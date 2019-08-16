Here’s the secret to perfect air fryer french fries

Love them or hate them, air fryers don't seem to be going away any time soon. To help you make the most of the trendy appliance, the kitchen team at Reviewed has been digging deep into the world of air frying, showing you how to make healthy snacks and learn air fryer best practices. Although we’ve gone above and beyond to find ways of making air fried food taste great, making crisp french fries has, admittedly, remained a challenge.

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Our favorite Philips Air Fryer XXL makes crispy truffle fries.

When it comes to french fries, air frying can't really compete with the old-fashioned method of submerging potatoes in hot, sizzling oil. But there is hope—with a little experimenting, we figured out a way to make crispy, rich fries in our favorite air fryer. The trick? Some nice truffle oil, some freshly grated Parmesan cheese, and a can of Guinness stout.

Why Guinness? The intensity of the beer flavor will increase the flavor profile of the fries after soaking for an hour or two. But any beer will work, so don’t hesitate to use a hoppy IPA or summer lager. If you’re not a beer fan, you can soak potatoes in a water-vinegar solution pre-frying to help remove the excess starch that keeps fries from crisping up.

Credit: Getty / RoschetzkyIstockPhoto To make delicious truffle fries, you'll need some beer.

We put two batches to the test, one soaked in beer and one in the water-vinegar solution. Although both fries were delicious, the beer fries won the popular vote in our office—by a large margin. With some grated Parmesan cheese, a splash of truffle oil, and a sprinkle of dried parsley, the fries were melt-in-your-mouth perfection, with way fewer calories from fat than in regular french fries. If you want to recreate these fries using your own fryer, here's how.

Recipe: Air Fryer Parmesan Truffle Fries

What You Need: A knife

A large bowl

An air fryer

2 russet potatoes

24 oz beer

3 tsp white vinegar (optional)



2 tsp parsley, divided

2 tsp oregano, divided

2 tsp paprika, divided (optional)

1 tsp truffle oil

1 tsp kosher salt, to taste

⅓ cup Parmesan cheese, grated