate towards corner slices, craggy Sicilian squares, and Neapolitan-style pies? What if you could take the delivery guy off of speed dial by becoming an at-home pizzaiolo instead? The key is arming yourself with a pizza stone, a simple slab of ceramic (or cast iron, or steel), that magically absorbs every last degree of heat your oven can muster, using it to blitz a circle of cheesy dough into a crackle-crusted, cornicione-spotted, restaurant-worthy pie.

Best Overall Credit: Amazon Like most cast iron products, the Lodge can transition seamlessly from oven to stovetop to grill to even a campfire.

Lodge Cast Iron Baking Pan 14" Where To Buy $39.90 Amazon Buy $39.90 Walmart Buy $39.90 Home Depot Buy $52.55 Houzz Buy Lodge Cast Iron Baking Pan 14" Best Overall Needless to say, stone and steel largely dominate this category. But we found ourselves won over by cast iron. It boasts the portability (loop handles!), affordability, and attractiveness of the former, coupled with the resilience and awesome heat retention of the latter. Like most cast iron products, it can transition seamlessly from oven to stovetop to grill or even a campfire. And while it aced our particular pizza/flatbread/cracker baking tests, that’s only part of its potential—a raised lip makes it good for roasting vegetables, and the flat, piping hot surface creates an all-in-one tool for searing meat and warming tortillas for fajitas. Of all of the models and materials we tested, it was the easiest to clean by far, requiring nothing more than a quick wipe and dry in order to look like new. And while you probably won’t need it, considering cast-iron can last for generations, it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Best Value Credit: Amazon Just as making great pizza takes practice, so too does learning to effectively and safely operate pizza stones. Leifheit takes away all the guesswork with an included pizza peel, which is an essential co-purchase if you’re considering getting a stone.

Leifheit Pizza Stone Square w/ Wooden Spatula Where To Buy $35.99 Amazon Buy $35.99 Walmart Buy $37.99 Wayfair Buy Leifheit Pizza Stone Square w/ Wooden Spatula Best Value Just as making great pizza takes practice, so too does learning to effectively and safely use a pizza stone. Leifheit takes away all the guesswork with an included pizza peel, which is an essential co-purchase if you’re considering getting a stone. Yes, you can use flat-sided cookie sheets, but peels are really the most fool-proof way to corral cheese and sauce-covered dough onto a sizzling stone slab. A basic pizza peel alone will run you about $15 - $20, which is why the included accessories are a huge plus. Another thing we like is the wire carrying tray, which you can set the stone onto in the oven for increased maneuverability, or transfer the stone onto afterward, so it can actually be brought to the table. But these clever additions wouldn’t amount to much if the stone itself were a dud. Happily, the Leifheit surged to the top of the pack during all of our cooking tests, speedily churning out evenly cooked, browned and crisped pizzas, flatbreads, and crackers, all for the low price of $35.99.

How We Tested

Credit: Amazon Our objectives were to observe whether or not the entire pizza fit onto the pan if the ingredients cooked all the way through, how crisp the crusts were, how easy it was to transfer the pizzas on and off the stones, and how simple it was to clean the stones afterward.

The Tester

My name is Sarah Zorn, and I’ve been a professional food writer and recipe tester for over 10 years. As much as I love dining out, I especially enjoy recreating restaurant experiences at home. Pizza stones are perfect for this—allowing me to turn my kitchen into a pizza parlor, saving me tons of money on takeout costs.

The Tests

As instructed, we didn’t “pre-season” or grease the stones in any way; merely wiping them down prior to first use. We made 12-inch, plain cheese and marinara pizzas on each stone, allowing them to heat first to 500-degrees, cooking the pizzas for 5 minutes, rotating them 180-degrees, then allowing them to cook for another 5 minutes. Our objectives were to observe whether or not the entire pizza fit onto the pan if the ingredients cooked all the way through, how crisp the crusts were, how easy it was to transfer the pizzas on and off the stones, and how simple it was to clean the stones afterward. We continued testing with flatbreads cooked at 400-degrees, then concluded by cooking crackers on the 4 top-performing stones.

Why Use A Pizza Stone?

While we tried to mimic the pizza parlor experience at home, conventional ovens don’t crank out the kind of heat that professional brick, charcoal, or gas ovens do. But stones are crafted to absorb and withstand the highest temps your oven can reach—generally 500-degrees—and transfer it directly to the pizza that’s placed on top, resulting in expertly-crisped crusts and evenly cooked ingredients in record times.

What Are Pizza Stones Made Of?

Stone or clay, largely, which are light in weight, attractive, and transfer heat evenly. But they can be hard to clean and are subject to cracking and breaking. There’s also cast iron, which is quick to heat and easy to clean. Then there’s steel, which is the best conductor of all and won’t crack or break. The issue is that it tends to be incredibly heavy, and difficult to maneuver when hot.

How Do I Use a Pizza Stone?

Stones are meant to season over time with continued use, which is why you shouldn’t need to do more than wipe yours with a damp cloth upon removing it from its packaging. Start your stone in a cold oven, as sudden temperature changes can cause the materials to crack or warp and let it heat to your desired temperature. It’s actually recommended to let it sit in the oven for 30-minutes to an hour even after reaching that temperature before coming into contact with the dough.

How Do I Clean and Care for a Pizza Stone?

Pizza stones should never be cleaned with soap because they’re unglazed and porous. Once it’s completely cooled (since temperature shifts can cause cracking), wipe as much residue off as you can with a damp cloth, using a stiff brush if needed to scrape away any cooked-on food. The same process applies for steel and cast ironstones, although you’ll want to make extra sure you dry them immediately, as remaining moisture can cause rust.

Other Pizza Stones We Tested

Baking Steel - The Original (1/4″) Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy Baking Steel - The Original (1/4″) If our top two choices are good for making experts of beginners, this sizzling steel is the preferred pick of pros or anyone ready to take their pizza game to the next level. Steel is prized not just for its durability, but its extreme heat-transferring and retaining properties. This tends to lead to superior “oven spring,” an instant poofing of the dough when it hits the oven, which creates an airy crust. Not only does The Original Baking Steel excel at speedily churning out a perfectly cooked pizza, but it can also do one after the other without dropping a single degree. And since it’s flame-proof that means it’s equally effective under broilers or grills, and the Steel’s high capacity enables you to quickly crisp big batches of crackers. Keep in mind, however, that incendiary heat is less than ideal for baking more delicate items like cookies or scones (stick to slow-burning stones for that). It’s certainly durable, although the trade-off is that it’s on the more expensive side of the spectrum. And while it cleans easily, it takes some effort to lift and store.

Solido Baking Stone Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $103.69 Walmart Buy Solido Baking Stone We loved the spacious surface area of the Solido (14x16) and the robust thickness of the cordierite, a preferred material for stones due to its resistance towards thermal shocks. We also appreciated the spiral grooves underneath the base that are designed to funnel heat towards the center for consistent baking. But although our dough was definitely cooked through, it also stuck in spots—making it one of only two models we experienced this issue with. It’s also on the more expensive side, very hefty, and without handles, making it difficult to maneuver. So if you’re going to struggle with the weight of your (costly) stone, we’d sooner go with the more durable and quicker conducting steel.

Cuisinart Alfrescamore Pizza Grilling Stone Where To Buy $16.92 Amazon Buy $16.92 Walmart Buy $16.92 Home Depot Buy $22.99 Wayfair Buy Cuisinart Alfrescamore Pizza Grilling Stone Is there anything Cuisinart doesn’t make? Granted, the brand is justly better known for food processors than pizza stones but this is still a solid (not to mention totally budget-friendly) option for the at-home dabbler—especially since it’s made of cordierite and can be used in either an oven or on a grill. The lightweight circle doesn’t have tremendous capacity, being 13-inches, and was a middle-of-the-road performer during testing, cooking quickly without sticking or scorching but leaving a few blonde spots. And though easy enough to hoist at 3.5 pounds, it’s more difficult to grasp and adjust, due to an absence of handles or rims.

NerdChef Steel Stone - Pro Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy NerdChef Steel Stone - Pro Weighing 23 pounds (a serious beast!), we could scarcely get this behemoth out of the box. Since steel is a super-conductor, now imagine it saturated with all of the heat your oven or grill can muster. We can’t knock its performance—it conducts up to 20% faster than its ceramic/stone counterparts, meaning our crusts puffed, crisped, and caramelized in the time it took the cheese to melt. But it takes a lot of safety precautions and a bit of know-how to be able to effectively maneuver the NerdChef in and out of the oven. Hardly being able to lift it means its a struggle to clean. And while it comes equipped with finger holes for hanging, you’ll want to have some awfully sound infrastructure before availing yourself of that option. It’s also the most expensive model we tested, coming in at just under $100.

Pampered Medium Round Stone Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy Pampered Medium Round Stone The upside of this stone is the curved handles on the side, which assist when moving it in and out of the oven. It performed quite admirably during pizza-baking and flatbread-making tests. The overarching issue is durability—there are numerous reports/customer reviews of it cracking after short-term use. Since it’s stoneware, not cordierite, the likely culprit is that it’s highly sensitive to temperature shocks, which means it can’t withstand the heat of the grill, knocking it down considerably in terms of versatility. At around $60, the Pampered Chef is also surprisingly costly for a low-grade stone.

Honey-Can-Do 14"x16" Old Stone Oven Rectangular Clay Pizza Stone Where To Buy $35.77 Amazon Buy Honey-Can-Do 14"x16" Old Stone Oven Rectangular Clay Pizza Stone Considering this cost-effective stone made so many “best of” lists, we were surprised to find it fall so far down in our rankings. Our first concern was unwieldiness. While thicker, weightier stones tend to be of higher quality, less prone to cracking and hold more heat, the downside is they can be a serious pain to move, clean, and store. The Old Stone Oven has tiny feet and lacks handles, meaning once you set it in the oven and it gets blazing hot, it’s incredibly difficult to adjust. Due to the weight, it’s even difficult to slide a rack out for easier access. That would have been a surmountable hurdle if it paid off in performance, but it took much longer for our pizzas to cook than on the other stones (by almost 10 minutes), the crust remained pale and the insides doughy, and our pie stuck to the bottom of the stone, leaving a major mess that only the most aggressive scraping could counter.

