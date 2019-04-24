How to choose just the right cookware set for your kitchen

A properly stocked kitchen will change your life for the better. Chances are you already own a few nonstick, aluminum, and maybe even cast iron pots and pans, but are you confident about when to use each piece? Do you know which pieces you should purchased together or individually?

There are a variety of factors to consider when buying cookware sets—so much so that it can be a downright confusing task. Here, we'll break down the basics of buying cookware and take a look at which materials will work best for your needs and budget.

Essential cookware pieces: 5 must-have items

Credit: T-fal Most people need these cookware essentials.

Before we dive into the differences between cookware materials, it's important to know which cookware items you should have in your kitchen cupboards. Whether you’re stocking your kitchen for the first time or finding the best recommendations for your registry, you’ll want to make sure you have the following essentials covered.

1. A 10- or 12-inch nonstick skillet

A nonstick skillet will be the cornerstone of your kitchen cookware. Depending on how many people you’re cooking for each night, you’ll want to purchase either a 10-inch skillet, which is perfect for two large pieces of meat, or a 12-inch skillet, which can fit three or four smaller pieces. If you prepare a lot of complex meals, you may want to invest in both sizes.

2. A sauté pan

Sauté pans are great for cooking one-pot dishes, as they have higher sides than skillets, allowing for more food and more movement like stirring and sautéing. When you're cooking stir fries, pasta, stuffed meat, or steamed veggies, you'll find yourself reaching for a sauté pan, so this is undeniably an essential in the kitchen. Look for a product that comes with a lid, as this is called for in many recipes.

3. Small and large saucepans

Everyone needs a saucepan or two in their kitchen. Personally, I prefer having a small 2- or 3-quart saucepan for rice, gravy and single-serve pasta meals, but you’ll want to make sure you also have a saucepan large enough for group dishes. Sometimes you can use a Dutch oven for these larger recipes, but if you aren’t ready to invest in one of those, a large 4-quart (or bigger) saucepan will get the job done. Again, you'll want to make sure these pans come with lids.

4. A stock pot

Yes, it will take up a fair bit of room in your cabinet, but sometimes, a ridiculously large stock pot is the only thing that can get the job done. From creating your own broth to brining your Thanksgiving turkey, there are a multitude of ways to use stock pots that you’ll suddenly discover after purchasing one. Plus, you can stack other cookware inside it to condense storage.

5. A Dutch oven

While not a complete necessity, we're willing to bet you won't ever regret buying a Dutch oven. This large, heavy piece of cookware may be intimidating, but its thick walls, tight lids, and ability to go in the oven make it an essential for any serious cook. Other pots and pans may be great for preparing individual parts of a meal, but a Dutch oven is perfect for one-pot dinners, soup, pasta, and even deep frying.