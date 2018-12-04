The Best Waffle Makers of 2020

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The funky design of Cuisinart's new vertical waffle maker not only bakes great waffles but makes storage easy.

Best Overall Cuisinart WAF-V100 Vertical Waffle Maker Don’t be put off by the Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker's funky design. In this case, Cuisinart really did reinvent the wheel. This unusual appliance turns out crispy, tender round waffles, eliminates overflow once and for all, and doesn’t hog counter space. Not to mention that it’s very reasonably priced! To fill this machine, just pour batter into the spout on top. It’s easy to see when there’s enough, and if there’s any extra, it bakes up in the spout without making a mess by flowing onto the countertop. Both a green light and a beep signal when the machine is hot enough to pour in the mix and again when the waffles are ready. As this machine stands vertically, you can leave it on the back or side of the counter so you don’t have to sacrifice much counter space or stash it away. The machine comes with a measuring cup, which helps ensure you’re using exactly the right amount of batter. Cuisinart also provides a booklet with quite a few enticing recipes for waffles and toppings. Pros Makes great waffles

Easy to fill

Doesn't overflow

Space saving Cons Strange design $29.99 from Amazon $83.46 from Walmart $59.99 from Target $50.98 from Home Depot

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Reviewed / Betsy Goldwasser We were impressed with how quickly the budget-friendly Hamilton Beach baked up Belgian waffles.

Best Value Hamilton Beach 26009 Belgian Style Waffle Maker For the money, you just can’t beat the Hamilton Beach Belgian Style Waffle Maker. It bakes up two thick, crispy, fluffy, perfect Belgian-style waffles in record time. Without a doubt, this is not a fancy model. It lights up when it’s time to add the batter and remove the waffles, but it doesn’t make a sound. The settings’ lever slides from minimum to maximum, but there are no specific numbers in between. Despite that it makes two waffles, it’s fairly compact and won’t take up too much room on the counter or in a cabinet. Pros Inexpensive

Makes great waffles

Bakes two waffles at once Cons No beep when preheated or ready $21.48 from Amazon

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser If you're looking for a state-of-the-art waffle maker with every bell and whistle you can think of, consider the Breville Smart Waffle Pro.

Best Splurge Breville BWM640XL Smart Waffle Pro 4 Slice Let’s put it on the table right away: $200 is a lot of cash to spend for a waffle maker. You can get perfectly wonderful waffles from other machines. But if you want to bake four waffles at once, and get the ultimate in convenience, the handsome well-designed Breville the Smart Waffle Pro is worth the big bucks. Batch after batch of waffles come out exactly the same—extra crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. And the Breville’s waffles are the only ones we taste-tested that stay crunchy if they’re not devoured immediately. In addition to doneness level, there are settings for 5 types of waffles—classic, Belgian, chocolate, buttermilk, and a custom one of your own devising. All of the settings are displayed on a large LCD screen that adjusts with a pair of knobs. The whole panel lights up to indicate when the iron’s preheated and when the waffles are fully cooked. There’s a beep as well. As the waffle bakes, it counts down the time so you have an idea when to call everyone to the table. The Smart Waffle Pro takes a relatively long to bake but as they say, good things are worth waiting for, and of course, it turns out four at once. On the Breville, there’s a large professional-type handle that keeps your hand well away from the body of the waffle maker to minimize any chances of burns. Around the grid, there’s a deep moat that catches excess batter so unless you really overdo it you won’t have overflows onto your counter. This is a large heavy machine that doesn’t stand on end for storage. You won’t want to be lifting it in and out of a cabinet often so you do need to have countertop space to dedicate to it. That’s another reason, in addition to the hefty price, that this is a machine for diehard waffle lovers. Pros Makes great waffles

Bakes four at once

Counts down baking

Moat minimizes overflow Cons Expensive

Takes up considerable counter space $288.84 from Amazon $299.95 from Walmart

How We Tested

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar We did a lot of testing in search of the perfect waffle.

The Tester

Hi, I'm Sharon Franke, and I’ve been reviewing kitchen equipment for more than 30 years. Before that, I cooked and baked professionally in New York City restaurants for seven years. I’ve been eating waffles a whole lot longer. Some of us are pancake people and others waffle people. All my life, I’ve been in the latter category because I’m a pushover for anything crispy. Much as I love a perfect waffle, I’ve eaten my share that are just as soft as a flapjack. However, now I know that there are machines out there that can make my day!

Credit: Reviewed / Sharon Franke We made batches and batches of waffles, looking for even browning, crispness, and tenderness.

The Tests

We tested 10 waffle makers including ones that make thin classic waffles and others that bake up deep-pocketed Belgian ones, some of which flip over halfway through waffling. In each appliance, we baked up four waffles from each of two different mixes (Bisquick and Aunt Jemima), and four waffles from a made-from-scratch batter, checking for even browning, crispness, and tenderness. We also looked for consistency after baking three waffles in a row.

In our search for the perfect waffle iron to make a delicious golden waffle, we took into consideration whether each machine had settings and if they really produced varying degrees of doneness. We also looked at how simple it was to control the device, open and close the grids, and if it was easy to clean and store the machines. As we waffled, we noted if the machines beeped and/or lit up to signal that they were preheated, and again when waffles were ready, and if we could easily see and/or hear these alerts.

ADVERTISEMENT

What You Should Know About Waffle Makers

If you want to make waffles from scratch, you absolutely need a waffle maker (which are the modern versions of the old-timey waffle irons, often made from cast iron). There’s simply no other method of baking them. However, there are lots of different kinds of makers on the market and things to consider before you make a purchase.

For starters, do you prefer thin and crispy waffles or thick and fluffy Belgian-style waffles? How many do you want to make at once? If you’re feeding more than a single person or one very hungry person, you’ll want a machine that makes at least two at the same time.

How much kitchen space you have will also affect your decision. There are slim space-saving models on the market and behemoths that will eat up a lot of the precious workspace in your kitchen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waffle makers that beep as well as glow when they’re preheated and again when the waffles are fully cooked are more convenient. If you’re busy frying up bacon and heating up maple syrup, it’s easy to miss the ready light. Some inexpensive machines require that you watch escaping steam to figure out when your waffles are ready to eat. That’s not super helpful and can easily lead to overcooked waffles.

We love waffles for all the crispy nooks and crannies. However, within a few minutes, they can lose their crunch. Plan on serving waffles hot from the iron or keeping them warm on a sheet pan in the oven.

Other Waffle Makers We Tested

Breville BWM520XL No-Mess Waffle Maker You can depend on the Breville the No Mess Waffle for thin crispy waffle rounds, one waffle at a time, after another, after another. Until our most recent round of testing, this was our favorite waffle maker for classic waffles. We love that this brushed stainless-steel waffler has a moat around the waffle grid that catches any excess batter so there’s never any runover on the counter or the machine itself making it truly no mess. It lights up and beeps when it’s hot enough for baking and again when your waffle is ready, but we wish the beeps were louder—they would be easy to miss in a noisy kitchen. After breakfast, you can latch the grids together and store it on its side to have more room to prep for the next meal. Pros Reliable

A moat to catch excess batter

Storage-friendly Cons The timer could be louder Buy now at Amazon $129.95 from Walmart $129.95 from Abt $129.95 from Wayfair

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Waffle Maker If you love waffles, it’s worth giving the large Cuisinart Double Belgian Waffle Maker some of your precious counter real estate. In our first round of testing, we awarded it the best Belgian waffle maker because it makes the kind of waffles dreams are made of: thick, fluffy, and tender on the inside, and crunchy on the outside. Plus, it bakes two at a time. After adding batter to one chamber, rotate it in its frame, fill the other side, and rotate it again. Lights and tones signal when each one is done. Unlike less expensive flip machines, this one feels solid and well built. It also comes with a ¾ cup measure for batter. Pros Makes the best waffles

Makes two at a time

User-friendly Cons None that we could find $99.95 from Amazon $239.99 from Walmart $99.95 from Wayfair

Cuisinart WMR-CA Round Classic Waffle Maker There’s a lot to love about the Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker. It heats up and bakes much faster than others in our testing group. And it was one of the few that gave a very distinct range of shades from light to dark—although it’s beyond me why anyone would want their waffles pale and flabby. Not only is the appliance itself small and thin, it stands up for storage and the cord can be wrapped in the bottom. While there’s a light to indicate that it’s ready for the batter and when waffles are fully baked, there’s no sound so you have to keep an eye on it. We think that’s a small drawback for a waffle maker this good and this inexpensive. Pros Heats up and bakes faster

Can give a range of colors to the waffles

Storage-friendly Cons The timer doesn't have sound $41.72 from Amazon $29.92 from Walmart $29.99 from Target $29.95 from Home Depot

ADVERTISEMENT

Dash Mini Maker Waffle It doesn’t get more adorable than this! Both the Dash Mini Maker Waffle machine and the baby cakes it turns out are super cute. We think it would be perfect for making yourself or a junior waffle lover a small treat. It preheats and bakes up quickly so you can easily churn out a short stack. For the price, you don’t get any fancy features—there are no settings, just a blue light that goes off when the iron is preheated and again when waffles are done; you might want to give it another minute or so if you prefer your waffles extra crispy. It’s available in seven colors. Pros Compact

Good for individuals

Preheats quickly Cons Too small for big party $9.99 from Amazon $27.38 from Walmart $9.99 from Target $11.96 from Sur La Table

Presto 03510 FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker Unlike most flip waffle makers, the Presto FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker doesn’t take up a lot of space when it’s not baking waffles. Its slim and sits low on the counter and it can easily be locked into place so it can stand up for storage. However, you do need to make sure you have room on the countertop to flip it completely over on its side after you fill it with batter. Rather than specific browning settings, the Presto has a timer that you set by pushing a tiny button. It is designed to beep with only two minutes remaining, but often, at that point, it didn’t beep and stopped counting down. Nonetheless, it produced evenly browned, crispy waffles one after another and it is the least expensive Belgian-style waffle maker on our list. Pros Affordable

Produces crispy, evenly-browned waffles Cons The timer could be improved $35.99 from Amazon $39.99 from Walmart $39.99 from Target $59.99 from Wayfair

Chef'sChoice 830B WafflePro Taste/Texture Select Do you live in a house divided—between crispy and not-so-crispy waffle lovers? The Chef’s Choice WafflePro Taste/Texture Select Classic Belgian Model has a unique control designed to let you choose either a crispy waffle with a moist interior or one with a uniform texture. It takes a little experimentation to realize for a crispy waffle you should select the uniform texture—in spite of its name, the other setting doesn’t provide much crunch. In addition, the WafflePro doesn’t consistently produce evenly browned waffles. And, in spite of the word Belgian in its name, it doesn’t make particularly thick or fluffy waffles. On a positive note, it bakes quickly so you can serve up a crowd without long waits between waffles. Both a light and alert you when it’s time to pour in the batter and then, when it’s time to serve the waffles. This model is slim and stands up so it can be conveniently stashed away between uses. Pros Settings for two different textures

Easy to use

Easy to store Cons Controls can be confusing

Waffles don't evenly brown $49.99 from Amazon $44.96 from Walmart

Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker consistently baked up beautiful waffles when we used a batter made from a packaged mix but when we used a batter made from a recipe, it faltered. At both preheating and waffle making, this was one of the speediest machines. Around the waffle grid there’s a channel to catch any excess batter but even though we used the included measuring cup, batter still ran out of the machine and onto the counter. While there is a light to tell you when to fill the waffle maker and remove your waffles, there’s no tone, so you need to check on it when it's baking. Pros Makes good waffles from a mix

Moat helps control overflow Cons No beep when preheated or waffles are ready $47.96 from Amazon $41.20 from Walmart $24.99 from Target $26.99 from Wayfair

Black & Decker WM1404S Belgian Flip Waffle Maker Although the Black and Decker Belgian Flip Waffle Maker is definitely not a status appliance, it consistently makes great waffles without setting you back a bundle. This is a large but lightweight machine that you rotate after filling it with batter. As there are no settings, if you like your waffle lighter or darker you have to remove it early or leave it in after the ready light glows. With the Black and Decker, you get a handy removable tray to place under the grid to catch any runovers. Pros Lightweight

Consistently crispy waffles

Drip tray to catch excess batter Cons Large $43.25 from Amazon $44.10 from Walmart $36.99 from Newegg

Black & Decker WMB500 The Black and Decker Belgian Waffle Maker is about as bare-bones as you can get in an electric waffle maker. It lights up to tell you it’s time to add your batter, but there's only one setting and no indicator to signal when your Belgian waffle is ready. You have to either peek or learn how

long it takes to get your waffle baked the way you like and time it. However, it only took us three minutes to get a crispy golden-brown waffle. As long as we used a mix, waffles came out perfectly but when we used our own recipe, we didn’t get even coloring or particularly crispy results. The round waffle easily separates into four small child-friendly pieces. Pros Inexpensive

Makes good waffles from a mix Cons Only one doneness level

No indicator when waffles are ready $21.24 from Amazon $28.79 from Walmart

Hamilton Beach 26030 Belgian Waffle Maker Flipping over a waffle maker is supposed to make for evenly browned waffles but unfortunately, this wasn’t always the case with the Hamilton Beach Flip Belgian Waffle Maker. But even when our waffles had a few pale spots, they were crispy and absolutely delicious. This machine will need some counter space and is not impressive looking but it comes at a moderate price. For thorough cleaning, you can remove the grids and pop them in the dishwasher. The Hamilton Beach also includes a drip tray to catch excess batter. Pros Makes crispy and delicious waffles

Parts are dishwasher-safe. Cons Cooks unevenly $98.75 from Amazon $49.99 from Walmart $49.99 from Target $49.99 from Home Depot

Calphalon CKCLWF1 IntelliCrisp Waffle Maker The Calphalon Intellicrisp Waffle Maker has some unique features. To start with, on the outside, it’s trendy black stainless steel which is a lot easier to keep clean than the shiny variety. It’s the only waffle maker among the models we tested with a digital screen that shows when its preheating, ready for batter, which setting you’ve selected, and the remaining cooking time. On the medium setting, we found it delivered two golden brown rectangular Belgian waffles with deep pockets just waiting to be loaded with syrup. However, we had a few glitches and for the big bucks we think you should get a pretty much perfect product. On a few occasions, the machine didn’t seem to realize we had added batter, so it never started counting down. Also, regardless of which setting we chose and how long the waffle cooked, we didn’t see much difference in the color of our waffles. You can easily lock the grids together and then store the Calphalon standing up. Pros Digital screen with different settings

Trendy look

Evenly-crisped waffles Cons Not reliable

Expensive $149.98 from Amazon $99.99 from Walmart $99.99 from Kohl's

All-Clad 4 Slices Belgian Waffle Maker Big, shiny, and heavy, the All-Clad 4 Slice Belgian Waffle Maker is an impressive machine that doesn’t disappoint when it comes to waffle making. It consistently bakes up 4 crispy squares with melt in your mouth centers. And you can depend on it to deliver lighter or darker waffles if you so desire. With the All-Clad you get a little drip tray to hook onto the back and it’s obvious why. Inevitably batter drips out the back, and unfortunately the tray doesn’t catch all the leaks and if you make more than one batch you have to empty it in between batches. After a while, we just put a pile of paper towels under the rear of the machine to catch the mess. In the manual there is no recommendation for how much batter to use nor a sample recipe. This appliance is definitely for a family that makes waffles so often that it’s willing to spend a good deal of change on an iron and sacrifice some counter space to it. Even locked and standing up, the All-Clad is not small and it’s so heavy you won’t want to be lifting it in and out of a cabinet very often. Pros can consistently make crispy square waffles

a drip tray to catch the batter

Cons expensive

not storage-friendly $141.87 from Amazon $199.95 from Walmart $179.99 from Bloomingdale's

Oster Belgian Waffle Maker The only thing going for the Oster Belgian Waffle Maker is its rock-bottom price. While there is a preheat light, in order to tell when your waffle is done you have to watch to see when steam stops escaping and then peek to see if it’s browned to your liking. We didn’t see much coloring on any of the doneness settings except the dark one and even then, we got an unevenly browned, tough but not crunchy waffle. Pros Inexpensive Cons Doesn't make great waffles

No indicator light or sound $23.88 from Amazon $38.37 from Walmart

Oster DuraCeramic Belgian Waffle Maker The Oster Titanium Infused DuraCeramic Chrome Belgian Waffle Maker is pretty much identical to the Oster Belgian Waffle Maker with the exception that instead of a dark traditional nonstick finish it has a light-colored ceramic one which the manufacturer claims will be more durable. However, its general performance was the same. You have to lift the lid to check and see if the waffle is ready and you won’t see much browning unless you use the darkest setting. And the crunch factor will disappoint. Pros Inexpensive Cons Doesn't make great waffles

Not light or sound indicates when Waffles are ready $19.99 from Amazon $28.99 from Walmart $19.99 from Target

Krups GQ502D51 4 Slice Belgian Waffle Maker In our waffle bake-off, the Krups 4 Slice Belgian Waffle Maker yielded disappointing results. The top grid just didn’t seem to brown as well as the bottom one and the problem was particularly pronounced when we made our waffles from a homemade batter rather than a commercial mix. When this machine is baking, the latch engages, but and we found it often gets stuck, so we had to pry open the grids to remove the waffles. On a positive note, this is one of the few machines we tested that has removable plates that can be cleaned in the dishwasher. Pros Has dishwasher-safe plates that are removable Cons Hard to open the latches

Cooks unevenly $51.51 from Amazon $49.99 from Walmart $59.99 from Target

More Articles You Might Enjoy