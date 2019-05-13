The Best Vacuum Sealers of 2022

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar If you're looking for a basic vacuum sealer at a lower price, our pick for best value is the FoodSaver FM2000.

Best Overall FoodSaver FM2000 Vacuum Sealing System After testing several models, we've concluded the FoodSaver FM2000 Vacuum Sealing System is the best bet; it's basic, easy to use, and not too pricey. One caveat is that it doesn’t have a bag cutter or room to hold a roll of plastic, so you'll have to find room in a drawer for a roll and keep a pair of scissors handy. If you like, you can buy a handheld sealer or canisters to use with it. Included is a tray that catches any drips that occur during the vacuuming process, which can be removed for cleaning. There’s also cord storage to help you keep your countertop or cabinet tidy. And in the well-written manual, you’ll find excellent advice on vacuum sealing and food safety and there are also instructions right on the machine. One roll and an assortment of bags comes with the system. Pros Comes with removable drip tray

Cord winds away neatly

Easy to use Cons No cutter or on-board storage

$109.64 from Walmart

$85.09 from Home Depot

How We Tested Vacuum Sealers

The Tester

Hi, I'm Sharon Franke, and I’ve been reviewing kitchen equipment for more than 30 years. Before that, I cooked in New York City restaurants for seven years. Increasingly, I’ve been concerned about food waste and its effect on climate change. That’s why I’m doing everything I can to keep food fresh and toss less. Now that I’ve tested vacuum sealers, I know they’re an easy way to preserve everything from frozen meats to items I buy in bulk like blocks of cheddar, nuts, and raisins.

The Tests

We tested some of the most popular vacuum sealers out there. In each one, we sealed, then froze, hamburgers and chicken breasts and checked them for ice crystals and freezer burn after two, and again at three weeks. We sealed both fresh and frozen raspberries and bread slices to see if they got squished. After sealing potato chips, we subjected the bags to a hot and very humid climate to see if the chips stayed crispy over four days. In a bag from each sealer, we sealed a piece of paper and then submerged the bag in water to see if the paper stayed dry.

Of course, we also evaluated how easy each machine was to use, how quickly it sealed, how much noise it made, what special features it offered, and how much room it would require on your countertop or cabinets.

Credit: Reviewed / Sharon Franke We vacuum sealed potato chips as part of our testing to see if they would stay crispy.

How to Choose the Best Vacuum Sealers

These electric appliances suck air out of a plastic bag or canister and then seal it. They are very effective at producing a tightly sealed package. In our tests, even when packages were submerged in water, nothing seeped in. Vacuum sealers work very well for frozen foods, as they remove any air that could cause ice crystals or freezer burn from dehydration. In addition, they’re great for packaging items like blocks of cheese and dried fruits that easily dry out if not tightly covered. However, our tests found that when vacuum sealed packages of chips were left in a warm, humid environment, they didn’t stay fresh and crunchy. Our deduction is that moist air traveled into the bags through the plastic itself. In fact, chips stayed crispier in conventional storage containers.

Every manufacturer offers precut bags as well as rolls of plastic that you can cut to form bags customized to your needs. They also offer canisters to use for food storage or marination that you can vacuum seal by connecting them to the machine with a hose.

Other Vacuum Sealers We Tested

Nesco VS-12 Deluxe You’ll find lots of features on the Nesco American Harvest Deluxe Vacuum Sealer Model VS-12. It has room to hold a roll of plastic and a built-in bag cutter. In addition to both high- and low-pressure, pulse, and marinate settings, it has a display that counts down the vacuuming progress. You can buy a hose and accessory canisters to use with the machine if you like. When you’re not using the Nesco, you can wind the cord in the back to keep it from cluttering up the counter or cabinet. Our only wish is that the manual included more information on food storage and safety. To get started, you get two rolls of plastic in different widths to create bags. Pros Offers multiple settings for suction

Countdown display

Includes onboard bag cutter and storage Cons Manual light on food safety info

$119.99 from Walmart

$119.99 from Target

$116.39 from Home Depot

Weston 65-0501-W Professional Advantage The Weston Professional Advantage Vacuum Sealer was the most expensive of the models we tested and sucks out the most air. That meant fewer ice crystals on frozen hamburgers and chicken breasts stored in Weston bags and very tight packages of chips. However, while air was sucked out, it still entered the sealed bags through the plastic, so chips didn’t stay as crisp as in an unopened package. By using the pulse feature, you can control the vacuum process and stop before crackers or pretzels become crushed. A lighted bar shows you the progress of vacuuming and you hear a ding at the end. It has a marinate mode and you can buy accessory canisters to vacuum seal with a hose accessory. Unfortunately, there’s no bag cutter on board or place in the appliance to store a roll of plastic. And to activate the machine, you have to press very hard on either side so if you don’t have much hand strength, we don’t recommend this model. However, if you buy a lot of meat at a warehouse store for long-term freezer storage, you’ll find this sealer worth the big bucks. Along with the Weston, comes 15 sealable bags. Pros Removes air thoroughly

Pulse feature helps with delicate jobs

Includes progress bar and chimes when done Cons No onboard storage or cutter

Must press vigorously to use

$212.99 from Walmart

$199.99 from Target

$290.00 from JCPenney

Ziploc V203 Vacuum Sealer System If your priority is spending as little as possible, the Ziploc V201 Vacuum Sealer Machine is the one for you. It works just as well as some pricier models and takes up less space. But it doesn’t have storage or a bag cutter on board, so you have to pull out a pair of scissors to cut a length of plastic off a roll and find room to store the roll. But the Ziploc’s biggest drawback, and the one that kept us from dubbing it our best value, is that it’s not easy to use. Before sealing, you have to press down quite firmly on either side of the machine before it will operate. On the positive side, there are instructions printed right inside the machine, so if you need a refresher course in how to use it, you don’t have to pull out the manual. An assortment of bags, a roll, and a hose to use with containers are included as well. Pros Compact

Instructions included on machine itself

Seals as well as higher end models Cons No onboard storage or cutter

Must press vigorously to use

$59.00 from Walmart

