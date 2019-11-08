The Best Spatulas of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser This sleek fish turner is the best spatula we tested.

Best Overall Wusthof Gourmet Offset Slotted Spatula A slotted spatula, or fish spatula, might seem like an odd choice if you don’t spend much time making fish—but they also make great overall spatulas. They’re best for delicate tasks like cooking eggs and tofu and fish, but can also be great for pancakes and cookies and other tasks you’d typically do with a flat spatula. And of the offset slotted spatulas we tested, the Wusthof reigned supreme. Like its fellows, this delicate turner features a slight curve to the head and an angled end. Unlike a few of them, the Wusthof also has an extra angle right at the tip to more easily slide under delicate tofu skin and lightly set eggs. This made it especially wonderful for handling over-easy eggs and other delicate foods. The best part? It also worked great on burgers, pancakes, and cookies. To top it off, the handle is sleek but with enough heft to really grab onto and maneuver. And thanks to its wood-free construction, it can easily be cleaned by tossing it into a dishwasher. Pros Slides under delicate foods easily

Sleek but sturdy handle

Dishwasher safe Cons Not for use with nonstick cookware $49.95 from Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Our favorite flat spatula from Cutco is surprisingly versatile.

Best Flat Spatula Cutco Turn n’ Serve A flat cooking spatula is a kitchen staple—ideal for removing cookies from a baking tray, flipping pancakes and eggs, and any other cooking task that requires slipping under food to move it around. And the Cutco Turn n’ Serve flat cooking spatula takes the cake. (No seriously, we used it to move a cake and it worked great.) It’s more expensive than we would typically recommend for a spatula, but this is a “you get what you pay for” situation. This spatula is pricey, but comes with a lifetime guarantee and will never send you back to your utensil drawer looking for a better tool. The Cutco Turn n’ Serve performed incredibly well on all of our tests. The flat head is thin enough to easily slide under delicate eggs and tofu, but sturdy enough to flip burgers and lift a cake from a cake turner onto a serving plate. It’s a good size as well, hitting the sweet spot between being narrow enough to fit into your brownie pan and lift out a piece, and wide enough to be useful for flipping pancakes and removing cookies from your baking tray. The only downside we found with this spatula is that it’s metal. And while this allows it to be as thin as a delicate fish spatula, it cannot be used on a nonstick pan. So if you only use nonstick cookware, you will have to opt for a silicone tool. Pros Fantastically multipurpose

Includes lifetime guarantee

Versatile size Cons Pricey

Cannot use on nonstick surfaces $59.00 from Cutco

Buy now at Amazon

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Our best baking spatula is great for mixing, folding, and spreading.

Best Baking Spatula Di Oro Seamless Spatula Everyone needs a silicone baking spatula, and the Di Oro Large Silicone Spatula is an excellent choice for folding flour into your batter and then scraping down the sides of your bowl. It’s a single, slick piece of silicone, so you don’t need to worry about the head snapping off. The handle is sturdy and solid, while the head is just flexible enough to scrape down tricky-to-reach areas of your bowl. The one-side-curved, one-side-straight head of this spatula makes it excellent for reaching into different types of corners (for instance, when scraping dough from a round bowl or when smoothing brownie batter into a square tin). The medium/large spatula head means you can get the job done quickly and easily. Overall, this spatula worked wonderfully through all our tests, and I’m now considering buying yet another baking spatula for my kitchen. Pros No pieces to come apart

Head has one curved and one straight side

Medium to large head Cons Nothing we could find $12.97 from Amazon

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser A good frosting spatula needs to be thin enough for detail work.

Best Frosting Spatula Ateco 1385 4.5” Offset Spatula The most niche of the spatula categories is the offset baking spatula, which works best for frosting cakes and cupcakes, and cutting/removing brownies from a tray. That said, they also work well for flipping pancakes and sliding cookies off a tray, so don’t write them off as a unitasker! The small Ateco offset baking spatula topped our tests in this category. Delicate and perfectly shaped, it’s ideal for spreading frosting—and for making interesting textures and patterns if you’re into decorating. The narrow blade is perfect for getting into corners when spreading batter in a pan, and the spatula itself really feels like an extension of your fingers. The only downside is that the handle is made of wood, so you do need to wash it by hand. (Which, to be honest, takes all of about 60 seconds.) Pros Good size for versatility

Narrow blade Cons Not dishwasher safe $4.97 from Amazon

$7.02 from Walmart

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Material This spatula can turn, stir, sauté, and more.

Best Nonstick Spatula Material Soft-Edge Turner Material’s Soft-Edge Turner is smooth as butter thanks to its BPA-free silicone. It passed our egg-flipping test with flying colors, never breaking a yolk and allowing eggs to easily slide off the spatula’s nonstick surface. The shape of this spatula is great for flipping tofu and pancakes, thanks to the beveled edge. This spatula is extremely comfortable to hold because of the even weight distribution—it’s a sturdy product, without being overly heavy or bulky, due to the reinforced nylon core. Because it’s a nonstick spatula, cleanup is a breeze whether you’re handwashing or popping it in the dishwasher. We tested the Oyster (white) and Terra Rosa (light pink) versions and were pleased to find that neither was stained by tomato-based sauces. While this product aced most of our tests, we think the head could stand to be slightly larger. That said, it’s a great size for eggs, pancakes, smaller cuts of various proteins, veggies, and most things you’d cook on the stovetop or roast on a sheet pan. Pros Sleek design

Easy to clean

Comfortable to hold

Feels sturdy Cons Head is on the small side Buy now at Material

ADVERTISEMENT

How We Tested

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We tested 16 spatulas for our roundup.

The Testers

Hi, I’m Madison, the Kitchen & Cooking editor. I have a huge sweet tooth, so I’m constantly baking cookies, cakes, or other treats, which means I rely heavily on spatulas in my kitchen. My go-to cooking tool is a nonstick silicone spatula, but my utensil drawer is also filled with an offset spatula, a few mini baking spatulas, and a slotted flat spatula. Why choose when you don’t have to?

Hi, I’m Bethany. I’m an avid home cook and frequent home baker. I make a lot of eggs, bake a lot of cookies, and use at least one type of spatula most days.

I also somehow own 14 spatulas already. Most of them were gifts, or ended up in my utensil drawer after roommates abandoned them over the years. I do have favorites though—spatulas that just seem to work better and that I gravitate toward using.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tests

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We frosted cakes, scooped cookies, and grilled burgers with our spatulas.

To put our spatulas through their paces, we split them out into four different categories: Flat cooking spatula, baking spatula, slotted spatula, and offset baking spatula. They each serve a different function, with some overlap of course, so we devised a specific set of tests for each and mostly compared them to other spatulas of the same type.

For our flat cooking spatulas, we tested flipping both normal sized and silver dollar pancakes, making and removing over easy eggs from a stainless steel pan, removing cookies from a baking tray, flipping and removing burgers from a pan, and lifting and moving a cake from a cake decorating stand to a serving tray.

For the baking spatulas, we mostly tested their ability to fold flour into batter, to scrape down the sides of bowls that were used to mix brownies and cake, to spread thick brownie batter in a tray, and to melt butter and chocolate together on the stove. Throughout these tests, we were looking to see which could easily maneuver around the inside of the bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the slotted spatulas, we focused on delicate and precision work. This meant testing over-easy eggs and fried tofu along with the standard tests of cookies, pancakes, and burgers. And then for the offset baking spatulas, we started our tests with baking-specific tasks like spreading frosting before doubling up on the pancake and cookie tests once again. If each of these spatulas couldn’t at least approximate good results with cookies and pancakes, we thought we might rethink the need to keep one in our kitchen.

For each of these spatula categories, we took careful notes on whether the spatulas simply pushed things around the pan, or was actually able to scoot underneath and delicately remove the food. We also paid close attention to how comfortable each was to use, whether they were either too rigid or too flexible for the job, and how easy they were to clean.

A Few Things to Know about Spatulas

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser There are at least four types of spatulas to consider when shopping.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again—it’s worth owning a few different spatulas. While there is some overlap in their usage—both a fish turner and a flat spatula are great for flipping eggs and pancakes—each type of spatula serves essentially a different function. There’s nothing better for scraping down a bowl of batter than a baking spatula, and an offset baking tool can really up your frosting game. If you like to bake in particular, having a few different utensils of this sort on hand can be a godsend.

However, if you only want one or two cluttering up your drawers, we recommend a flat spatula and a baking spatula. That way you have something to flip pancakes and scoop cookies with, but also something to scrape down the side of your bowl or pot with.

A few things to look out for when you’re considering spatulas: Depending on what you plan to use them for, make sure your spatula matches your pans. It goes without saying that you should never use a metal spatula on a nonstick pan. As well, if you’re planning on using your baking spatula on the stove to mix hot ingredients, be sure that it really is heat safe (i.e. made of silicone, not plastic).

Other Spatulas We Tested

Anolon SureGrip Solid Turner The Anolon 12-inch SureGrip Solid Turner is nonstick, but it didn’t perform quite as well as the top spatulas we tested. The head of the spatula is somewhat oddly shaped, making it kind of awkward to flip eggs. However, the sharp edge is amazing for flipping tofu and pancakes because it allows you to wedge the spatula under the food before flipping. It’s heat-resistant up to 400°F and dishwasher-safe, which makes cleanup a breeze. Its design is sleek enough to blend in with most kitchen decor, but it doesn’t necessarily feel like it was built to last. Pros Hard edge is great for flipping food

Relatively sleek design

Easy to clean Cons Awkward to hold when flipping eggs

Feels somewhat flimsy $6.99 from Amazon

$17.59 from Overstock

GIR Ultimate Spatula This sturdy silicone spatula was a close runner-up to our baking winner, and for good reason. It’s very similar in size, shape, and material to our top pick. The biggest differences are a slightly narrower and more flexible head, and a handle that is ever-so-slightly shorter. The shape of the head is also slightly different, and we found it didn’t scrape bowls of batter quite as well. That said, this GIR spatula is still a quality product. Pros All silicone

Dishwasher safe Cons Head shape less than ideal for scraping bowls Buy now at Amazon

$29.51 from Walmart

Wilton 9 Inch Angled Spatula Similar to the Ateco, the Wilton offset baking spatula is overall a bit bigger than its winning counterpart. This wider, longer blade and larger handle make it less ideal for precision icing work. It performed well on all of our tests, but couldn’t beat out the more delicate version that took our top spot. The upside is that, because it’s entirely plastic and metal, you can throw it right in the dishwasher when you’re done. Pros Dishwasher safe Cons Slightly too big for intricate jobs $9.49 from Amazon

Buy now at Walmart

Tovolo Flex-Core Stainless Steel Handled Spatula The Tovolo steel-handled spatula is a heavy duty hunk of a tool. It has some heft to it, which we found useful for stirring thick brownie batter full of chocolate chips. The edges of the head don’t bend well, though, making it less useful for sneaking into nooks and crannies. Additionally, the metal base and the silicone head detach from each other—meaning you do run the risk of eventually needing to clean it in two different pieces. Fortunately, it’s dishwasher-safe. Pros Sturdy handle

Dishwasher safe Cons Head and handle come apart

Edges of the head don't bend well $9.79 from Amazon

$18.56 from Walmart

GDYorkitchen Fish Spatula Rather nondescript, this fish spatula is larger and less comfortable than our winner from Wusthof. It was able to slide under eggs and tofu fairly well, but lost points when it came to comfort because of the way the metal bends around the back. The handle itself is comfortable, but when we needed to hold it closer to the head of the spatula to maneuver under some food, we ran into problems. Pros Nonslip grips on handle Cons Uncomfortable when gripping close to spatula $9.88 from Amazon

KSENDALO Kitchen Nonstick Fish Spatula Typically, fish spatulas are made of metal so they can be thin and delicate enough to slide between a fish and its scales. However, this makes them impossible to use with nonstick cookware. So, we decided to test the KSENDALO Kitchen nonstick fish spatula and see how it compared. It did well enough, working just fine for cookies and burgers and pancakes. However, you could tell that it lacked the same edge as the other metal spatulas when it came time to slide under eggs and tofu. It’s a great option for a nonstick pan, but it just can’t beat the delicate edge of its metal counterparts. Pros Can use with nonstick cookware

Sturdy enough for many cooking tasks Cons Non-metal edge makes some tasks difficult $10.37 from Amazon

Victorinox 3" by 6" Chef's Slotted Fish Turner, Walnut Handle The Victorinox slotted fish turner is a wonderful spatula—very similar to the winning Wusthof. The biggest physical difference is the handle. Not only can it not be put in the dishwasher because it’s made of wood, but it’s a bit scratchy to hold. It also didn’t perform quite as well on our tests. These drawbacks, plus its ever-so-slightly shorter handle, bumped it down our list. Pros Angled design

Easy to maneuver Cons Not large or long enough for the grill $28.00 from Amazon

$20.53 from Walmart

Rubbermaid Commercial 9.5 In. High Heat Scraper If you’re using a massive bowl, this Rubbermaid spatula works like a dream. However, it’s not compatible with smaller bowls. This spatula is huge, more than an inch longer and almost a half inch wider than the next longest baking spatula we tested. This made it tough to use for some of our tests, and it became a bit unwieldy. We also found the hard, rigid plastic handle a tad uncomfortable at times, knocking this further down the list. Pros Ideal for use with large mixing bowls Cons Uncomfortable plastic handle

Too large for many tasks $8.98 from Amazon

$15.74 from Walmart

GIR Mini Flip Much like a few of the baking spatulas we tested, this tiny turner is entirely silicone. This makes it comfortable to hold and easy to clean. However, it is tiny. The head of this spatula—while perfect for silver dollar pancakes and fine for small cookies—struggled with the large burgers and the egg whites that had drifted away from the yolk. The angled edge of the head worked well for slipping under foods, though it still occasionally struggled and simply pushed a pancake or egg around the pan. (GIR does sell a larger version of this spatula, though we haven’t tested it yet ourselves. It may work better for some tasks, though it might also suffer from the same issues the other flat spatulas did in terms of being too flexible.) Pros All-silicone design

Dishwasher safe Cons Tiny size limits its versatility Buy now at Amazon

$13.95 from Walmart

Castle Cookware Silicone Spatula Overall, the Castle Cookware flexible silicone turner is a good size and a solid spatula. It didn’t struggle too hard with any of our tests, with the exception of moving the cake (which it was simply too flexible to manage). That said, it didn’t wow us either. It’s comfortable and wouldn’t be the worst to own, but we suggest making sure to have a few other spatulas on hand, too. Pros Flexible yet solidly constructed

Comfortable handle Cons Not sturdy enough for heavy lifting $11.43 from Amazon

Ateco 1387 7.75” Offset Spatula While its smaller sibling ran off with the prize, the larger Ateco spatula just couldn’t hold up. The sides of the wooden handle feel rather rough, and the blade itself is enormous. So while this worked well enough for frosting a large cake, it struggled with anything requiring precision or a delicate hand. Pros Large blade good for frosting cakes Cons Rough handle

Too large for many jobs $8.73 from Amazon

$8.99 from Walmart

Norpro 917 Nylon Turner This tiny plastic spatula is no-frills, affordable, and great at flipping eggs. It's a good enough shape for burgers, too, albeit a bit small. The Norpro Turner could be a good option for you if you really don’t want to spend much on a spatula, but don’t expect it to be able to do every task perfectly. Pros Affordable

Sturdy Cons Small

Feels disposable and cheaply made $6.47 from Amazon

OXO Good Grips Large Silicone Flexible Turner Although the handle of the OXO Good Grips turner is the same length as the Castle Cooker spatula, the head on this one is enormous. More than an inch longer and an inch wider than the next largest flat spatula, the OXO literally dwarfs the competition. Unfortunately, this made the spatula difficult to use. It crowded the pan full of pancakes, and was too floppy to help with the cake. Overall, this behemoth just couldn’t hold up to its counterparts. Pros Good handle Cons Too large

Not sturdy enough for heavy lifting $11.99 from Amazon

$18.15 from Walmart

$11.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Rachael Ray Nylon Turner 2-Piece Set These spatulas come in a set of two, with a 10-inch and a 12-inch model. The larger one handled eggs like a dream, while the smaller one is better served tackling small cookies and silver dollar pancakes. Things got slippery during our tofu test because the spatulas are made of nylon. That said, we were surprised with how easily the larger of two flipped full-sized pancakes. They’re dishwasher-safe and relatively cheap, but you definitely get what you pay for. Pros Available in fun colors

Comes in a set of two Cons Flimsy

Slippery $13.14 from Amazon

$14.86 from Walmart

More Articles You Might Enjoy