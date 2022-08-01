This silicone baking mat doubles as a rimmed tray. But does it work?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As we all try to reduce our carbon footprints and day-to-day waste, kitchen items like reusable baking mats are becoming increasingly popular. They make baking easier, providing a nonstick surface that's oven-safe, reusable, and typically easy to clean.

But Grand Fusion takes this trend one step further with the Leakproof Baking Mat, which includes foldable corners that turn the mat into a leakproof tray.

We tested this silicone baking mat out for ourselves to see how well this product functions, and whether it's worth adding to your kitchen.

What is the Grand Fusion Leakproof Baking Mat?

Credit: Reviewed / Monica Petrucci It takes seconds to transform this baking mat into a leak-proof tray.

Designed to reduce waste and manage messes in the oven, the Leakproof Baking Mat replaces any single-use parchment paper or aluminum foil that most of us are accustomed to using while baking.

It's made of BPA-free, non-stick silicone and fits most half-sheet pans at 11.8 by 15.75 inches (when flat). To transform it into a leakproof tray, all you have to do is snap the buttons on all four corners. Then it's ready to bake anything from proteins to veggies to desserts (at up to 450°F) in the oven.

How we tested it

Credit: Reviewed / Monica Petrucci From dinner to dessert, we found this baking mat can be used for several everyday cooking tasks.

The Reviewed lab has tested its fair share of bakeware over the years—from baking sheets to Silpat baking mats to casserole dishes. So we typically know what to look for in a good piece of baking equipment, like convenience, durability, and functionality.

When it came to testing the Grand Fusion baking mat, it was important to see how it performed in both modes: flat and folded into a tray. I also wanted to perform these tests on two mats instead of one, to see whether any features I discovered were specific to a single mode.

I first baked a batch of pre-made chocolate cookies directly on the mat—without any cooking spray and at the recommended 350°F—looking out for any sticking or uneven cooking.

I then snapped the corners into place and baked haddock in lemon juice and olive oil, to see whether any juices or oils dripped out of the pan while baking.

Finally, I baked a batch of brown sugar candied sweet potatoes on the mat at 400°F to see how well it prevented even the stickiest foods from adhering.



I also washed the mats on the top rack of the dishwasher—as suggested by the packaging—to see how easy they were to clean and whether any damage occurred.

What we like about the Grand Fusion Leakproof Baking Mat

It's totally nonstick

Credit: Reviewed / Monica Petrucci Not even candied sweet potatoes stuck to this baking mat—even after extra browning in the oven.

Even with some of the stickiest foods the Kitchen team could think of, there was never any trouble removing foods from this mat. The non-stick surface was successful at preventing anything from getting stuck to the pan. It performed better than parchment paper, aluminum foil, or cooking spray would—by a landslide.

Although no food was ever difficult to remove, there were some burnt remnants that attached to the mats. But even those stubborn pieces could be easily removed with some dish soap, hot water, and light scrubbing.

It's dishwasher safe

One of the biggest drawbacks of opting for a reusable baking mat over something like parchment paper is the mandatory clean-up.

Luckily, this product can be tossed onto the top rack of the dishwasher after each use. And if it needs a little extra love beforehand (after a particularly messy meal), it's easy to remove any stuck-on food residue beforehand.

It's eco-friendly and cost effective

Similar to other reusable baking mats, one of the main upsides to a product like this is ditching single-use paper.

Parchment paper may work well when baking cookies or cooking foods en papillote, but it contributes to landfills and can be harmful to the environment. And as the costs of everyday items continue to rise, purchasing several boxes of parchment paper (or, similarly, aluminum foil) can add up over time.

Making a one-time purchase of an item like a baking mat, which should last you years, is much more sustainable and cost-effective. And given that it reduces food sticking even more than other tools, it's almost a no-brainer.

It works well with food liquids

I was initially skeptical that a flat piece of silicone could easily transform into a leakproof tray with no risk of spillage. But after trying it for myself, I proved my own skepticism wrong.

I baked several pieces of haddock with olive oil, capers, and plenty of lemon juice. Typically, making this dish results in an inevitably messy baking sheet or pan that gets soiled from fish juices and requires a wash.

Instead, all of that tasty liquid was pooled inside the folded baking mat, surrounding the baked fish. I was able to spoon the liquid out and onto my plate, while the baking sheet underneath stayed totally clean—no washing required.

Even better: The folded corners are shaped in a way that allows for easy pouring from each corner. So transferring my leftovers—liquid included—was mess-free.

What we don't like

It stains easily

Credit: Reviewed / Monica Petrucci One of this mat's major downfalls is that it's prone to staining—after only one or two uses.

Unfortunately, both mats I tested developed stains early into the testing process. After the fish baking test (the second time using the product), I removed the mats from the dishwasher to find brown discoloration throughout. I tried scrubbing the mats by hand afterwards, but nothing could bring it back to its original color.

And this definitely wasn't a unique experience: Most of the negative customer reviews on this product reflect a similar issue with staining that won't go away. And while this is more of an aesthetic issue than a functional one, it's still something to keep in mind when considering a purchase.

It only comes in one size

Another common complaint with this mat? It can't bake everything.

That's because it only comes in one size, 11.8 by 15.75 inches, which gets severely reduced when the corners are folded. Some customers have complained that since so much surface area is lost after folding the mat into a tray, there should be larger size options to accommodate more recipes.

And I agree; I had to bring out both mats to cook five small pieces of fish at the same time.

The snaps are sometimes hard to click

As mentioned previously, I performed these tests on two different Grand Fusion baking mats. While one had snaps that easily clicked into place, the other seemed to have a faulty set that required more force than usual.

All four snaps still clicked in—and stayed in—but given that that element is one of the paramount features of the product, I found it frustrating that I had to struggle to get it to work. That said, it's possible that since this issue was only present in one of the mats I tested, it may have since been resolved by the brand.

Is the Grand Fusion Leakproof Baking Mat worth it?

Yes!

Credit: Reviewed / Monica Petrucci Avoiding waste and scrubbing when baking with this mat is a game changer.

If you're looking to cut down on your carbon footprint—and your annual grocery bill—the Grand Fusion baking mat is a worthy purchase.

It aced all the tests we threw at it, proving its nonstick abilities, dishwasher-safe capacity, and leakproof functionality. It's versatile and could become an everyday item in your kitchen.

It's a bit more money up front than a typical roll of parchment paper, but since it's long-lasting and can be used for anything from cookies and biscuits to roasted veggies and baked proteins, it's worth the investment. Just be wary of stains (and maybe don't bring it out while entertaining).

